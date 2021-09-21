FIVE THINGS
Tough Schedule Could Pay Off For Knights
The schedule early on this season has simply been brutal for Turner Ashby.
A scrimmage against Riverheads was an eye-opener, but the Knights have faced two perennial powers in Western Albemarle and Brookville between two overmatched opponents in winless Fort Defiance and Monticello.
For a team trying to build consistency, that's surely made things difficult.
“We feel good,” Turner Ashby fifth-year coach Chris Fraser said after the Week 3 loss. “We’ve got to get in Monday get to work and clean some stuff up."
The Knights surely have some things they need to fix but its a long season and this difficult stretch early may ultimately pay off once Valley District play begins.
Blue Streaks Are Showing Plenty Of Heart
In back-to-back weeks, the Harrisonburg football team has won a thriller.
Just one week after Tyrell Foster's late touchdown propelled the Blue Streaks to a two-point victory over Millbrook, Keenan Glago connected with Kris Walker on a 15-yard touchdown toss to give them a win over Orange County.
For a team that was struggling to gain any sort of offensive momentum early on the season, those types of gritty efforts are a sign of a major turnaround.
“We fell behind twice, we came back twice,” Harrisonburg first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater said. “Everybody on the team was involved in that.”
It's only two wins and a big test at William Fleming remains ahead, but the past two weeks have shown that this year's version of the Streaks does not quit.
East Rock's Offense Is Finally Starting To Click
In a shutout loss to Central in its opener, East Rockingham's offense struggled.
The Eagles were unable to finish long drives and turnovers haunted them.
In a 28-27 loss to Buffalo Gap last week, however, East Rock got things turned around showed off why they could be a sneaky team in the Bull Run District.
“Tip your hat to those guys, they made one more play than we did,” East Rockingham coach Scott Turner said. “It’s a great group of kids we have. We’ll get back to work this week and get ready for another really good opponent.”
The one-point loss to the Bison was tough, but it showed the type of potential a team desperate for a win has and should be able to find this fall season.
Trailblazers Looked Like Their Old Selves In Win
It was a classic performance from a Dale Shifflett-led team.
In Spotswood's 23-7 win over Charlottesville, the Trailblazers had a solid running game and a strong defensive effort to earn their first victory of the season.
That's the recipe for teams to be successful under SHS coach Dale Shifflett.
“Offense came out and scored some points,” Trailblazers offensive lineman Stephen Harris said. “Then defense held their own to hold them back, too.”
Spotswood is still young and has areas to improve on, but Friday gave the team a blueprint for how to be successful the rest of the season and in district play.
Gobblers Taking Care Of Business Consistently.
The most telling trait of a good football team is how they handle success.
After a 42-8 rout of Fort Defiance, Broadway seems to be taking care of things well and not letting up against inferior opponents so far this season.
The Gobblers were dominant on both sides of the ball in the 34-point win.
“I thought our team did a good job limiting distractions,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “I thought our coaching staff did a heck of a job tonight. Fort is a dangerous team. You’re going to get everything you got. That’s a tough team."
Broadway has its sights set on reaching the postseason this season and wins like Friday's will go a long way in getting the Gobblers toward that goal.
THREE TOPS
Brady Jenkins, Luray running back
The junior standout running back continues to be a workhorse for the Bulldogs.
In a 21-12 win over Page County, the 5-foot-11, 187-pounder took over late.
Jenkins finished with 18 carries for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Aaron McAfee Jr., Harrisonburg running back
It was a breakout game for one of Harrisonburg's young standouts.
The 5-foot-11 running back had multiple long runs for the Blue Streaks in a come-from-behind 25-20 victory over non-district opponent Orange County.
The sophomore standout finished with a four-yard touchdown run in the win.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway quarterback
The Broadway signal-caller had, arguably, his best passing game of the season.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior made plays through the air and on the ground in a dominating 42-8 rout of non-district rival Fort Defiance on Friday at home.
Stuhlmiller finished 11-of-18 passing for 192 yards and also had 98 yards rushing with a touchdown.
