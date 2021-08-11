Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
It was a fitting end for a career that is one of the program's all-time best.
Broadway senior Bryce Suters put up silly numbers, once again, in his final season as the team's fiery leader and outfielder after four impressive years.
Now, before officially beginning his collegiate career locally, the James Madison signee is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Baseball Player of the Year.
This past season, while guiding the Gobblers to the Region 3C championship game, Suters hit .500 with nine doubles, two triples, three homers and 21 RBIs.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound multi-sport athlete was first-team all-state honors as a sophomore in 2019. He set a school record with 28 stolen bases that spring while hitting .407 with four homers and 25 RBIs. As a freshman in 2018, he hit .500 with two home runs, seven triples, 28 RBIs and scored 30 runs.
This season, Suters and pitcher Jacob Petersheim helped the Gobblers finish one win shy of reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament.
Suters will stay close to home, playing next year at JMU under Marlin Ikenberry.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Baseball Team:
First Team
Symeon Balser, Stuarts Draft, Catcher: The junior hit .342 with five doubles, two homers and eight RBIs while also holding it down behind home plate.
Noah Canterbury, Buffalo Gap, First Baseman: The Old Dominion signee hit with power and provided a consistent at-bat for the Bison in tough times.
Ryan Cook, Fort Defiance, Second Baseman: The James Madison signee was strong at the plate and in the field in his final season with the Indians.
Bransen Hensley, Broadway, Shortstop: The freshman had quite the debut, hitting .435 with a double, four triples and 15 RBIs for the Gobblers.
Camden Herron, Fort Defiance, Third Baseman: The senior veteran was one of the steadiest bats for a depleted Fort Defiance lineup last year.
Ben Dinkel, East Rockingham, Outfielder: The sophomore hit .316 for East Rockingham with a double, a triple, nine RBIs, seven runs and six stolen bases.
Tyler Smith, Fort Defiance, Outfielder: The senior was one of the top performers in the Shenandoah District and stepped up big for the Indians.
Bryce Suters, Broadway, Outfielder: The James Madison signee capped off his career with a .500 batting average that included nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and an area-best 21 RBIs.
Caden Swartley, Turner Ashby, Designated Hitter: The sophomore was impressive, hitting .378 with a trio of doubles and 14 total hits this season.
Grayson Smith, Turner Ashby, Utility: The sophomore infielder did a bit of everything for the Knights, hitting .333 and racking up five stolen bases.
Grayson Wright, Wilson Memorial, Utility: The senior was a do-it-all player for Wilson Memorial and led the team with a .395 batting average.
Evan Bert, Harrisonburg, Pitcher: The junior made the best of the situation with 51 strikeouts across just 27 innings pitched this season for Harrisonburg.
Jacob Petersheim, Broadway, Pitcher: The senior ace struck out 79 batters across 47.2 innings, posting a 7-1 record and a ridiculous 0.15 ERA.
Lance Williams, Page County, Pitcher: The standout sophomore and Virginia Tech commit had an impressive debut as the Bull Run District's best player.
Second Team
Cole Morris, Broadway, Catcher
Hunter Miller, Turner Ashby, First Baseman
Dalton Nicely, Spotswood, Second Baseman
Aidan Miller, Riverheads, Shortstop
Ryan Anderson, Broadway, Third Baseman
Hunter Campbell, Buffalo Gap, Outfielder
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway, Outfielder
Jacob Wakefield, Wilson Memorial, Outfielder
Aaron Neil, Staunton, Designated Hitter
Evan Bert, Harrisonburg, Utility
Caden Good, Page County, Utility
Andrew Baugher, Spotswood, Pitcher
Grant Thomas, Turner Ashby, Pitcher
Sam Tyndall, Fort Defiance, Pitcher
Honorable Mention
Mason Angel, Fort Defiance, Designated Hitter
Isaiah Cloude, Page County, First Baseman
Peyton Davis, Turner Ashby, Outfielder
Haiden Engleman, Staunton, Catcher
Ryan Farris, Riverheads, Catcher
Brendan Fitzwater, Luray, Second Baseman
Elijah Grogg, Spotswood, Outfielder
Job Harrell, Staunton, Utility
Quinton Hensley, East Rockingham, Outfielder
Garret Huffman, Rockbridge County, Shortstop/Pitcher
Ben Hutcheson, Broadway, Second Baseman
Dawson Jones, Stuarts Draft, Shortstop/Pitcher
Colton Kwiecinski, Riverheads, Pitcher
Landon Lightner, Riverheads, Third Baseman
Mason Luck, Staunton, First Baseman
Caden Ludholtz, Spotswood, Pitcher
Jerrod Meadows, Staunton, Outfielder
Chase Parlett, Page County, Third Baseman
Aidan Perkins, Harrisonburg, Outfielder
Jacob Petersheim, Broadway, First Baseman
Aiden Podgorski, Wilson Memorial, Outfielder
Cobey Rothgeb, Stuarts Draft, Second Baseman
Jaden Shifflett, Spotswood, Outfielder
Drew Spiggle, Broadway, Pitcher
Grayson Smith, Turner Ashby, Third Baseman
Kadin Swisher, Staunton, Pitcher
Lance Williams, Page County, Shortstop
