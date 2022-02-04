With a gray towel over his right shoulder and still dazed by the moment that was consuming him, Paul Comer spoke confidently about his squad to reporters.
"Back in November," Paul Comer told the Daily News-Record in a postgame interview from the Stuart C. Siegel Center in March of 2012. "I asked these girls to dream big with me and feel like they could win a state championship this year."
Did Comer believe truly believe that at the start of the 2011-12 season? He admitted now that he thought it was possible, but knew the work it would require.
“We knew we had potential," Comer said. "I had been coaching those kids at Spotswood for the last two or three years on the JV level. It just so happened that a lot of those kids were coming from down on this end. When we transitioned down, we thought we had a chance but you never know."
On Friday, East Rockingham will welcome back members of the 2011-2012 girls basketball team, which won the school's first-ever state championship that season. The former Eagles will be honored at halftime of the game against Rappahannock County.
The title win came in just the second year of existence for ERHS and came in a dominating effort. The Eagles finished 30-1, capped with a 66-42 win over Covington in the Virginia High School League Division I title game in Richmond.
“It seems like forever ago," said Madison Comer Taylor, the freshman point guard for that East Rock squad and the daughter of Paul Comer. "Looking back, it was an awesome experience that you can’t really explain. We had such a great community that made the experience even more amazing. I’d do anything to go back and play. … I wish I could go back and do it one more time.”
East Rockingham was never supposed to be in that position after standout forward Sarah Cameron Houff went down with a torn ACL midway through the season. The Eagles fell to Broadway 60-57 in their third game of the year and ended up winning 28 more that season to finish the year. Cameron's injury occurred before the 18th game.
“I was very lucky," Houff said. "I had excellent teammates, coaches and family surrounding me with support. One of the credits to our program was our depth. I couldn’t participate, but it was the next man up. Megan Nicholson really filled my void there and the team persevered like they always did. Those girls carried me along the way and that’s all I could hope for. It was really, really nice.”
The season before, East Rockingham had reached the state tournament and Paul Comer said he believed Houff had already established herself as the best player in the Shenandoah District as a sophomore.
So, as a junior, when Houff evolved into a complete player and a leader for the Eagles, it was a promising sight. East Rockingham had set its sights on the ultimate prize, but surely they'd need their standout player to reach it.
"When she hurt herself, it set us back," Paul Comer said. "We really never broke stride, though. We had experienced kids and a really good bench. We had a solid nucleus of kids that could step in and fill multiple roles. It was someone different for us every night. … We had a bunch of kids that were really good players capable of moving in.”
Throughout the remainder of the year, there wasn't one player that filled Houff's role. Madison Comer Taylor had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the title game, but senior Chase Raynes and junior Megan Nicholson also had a double digits and junior guard Jessica Lam grew into a future college standout.
In the title game, the Eagles led by as many as 20 and scored 26 points off turnovers. East Rockingham committed just nine themselves.
“When she went down, it was a huge disappointment because she was such a big part of our team," Madison Comer Taylor said of Houff.But even when she was out, she was still a huge piece of it. Jessica Lam, Megan Nicholson, Katie Dofflemyer stepped up. Really, I felt like we could go to anyone to go in and help us win.”
East Rock's title win was the first for a Rockingham County team since Spotswood accomplished the feat in 2005. The Eagles went on to extend that winning streak into the next season, where it ended at 51 games with a loss to Stuarts Draft in the Shenandoah District tournament at Eastern Mennonite.
"The second year, obviously, becomes much more difficult," Paul Comer said. "You get everyone’s best shot. A lot of teams, you watch play, and it’s not the same. When you play them, they go all out and put it all on the court to beat you. To be honest, [the loss to Draft] was the greatest thing to happen to us.”
The Eagles went on to win a second straight state championship that season.
“I just look back in awe at some of the things these kids did," Paul Comer said. "When Sarah went down, we just said everyone had to elevate their game a notch. I think we had kids capable of doing that. We never broke stride.”
The win was the first state championship in school history for East Rockingham — one that still holds special meaning a decade later.
“I see these girls out at games, at the grocery store, wherever," Houff said. "We’ll always have that connection. It’s just that lifelong bond between us players, coaches, our family. I don’t think we realized the importance of it and all we accomplished until we looked back and kind of realized what we did as a new school.”
Before that season, Paul Comer talked about the high expectations he had for his squad and encouraged the players to do what they could to reach them.
Turns out, the Eagles were able to do just that.
"I’m sure a lot of programs felt that way — that they had a chance — but I felt like we had a legitimate chance to do something special," Paul Comer said. "What we ended up doing is a crazy stretch, though. It's something I don't think any of us will ever forget."
