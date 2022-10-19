5 Things
East Rock Is Area's Most Dangerous Team
Sure, it's no secret East Rockingham has had its struggles this season and still has imperfections.
But there's a reason the Eagles were considered to have the best group of skill players in the Bull Run District before the season, and the team has adopted a physical mindset from its first-year head coach.
In last week's upset of previously unbeaten Luray, it was arguably East Rock's best performance yet.
The Eagles got a strong, consistent passing performance out of quarterback Jakari Eaves, the skill guys around him made big plays when it mattered most and the defense shut the Bulldogs' run game down.
After a big-time performance like that, combined with some other strong outings in the past month, East Rockingham is a team that is capable of playing with anyone in the area when clicking on all cylinders.
Riverheads Remains Shenandoah's Best
The Shenandoah District is strong from top to bottom this year, but a familiar face sits at the top.
Yes, the Riverheads-Staunton matchup still looms and the Storm deserve respect for remaining perfect.
But the Gladiators, by far, have been the most consistent team from that league throughout this year.
There's a reason Riverheads is the most successful program in the Shenandoah Valley and until someone knocks it off its throne, it deserves to still be considered the class of the district again this season.
Inexperience Starting To Show For Indians
Early in the season, Fort Defiance was the feel-good story of the area with a 3-1 record.
But after three straight losses, including two in which they blew fourth-quarter leads, the inexperience and youth on their roster is starting to show up for the Indians at inopportune times.
That's not a knock on Fort, who is ahead of schedule and still a very impressive team.
But as players grow up on the varsity level, these types of bumps in the road do occur.
And for the Indians, how they bounce back from them will ultimately determine their success.
Knights Trending In A Positive Direction
It's been an up-and-down season for Turner Ashby and a loss to East Rockingham was certainly concerning, but the Knights proved last week that they're trending in the right direction.
The win over Spotswood not only gave the Knights control in winning the Valley District title, but also put them in a solid position to hold an edge when it comes to Region 3C playoff positioning by year's end.
It's no secret how difficult that region is with the likes of Liberty Christian Academy and Heritage-Lynchburg, among others, but the Knights are a team that seems to be getting better each week.
With a solid assortment of skill players and a sound defense, TA is trending in a direction it likes.
Focus Won't Be An Issue For Luray
Last week's loss to East Rockingham was a shocker for anyone who had witnessed Luray play this year.
Up until that setback, the Bulldogs had been the most impressive and consistent team in the area.
But against the Eagles, the team struggled to sustain success in the running game and a variety of miscues and penalties ultimately hurt them en route to suffering a lopsided first loss of the season.
But for Luray, this isn't a situation similar to a year ago when the season ended on a five-game skid.
Instead, the Bulldogs are determined to bounce back quickly and have a chance to do so this week.
3 Tops
Luke Bryant, Running Back, Riverheads
There's a lot of attention given to Riverheads standout running back Cayden Cook-Cash, but his teammate, and friend, Luke Bryant has developed into quite the standout runner himself.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior erupted for 240 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns as the Gladiators ran away with a convincing 41-21 rout of rival Wilson Memorial in Greenville.
Jakari Eaves, Quarterback, East Rockingham
The 6-foot, 155-pound junior signal-caller was electric for East Rockingham in an upset of Luray.
Eaves finished with over 200 yards passing and two touchdowns as the Eagles scored 21 unanswered in the second half to pull away for a massive win and handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.
Cole Wuenschel, Running Back, Broadway
As one of the top backs in the area this season, the senior has been a workhorse for the Gobblers.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder erupted for 198 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Broadway snapped a five-game losing streak with a gritty 20-6 win over Valley District rival Harrisonburg at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.