Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will finish being released this week. Athletes from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial that participated in their state competitions were nominated for this year's team.
It was a season in which he ultimately brought home two gold medals.
Fort Defiance junior Ramsey Corbin brought home an individual win and a relay victory as part of a dominant indoor track and field season.
Now, he's the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Boys Indoor Track And Field Athlete of the Year.
For Corbin, the indoor season was just the start for a dominant junior campaign but it was one that brought historical accomplishments.
The soft-spoken Indians standout won the 1000 at the Virginia High School League Class 3 indoor track and field state championships with a time of 2:35.06.
Later in the same day, he was part of a Fort 4x800 relay team that also brought home gold with a time of 8:15.59. The other three members of the Fort Defiance relay team were seniors Luken Mason and Nathan Shifflett along with junior Ashton Moyers.
Corbin won the 800 at the Class 3 outdoor track and field championships in June and the Indians 4x800 relay team won their second state gold.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Boys Indoor Track And Field Team:
First Team
Cy Alderman, Spotswood: The junior was runner-up in tn the 500-meter run at the VHSL Class 3 championships with a time of 1:09.72.
Brendan Apgar, Staunton: The senior put a strong cap on his prep career with a third-place performance in the triple jump at the VHSL Class 2 championships.
Evan Armentrout, Broadway: The senior standout had a fitting end to his career, winning the VHSL Class 3 indoor 300 with a time of 36.51.
Ryan Bosserman, Staunton: The versatile junior was runner-up in the triple jump and 55 and finished third in the 300 at the VHSL Class 2 championships.
Leorenzo Callo, Stuarts Draft: The junior had a strong outing at the VHSL Class 2 championships, finishing 10th in the 1600 with a time of 5:12.26.
Ramsey Corbin, Fort Defiance: It was an impressive feat for the junior standout, winning gold medals as an individual and part of a 4x800 relay team.
Blake Cross, Buffalo Gap: The senior standout continued to impress, finishing sixth in the 500 with a time of 1:12.46 at the VHSL Class 2 championships.
Latrell Fomby, Stuarts Draft: The multi-sport standout for Stuarts Draft finished with a leap of 5-foot-8 to place fifth in the VHSL Class 2 high jump.
Clay Kelly, Riverheads: The senior from Riverheads finished as runner-up in the 1600 and fifth in the 1000 at the VHSL Class 1/2 championships.
Seth Harding, Spotswood: The senior standout finished fourth in the 1600 at the VHSL Class 3 championships with an impressive time of 4:29.47.
Tyler Pence, Luray: The senior put up a solid final outing with a throw of 38-11.50 to finish seventh in the shot put at the VHSL Class 2 championships.
Logan Perry, Stuarts Draft: The Stuarts Draft junior finished eighth in the 300 at the VHSL Class 2 championships with a time of 38.67.
Jayden Watkins, Stuarts Draft: The multi-sport senior for the Cougars was fourth in the high jump and third in shot put at the VHSL Class 2 championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.