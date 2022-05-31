There's a different type of bond between Spotswood's Raygan Wade and Rennie Shaffer — one that's developed through late-night sleepovers, heart-to-heart discussions and a lifelong's worth of memories stored in the back of their minds.
So, naturally, when the sophomore duo takes the court together as a doubles team for the Trailblazers, their play together resembles poetry in motion more than it does an athletic tandem. Although, don't get it wrong, they've got plenty of skill, too.
"We've been best friends for a long time," Shaffer said. "We work really well."
Wade and Shaffer, who are the No. 4 and No. 6 players on the singles ladder but come together to play as the No. 3 doubles team, both played key roles for top-seeded Spotswood in a 5-2 win over third-seeded Liberty Christian Academy in the Region 3C girls tennis championship on Tuesday on a brutally hot day in Penn Laird.
It's the first regional championship for the Trailblazers program since 2009.
“They noted that," Spotswood girls tennis coach Chad Edwards said about the historic feat. "They were excited to play today and I thought they played well.”
After defeating the Bulldogs 8-1 in a regular-season non-district match earlier this year, this contest was much more contested with the Trailblazers' top two players, Meg Dunaway and Madison Cooley, both falling in hard-fought singles matches.
Those setbacks proved to be no worry for unbeaten Spotswood (19-0), however, which has built a reputation for its tremendous depth over the past four seasons.
“The strength of our team is our balance, our depth," Edwards said. "From top to bottom, we have girls sitting out that are quality players. We’re blessed as coaches to have so many talented players to work with. To see everyone contribute when it matters most, that’s kind of what we were banking on as coaches. I’m just proud it came to fruition and glad everyone gets the credit each player deserves.”
Ella Li dominated the No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-3 and Wade won the No. 4 singles match 6-2, 6-1. Madison Knight won No. 5 singles 6-1, 6-1 and Shaffer cruised in No. 6 singles to a 6-0, 6-0 victory. By the time those four had taken care of business, the Trailblazers needed just one win in the doubles match to secure the team victory.
“We take a lot of pride in that," Wade said about stepping up Tuesday. "It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of grit. The seniors at the top really push us every day.”
Dunaway and Cooley's losses a the top of the ladder were nothing to be ashamed of as LCA's top player, Catherine Mowry, is the Region 3C singles champion and Carla Fernandez-Fournier, the Bulldogs' No. 2, would be most teams' top player and combined with Mowry to win the regional doubles title as well.
But Tuesday's battle was for a team title and Spotswood certainly proved it had the best roster from top to bottom with the remainder of its ladder coming up with wins.
“We’re really working hard and everything we work on is paying off," Shaffer said.
After a lengthy delay between the singles and doubles matches so players and coaches could cool down from the heat, the Trailblazers picked up where they left off.
That's where Shaffer and Wade stepped in, cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 3 doubles to seal the team victory for Spotswood and end the match prematurely.
“It’s super fun," Wade said about clinching the victory. "It feels like all of the hard work is paying off recently. It was really exciting. I wanted to jump up and down.”
The bond that Wade and Shaffer share on the court is one that's reverberated throughout the SHS tennis program, which has been agonizingly close to some special seasons over the past four years but dealt with awful luck each year, too.
The Trailblazers went on a surprise run in 2019 that ended with a loss to eventual state champion Abingdon in the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals.
In 2020, arguably Spotswood's best team in recent memory, COVID-19 canceled the season. In 2021, the Trailblazers were the Region 3C runner-up to state power Western Albemarle, but the VHSL took only four teams to the state tournament under it adjusted COVID-19 guidelines.
Now, with duos like Wade and Shaffer stepping up, Spotswood is the regional champion and will host Christiansburg in the state quarterfinals on Friday morning.
This success didn't happen overnight for the highly-successful Trailblazers program.
Much like the friendship of Wade and Shaffer, it was built over a series of events.
“These girls have invested a lot of time in tennis," Edwards said. "For a variety of reasons, they didn’t get quite the full experience. … I’m just really happy for the girls. I think they’re very deserving of the success. I think they were hungry, determined, excited to play today because of all of those experiences and I thought we played one of our best matches of the year against a very good opponent.”
