Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
It's not often that a player receives as much hype and praise as Tyler Nickel has over his career and continues to produce at the level in which he has, too.
But the East Rockingham wing has done just that, continuously elevating his game and becoming one of the nation's top recruits for the class of 2022.
Nickel is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-8 junior averaged 33.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 43 percent from 3-point range last season.
He was first-team All-Bull Run District, the Region 2B Player of the Year and was named to the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 2 all-state team.
The Eagles finished as the Class 2 runner-up for a second time during Nickel's tenure and reached the state semifinals for a third consecutive season.
Nickel is a 247Sports Composite four-star small forward (0.9664) and is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the state of Virginia for the class of 2022 and comes in at No. 79 nationally.
Last week, he announced the final five schools recruiting him before he takes official visits in September and makes a decision in October.
Those schools were Butler, Iowa, Louisiana State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Boys Basketball Team:
First Team
Ryan Cook, Fort Defiance, Guard: The 6-foot James Madison baseball signee was lethal on the court as he averaged 20.5 points and four rebounds per game while leading the Indians to the Shenandoah District title as a senior.
Trey Gillenwater, Eastern Mennonite, Guard: The 6-foot-2 junior took a major leap in his game with the Flames last season with averages of 17.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.
Tyler Nickel, East Rockingham, Forward: The talented 6-foot-8 junior averaged a double-double of 33.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while continuing to rise among national rankings on the recruiting scene.
Carmelo Pacheco, Spotswood, Guard: The 6-foot-4 junior continues to attract interest at the college level after a breakout season that saw him average 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Trailblazers.
Nate Tinnell, Broadway, Forward: The 6-foot-4 senior for the Gobblers was the unheralded leader for a young team and brought consistent toughness in the paint while providing a soft touch on the offensive end as well.
Second Team
Bennett Bowers, Buffalo Gap, Guard
Kyle Evick, East Rockingham, Forward
Adam Hatter, Eastern Mennonite, Guard
Nick Jones, Eastern Mennonite, Forward
Jaziel Mensah, Wilson Memorial, Guard
Honorable Mention
Ricky Campbell, Page County, Guard
Manny Chapman, Staunton, Guard
Ryan Farris, Riverheads, Guard
Brendan Fitzwater, Luray, Guard
Cooper Keyes, East Rockingham, Guard
Jaxon Hartman, Wilson Memorial, Guard
Jo'-el Howard, Stuarts Draft, Guard
Finn Irving, Wilson Memorial, Guard
Josh Johnson, Wilson Memorial, Guard
Josh Jones, Fort Defiance, Guard
Jesse Lichti, Harrisonburg, Guard
Adam Painter, Riverheads, Guard
Canaan Pierce, Page County, Forward
Tanner Rivenburg, Buffalo Gap, Guard
Tyson Snow, Turner Ashby, Guard
Vinny Sipe, Waynesboro, Guard
Garret Spruhan, Turner Ashby, Forward
Ethan Teter, Buffalo Gap, Forward
Tyreek Veney, Fort Defiance, Guard
Jazen Walker, Harrisonburg, Guard
Josiah Williams, Staunton, Forward
Gage Williford, Broadway, Guard
