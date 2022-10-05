5 Things
Time To Stop Overlooking Luray
First, it came when Luray welcomed Buffalo Gap in Week 2 and ran away with a convincing win.
Then, the Bulldogs took care of Class 3 Skyline, who is a good team in its own right, on the road.
But after a 49-0 shellacking of previously unbeaten Stuarts Draft, it's time to pay attention.
Luray has arguably the most powerful running game in the Shenandoah Valley this season and a good enough defensive to give the Bulldogs a legitimate change in the Bull Run District, Region 3C and even Class 2.
Maybe, just maybe, we should stop overlooking the Bulldogs and give them credit where credit is due.
Bull Run District Is Loaded
Speaking of Luray, the league it is in is filled with Region 2B contenders this season from top to bottom.
The Bulldogs have to turn around and face unbeaten Central this week in another high-profile matchup.
Strasburg, meanwhile, has suffered one loss technically but it only came as a result of a Week 1 forfeit.
Add in Clarke County, which is a contender when at full strength, along with the up-and-down East Rockingham program, and there's no doubt the Bull Run District is going ton be a dogfight down until the final week.
Shenandoah Having A Fine Season, Too
While the Bull Run District is loaded, specifically at the top, the Shenandoah is pretty impressive as well.
Six of the seven teams in the league have winning records and all of them have defeated Waynesboro.
While things will surely change as they start to match up in the final weeks of the season, that's impressive.
Riverheads, Stuarts Draft, Staunton, Wilson Memorial, Buffalo Gap and Fort Defiance all look like legitimate playoff contenders this season and they all will face off against each other in the second half of the year.
If you're a fan of a Shenandoah District team, buckle up. It should be quite the ride down the stretch here.
Storm Should Be Considered Contenders
Sure, there's still a long way to go for Staunton and, as mentioned above, the Shenandoah District is strong.
But make no mistake about it — the Storm should be considered legitimate contenders this season.
Not only has Staunton came out inspired under first-year head coach Michael Bell, it has plenty of talent.
Storm quarterback Walker Darby is as good as any and the skill players around him are stepping up.
It remains to be seen what Staunton does in district play, but the 5-0 start to the season is no fluke.
Consistency Will Be Key For East Rock
It's been said time and time again, but consistency has to be the primary focus for East Rockingham.
The Eagles have been the hardest team to get a feel for this year due to their sporadic play at times.
While a win over Turner Ashby showcased how special this group can be, last week's loss to Strasburg was ugly.
East Rock will have a very good shot at reaching the postseason this year and could make some noise.
But the Eagles will have to develop more consistency along the way in order for that to happen.
3 Tops
Dylan Alphin, Running Back, Buffalo Gap
The 6-foot, 185-pound senior has been a workhorse out of the backfield all season long for the Bison.
That continued in Week 6 as Alphin finished with a team-high 167 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Buffalo Gap in a 44-14 rout of Waynesboro and was one of three BGHS ball carriers with over 100 yards.
Brady Jenkins, Running Back, Luray
As the face of the powerful Luray rushing attack, the 6-foot, 220-pound senior stepped up big when it mattered.
Jenkins finished with 113 of the Bulldogs' 469 rushing yards as his team ran away with a statement-making 49-0 blowout win over previously unbeaten Stuarts Draft to improve to 5-0 at the midway point of the season.
Hayden Plum, Quarterback, Page County
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound quarterback put together one of the best games of his high school career on Friday.
Plum, who has faced his fair share of adversity throughout his career at Page County, ran 24 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns as the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 44-25 win over Bath County.
