FIVE THINGS
Valley District Picture Remains Wide Open
When Turner Ashby defeated Broadway 27-21 in a double-over-time thriller in Week 7, it felt as if the Knights had taken control of the Valley District race.
But, all of a sudden, the Knights looked like a different team in a 40-21 loss to Harrisonburg, the Gobblers are playing their best ball of the season and the Blue Streaks are confident coming off their by performance of the year themselves.
So, while TA certainly looked strong in a two-game stretch against Broadway and Spotswood, the league appears to be filled with parity once again.
“Football is definitely a game of emotions,” HHS coach Kyle Gillenwater said. “Last week we were as low as we could be and tonight we were really good.”
That may be the case the final two weeks of the season with several different teams having a legitimate shot at earning the title of Valley District champions.
Showalter Makes The Broadway Offense Go
It's a bit methodical and takes some time, but it's always consistent.
In nearly every game this season, Broadway running back Cameron Showalter has fought through short-yardage carries in the first two or three quarters.
Early in the second half, however, the senior almost always breaks free.
“My coaches tell me to be patient,” Showalter said. “I have to remember it all the time — to be patient. I just have to believe that it’ll eventually open up."
That proved to be the case for Showalter in Broadway's 42-0 rout of Rockbridge County as the senior surpassed 1,000 yards on the season in the victory.
Much-Needed Game Coming Up For TA
Last week's lopsided upset loss to Harrisonburg was unexpected on many fronts.
Turner Ashby had been playing its best ball of the season in recent weeks but after some adversity throughout the week before, looked lethargic in the loss.
Now, with three-win Waynesboro coming to town, the Knights must respond.
The sign of a good team is just how well they handle situations such as these — see Broadway after its loss to TA earlier this year — and now the Knights will have a chance to remind folks why they are considered one of the area's best.
Streaks Remain Alive In Playoff Picture
It was as needed of a victory as Harrisonburg could have gotten.
Not only did the 40-21 upset of Turner Ashby instill confidence in the Blue Streaks' locker room, but it also kept their postseason chances alive.
Harrisonburg entered Week 9 back in 12th in the Region 5D playoff picture.
After the victory, the Blue Streaks moved all the way up to the ninth spots.
With a victory against Rockbridge County this week, it's likely Harrisonburg would move into one of the coveted eight postseason positions once again.
Blazers Are One Full-Game Effort From A Win
It's been, arguably, the storyline of the entire season for Spotswood.
The Trailblazers either give up fourth-quarter leads in disastrous ways or put together impressive late-game rallies that come up just short at the final buzzer.
Whatever the case may be, Spotswood has showcased potential at times.
“We are in it if we don’t commit those turnovers in the first half,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “We shot ourselves in the foot. Hats off to [Waynesboro] coach [Brandon] Jarvis and his kids. They outplayed us and deserved to win. They played four quarters and we played three.”
With only two weeks left in the season, a playoff spot is out of the question but the Trailblazers may still earn a victory if they just put four quarters together.
THREE TOPS
Keenan Glago, Harrisonburg quarterback
The veteran signal-caller had been the rock of Harrisonburg's offense all year.
That continued in a shocking 40-21 upset of first-place Turner Ashby last week.
Glago made plays with his arm and his legs as the Blue Streaks got the victory.
Aiden Grefe, Spotswood receiver
It was a breakout performance for one of Spotswood's top receivers.
The 5-foot-11, 150-pound junior came up big for the Trailblazers through the air in a late rally of a 38-27 loss to non-district opponent Waynesboro at home.
Grefe finished with five receptions for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
Cameron Showalter, Broadway running back
The senior running back finally checked off one of his goals he set for the year.
The 5-foot-10, 159-pounder had a monster day in Broadway's statement-making 42-0 rout of Rockbridge County in Valley District action at BHS on Friday.
Showalter finished with 19 carries for 145 yards and a career-high five touchdowns and also surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
