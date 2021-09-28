FIVE THINGS
Sam Shickel Is One Of Area's Top Backs
The Turner Ashby senior workhorse has been as good as any this year.
The running back that took on a role increase as a junior due to an injury to Jalin Quintanilla is now showing he's one of the area's best at his position this year.
In a 27-7 win over East Rockingham, Shickel had 112 yards on just 10 carries.
“It felt pretty good to get out there and get back on track,” Shickel said. “Things finally clicked, I think. We really focused this week in practice.”
The Knights senior added an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as well.
QB Eaves Has Bright Future At East Rock
It's been an up-and-down start to his sophomore campaign.
But there's no doubt East Rockingham quarterback Jakari Eaves has shown plenty of potential and the ability to toss the ball around the field this year.
Against TA, Eaves finished 14-of-26 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown.
“I just think it’s a play here and there,” ERHS first-year coach Scott Turner said. “That’s just how the offense is designed. They made some nice adjustments tonight. We’ll keep grinding. Jakari’s going to be a good one."
Eaves may take more lumps this year, but it'll eventually pay off for him.
Fourth-Quarter Collapses Hurting Trailblazers
With three losses in four games, it's easy to say Spotswood has struggled.
But the Trailblazers have actually led entering the fourth quarter of two of those losses and that's enough to show how close this team is to a turnaround.
The biggest reason for those late-game meltdowns? Inexperience.
“We played good for two-and-half, three quarters,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “They got stops when they needed to. Hats off to them. They played physical and they played hard. They have a good football team and we did some things well, but we have to figure out a way to get better.”
The Trailblazers have played better than expected this year and will see more wins on the board once they figure out their fourth-quarter woes.
Luray Run Game Clicking On All Cylinders
The rushing attack for Luray has been lethal through the team's 4-0 start.
With junior Brady Jenkins now directing things from the signal-caller position and a load of weapons around him, the Bulldogs offense hasn't been slowed down.
In a 45-27 victory over Skyline, Jenkins accounted for 264 yards of offense and three touchdowns while junior running back Kenny Frye rushed for 130 yards and three scores as Luray rolled up 424 yards of offense for the evening.
“I felt like we kind of brought the physicality and started to move the ball on the ground a little bit, and then we were able to take some chances through the air and connected on a few,” Bulldogs coach Nolan Jeffries said.
As the defense continues to hold steady, the Bulldogs will continue to emerge as a major contender in the Bull Run District and Region 2B this season.
HHS Offense Can Get Back On Track
It was an ugly, disappointing loss in Week 5 for Harrisonburg.
The Blue Streaks were held scoreless as William Fleming earned its first win of the season with a dominating 48-0 rout in Roanoke in non-district action.
For a team that was trending in the right direction, it was a major step back.
But with a matchup against a Staunton team that has struggled defensively up next, Harrisonburg will have a major opportunity to get back on track.
That may be what's needed for the Blue Streaks before Valley District play.
THREE TOPS
Brady Jenkins, Luray quarterback
The junior standout is now taking snaps behind center for Luray.
The former running back has moved to quarterback and it's paying off with the 5-foot-11, 187-pounder showing off his versatility throughout the season.
In a win over Skyline, Jenkins had 264 yards of offense and three scores.
Riley Miller, Fort Defiance running back
The Fort Defiance junior captain made play after play on both sides of the ball.
As a running back, Miller finished with 18 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown as the previously winless Indians pulled a shocking upset of Rockbridge County.
Miller also had a double-digit tackle total at the linebacker position for Fort.
Sam Shickel, Turner Ashby running back
The senior speedster continues to make big plays for Turner Ashby.
In a 27-7 victory over East Rockingham, the 5-foot-10, 190-pounder had 112 yards rushing and a touchdown on just 10 carries and also added an 82-yard kickoff return for a score on the very first play of the game.
Shickel ranks second in the Valley District in rushing this season.
