Freshman standout Dalya Alali scored in the 35th minute off an assist from senior Belinda Campos, and that was enough to propel Turner Ashby to a low-scoring 1-0 non-district girls soccer victory over Waynesboro on Monday in Bridgewater.
The Knights, who were coming off a scoreless tie with Wilson Memorial a week ago in another Region 3C showdown, were impressive defensively in Monday’s win.
In goal for TA, senior keeper Katelyn Lough was big with eight saves in the shutout.
The Knights (1-0-1) were back in action Tuesday at home against William Monroe, while the Little Giants (0-2) will host Spotswood in a non-district battle on Wednesday.
