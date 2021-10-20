FIVE THINGS
Gobblers Focused On Offensive Versatility
Broadway signal-caller Landen Stuhlmiller admitted it almost immediately.
In a double-overtime loss to Turner Ashby in Week 7, the senior quarterback said he wasn't at his best throwing the ball and he wanted to improve that.
In last week's 37-18 victory over Harrisonburg, Stuhlmiller did just that.
“I wasn’t happy with my performance last week,” Stuhlmiller said. “In practice all week, I worked on building my confidence up and getting our offense going. We know we are capable of driving the field like that.”
Stuhlmiller finished 10-of-24 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown and also had 72 on the ground while running in a score as well in the victory.
TA Heating Up At The Right Time Of Year
There's a cliche saying about what good teams do against weaker opponents.
Well, Turner Ashby certainly did what it was supposed to do in a 43-0 thumping of winless Spotswood last week in a Valley District clash in Penn Laird.
The Knights dominated all three phases of the game en route to the victory.
After a brutal non-district slate to start the season, the Knights have now won two impressive games in a row and are looking like a much different squad.
Playoff Run Is Possible For East Rockingham
It's possible folks in Elkton are having flashbacks to 2019.
That season, the Eagles struggled out of the gate before putting it together late for a deep postseason run that ended with a loss in the Region 2B title game.
While it's only two wins, there's reason to believe in East Rock again this year.
“It’s the same thing I tell the kids every week,” Eagles first-year coach Scott Turner said. “Stick with the process, keep playing hard and the scoreboard will work itself out. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
With confidence brewing and a history of success late in the year, don't be surprised if East Rockingham is able to put together a decent playoff run.
Special Teams Miscues An Issue For Streaks
They were the type of plays to make a coach rip his hair out.
On three separate occasions in a lopsided loss to Broadway, Harrisonburg allowed the Gobblers to convert fake punts on long fourth-down situations.
Afterward, HHS first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater admitted it was frustrating.
“We just didn’t execute,” Gillenwater said. “In all three phases, we didn’t execute. Hats off to them.”
For a team that has shown flashes offensively and been strong at other times on defense, a lack of execution on special teams is the last thing it needs.
Bulldogs Must Bounce Back In A Hurry
Coming off a two-week quarantine, Luray's efficiency was a question mark.
Sure enough, the Bulldogs struggled to put it together as well as they had in their first four wins and dropped a 37-20 shocker to East Rockingham in Elkton.
Now, Luray must bounce back quickly if it wants to make a postseason run.
There's still plenty of time to get things turned around, but the Bulldogs must operate quickly in hopes that an upset loss doesn't derail an entire year.
THREE TOPS
Logan Frye, East Rockingham running back
It was, arguably, the best performance of the year for the running back.
The East Rockingham senior played a key part for the offense in a big-time 37-20 upset victory over previously unbeaten Luray in Elkton last week.
The running back finished with two rushing scores in the win.
Sam Shickel, Turner Ashby running back
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior made plays on both sides of the ball.
In a 43-0 rout of Spotswood, Shickel got in the end zone multiple times on offense and also made several big plays on the defensive side as well.
Shickel finished with two touchdowns and an interception in the win.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway quarterback
The senior quarterback stepped up and responded in an appropriate way.
Coming off a frustrating double-overtime loss to Turner Ashby, the 5-foot-8, 160-pounder showed off his versatility in a convincing win over Harrisonburg.
Stuhlmiller finished with 179 total yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
