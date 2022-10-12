5 Things
Storm Are Legitimate Shenandoah Contenders
Last week, we talked about the fact that the Staunton football program should be considered contenders.
This week, after a comeback win over Stuarts Draft, there's no denying that's exactly what the Storm are.
Led by first-year head coach Michael Bell, the Staunton program is having a storybook type of season.
With Fort Defiance up next on the slate, a seventh straight win for the Storm certainly seems possible.
Valley District May Be Down This Year
Early on in the season, Spotswood and Turner Ashby appeared to be the class of the Valley District.
And although both teams are quality programs, the district as a whole hasn't been as sharp this season.
Broadway sits at 1-5 after suffering its fifth straight loss, but gave the Knights everything they wanted in last week's rivalry game. The Trailblazers, meanwhile, barely squeaked by two-win Rockbridge County.
With Harrisonburg, the lone Class 5 school in the district, sitting at 0-6, the league is a bit of a struggle.
This week's game between Spotswood and Turner Ashby will be a good one and could ultimately be what decides the district title this year, but just what that means for postseason success remains to be seen.
Region 2B Playoffs Will Be Wide Open
As dominant as Luray has been, it won't be an easy path once the postseason begins.
The Bulldogs play in Region 2B, which is absolutely loaded with big-time talent across the board.
Just from the Bull Run District alone, Luray, Central, Strasburg and Clarke County are strong teams while East Rockingham and Madison County both have squads capable of playing with anyone on any night.
Add in Stuarts Draft from the Shenandoah and Buckingham County, and this region will be fun to watch.
Cook-Cash Makes The Gladiators Go
It's obvious by now that the Riverheads program is far bigger than just one player.
But the return of standout running back/linebacker and Division I prospect Cayden Cook-Cash to the lineup last week provided exactly the type of boost the Gladiators needed after a weird month.
When Cook-Cash is on the field, there's no doubt who the best player is that night and it showed.
From his hard-hitting, run-stopping abilities on defense to his unique running style out of the backfield, the standout junior has proven he's the piece that makes the Gladiators go this season.
Green Hornets Have Taken That Step
Leading up to the start of the season, Wilson Memorial head coach Drew Bugden was optimistic.
Entering his third year, Bugden felt like the Green Hornets had taken positive steps forward the years prior but was hoping for that next step into Shenandoah District contention this season.
With a big-time matchup at rival Riverheads looming, it certainly looks like Wilson has taken that step.
The Green Hornets have a stingy defense and a solid offense that has been impressive this season.
Despite a lopsided loss to Spotswood on its resume, Wilson certainly has reason to be proud this year.
3 Tops
Cayden Cook-Cash, Running Back, Riverheads
The area's top overall player showcased just how valuable he is in a big win over Buffalo Gap.
Cook-Cash, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior, scored on his first carry of the game last week and went on to put up impressive numbers throughout the night as the Gladiators cruised to a rivalry victory.
Brady Jenkins, Running Back, Luray
The 6-foot, 220-pound senior has played a key role for Luray for years and it's continuing this season.
Jenkins had two rushing touchdowns and another in the air in the Bulldogs' huge win over Central as he now leads the Bull Run District in rushing on the season and could be the league's Player of the Year.
Brayden Tyree, Running Back, Wilson Memorial
The speedy running back continues to open eyes with his ability in the open field for Wilson Memorial.
In a win over Fort Defiance, the junior ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns and also added a 93-yard kickoff return for a score as the Green Hornets earned their fifth win in their first six games this year.
