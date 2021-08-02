Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
It was the perfect ending to an illustrious career.
Spotswood's Seth Harding dominated the area cross country scene this past year and is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The senior went undefeated during the regular season for the Trailblazers and was the City-County Invitational, Valley District and Region 3C champion.
Harding also broke a course record at Grottoes Town Park that was set in 2018 and finished second at the Virginia High School League Class 3 championships.
The Spotswood standout finished 19th overall in the state of Virginia this year.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Boys Cross Country Team:
First Team
Ramsey Corbin, Fort Defiance: The junior was third in Region 3C and played a big part in the overall success of the Fort Defiance team this season.
Ben Cromer, Buffalo Gap: The sophomore was the top runner for the Bison and did his best running late, winning the Region 2B championship.
Seth Harding, Spotswood: The Spotswood senior dominated the area scene and came up just short of capturing a VHSL Class 3 state title in April.
Hayden Kirwan, Harrisonburg: The impressive senior for the Blue Streaks finished the year strong with a trip to the VHSL Class 5 state meet.
Nathan Shifflett, Fort Defiance: As another talented runner for the Indians, the senior finished seventh at the Region 3C championships in April.
Second Team
Jacob Amberg, Spotswood
Clay Kelly, Riverheads
Sammy Liscomb, Luray
Patrick Stapleton, East Rockingham
Liam Wightman, Harrisonburg
Honorable Mention
Jesse Abshire, Buffalo Gap
David Beck, Harrisonburg
Leorenzo Callo, Stuarts Draft
Blake Cross, Buffalo Gap
Clark Dana, Wilson Memorial
J.T. Drake, Luray
Jack Haverty, Harrisonburg
Drew Hollar, Spotswood
Jadon Huffman, Page County
Ross Iudica, Spotswood
Conner James, Luray
Abenezer Knight, Riverheads
Russell Kramer, Spotswood
Ashton Moyers, Fort Defiance
Aidan Roney, Rockbridge County
Phillip Roy, Luray
Brandon Shores, Luray
Scott Showalter, Broadway
Christian Souders, Turner Ashby
Sam Tindall, Fort Defiance
Trevor White, Broadway
