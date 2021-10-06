FIVE THINGS
Versatility Becoming Key For Gobblers Offense
Through five games, the Broadway offense has slowly been improving.
The Gobblers have one of the area's top running backs in Cameron Showalter and Landen Stuhlmiller brings special athleticism to the quarterback spot.
But Stuhlmiller's ability to throw is continuing to grow and, as a result, the Broadway offense is becoming more and more capable of scoring in bunches.
"I’m super proud of how physical my guys played and how they played up until the last minute," Gobblers coach Danny Grogg said after a loss to Central ."And I’m excited to go watch them play again next week in a huge matchup.”
The Falcons defense is certainly a challenge, but Broadway will need to be even more efficient this week against a stout Turner Ashby unit on the road.
Panthers Are Slowly Cleaning Things Up
It was an ugly start to the season for a team with high expectations.
After being blown out by Central in the season opener, Page County later dropped an ugly game to Staunton and then fell to rival Luray.
Now, courtesy of a forfeit win over Madison County and a blowout of non-district opponent Bath County on the road, the Panthers may be getting on track.
Led by quarterback Hayden Plum, the Page offense has plenty of potential.
If the Panthers can finally maintain the type of success they found against the Chargers, they are still capable of making a push in the Region 2B playoffs.
Blue Streaks Defense Pivotal To Team's Success
As Harrisonburg coach Kyle Gillenwater said, shutouts don't happen often.
So despite it being Class 3 Staunton, the Blue Streaks had reason for excitement following a gritty 16-0 win over the Storm at Gypsy Hill Park on Friday.
For Harrisonburg, its offensive struggles have been the storyline this year.
And while the defense has certainly had its own issues at times, it's a unit that looks a bit more polished in the first year under Gillenwater and his staff.
If the Streaks want to make a run at the Valley District title this season, that unit will need to remain the strength of the team.
Spotswood's Miscues Costing Them Games
It's been a consistent storyline for one of the area's youngest teams.
Spotswood has been better than expected this season, but second-half miscues and mistakes continue to haunt this team as it searches for more wins.
If it weren't for their own errors, the Trailblazers may have a few more victories.
“We can’t have that many penalties,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said after a 49-35 loss to Virginia High. “That’s what I’m disappointed in.”
The Trailblazers still have time to get things right this season, but they'll need to eliminate mistakes and play much more clean the rest of the way.
Not Quite A Normal Season After All
Well, for as much talk about a "normal season" as there's been, it's not here.
The fans in the stands in the number of games that have been played is nice.
But last week showed us that we're far from done with schedule changes and quick turnarounds as the area had its roughest week of cancellations.
We're over halfway through the football season now, but it will be pivotal for athletes and coaches to remain safe the rest of the way to avoid more chaos.
THREE TOPS
Tre Holsapple, Spotswood running back
The Spotswood senior has emerged as one of the area's top running backs.
The 6-foot, 165-pound running back continues to form a solid 1-2 punch with D.C. Lubin out of the backfield for a struggling Trailblazers team this season.
Holsapple now leads the Valley District in rushing yards this season.
Aaron McAfee Jr., Harrisonburg running back
The sophomore standout continues to emerge into a Valley District standout.
The 5-foot-11 hard-nosed back was the focal point of the Harrisonburg offense in a 16-0 road victory over non-district opponent Staunton on the road.
McAfee finished with 26 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway quarterback
The versatile signal-caller continues to put up strong all-around numbers.
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior made plays through the air and on the ground for Broadway in a 26-13 non-district loss to Central on Saturday on the road.
Stuhlmiller finished with 126 passing yards and 48 rushing in the loss.
