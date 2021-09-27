Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will finish being released this week. Athletes from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial that finished in the top eight of their state competitions were nominated for this year’s team.
Dillon Taylor Jr. said he had been waiting for the moment.
When the Spotswood junior brought home gold in the discus throw at the Virginia High School League Class 3 outdoor track and field championships at James Madison University in June, it was a major accomplishment.
Taylor, now a senior for the Trailblazers, is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Outdoor Track And Field Athlete of the Year.
The multi-sport standout won the Class 3 discuss toss with a throw of 158-05. He also finished third in the shot put with a toss of 46-10 to cap a strong day.
Taylor, who is also a standout on the gridiron for Spotswood, will look to make it back-to-back state titles this spring and possibly add a gold in the shot put, too.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Boys Outdoor Track And Field Team:
First Team
Jesse Abshire, Buffalo Gap: The Buffalo Gap senior capped his high school career with a fourth-place finish in the VHSL Class 2 800-meter run.
Gabe Albers, Eastern Mennonite: The Eastern Mennonite senior won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state title in the 300 and 110 hurdles and set school records in both events.
Brendan Apgar, Staunton: The senior from Staunton was second in the triple jump, fifth in the long jump and eighth in the pole vault at the Class 2 level.
Evan Armentrout, Broadway: With a time of 51.75 seconds, the Broadway senior finished third in the 400 at the VHSL Class 3 state meet at JMU.
Ryan Bosserman, Staunton: The Staunton junior won the VHSL Class 2 triple jump with a mark of 43-05 and finished seventh in the long jump.
Levi Byer, Riverheads: The Riverheads junior finished fourth in the pole vault with a leap of 9-06.00 at the VHSL Class 1 championships.
TJ Connor, Staunton: The Staunton junior finished in a time of 5:03 to earn seventh place in the 1600 at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Ramsey Corbin, Fort Defiance: The junior from Fort Defiance brought home another state gold with a win in the VHSL Class 3 800-meter run.
Jaden Couper, Luray: The Luray senior earned all-state status with an eighth-place finish at the VHSL Class 2 state meet at JMU.
Zach Davis, East Rockingham: With a leap of 7-06, the East Rockingham junior placed seventh in the pole vault at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Latrell Fomby, Stuarts Draft: The versatile Stuarts Draft senior was second in the VHSL Class 2 discuss throw, fourth in pole vault and sixth in the shot put.
Seth Harding, Spotswood: The senior for Spotswood had a strong showing at the state meet, finishing fifth in the VHSL Class 3 1600.
Aiden Hearn, Riverheads: The versatile Riverheads junior was eighth in the pole vault and sixth in the 110 hurdles at the VHSL Class 1 meet.
Austin Holloway, Luray: The multi-sport senior from Luray finished seventh in the 200 and eighth in the 100 at the VHSL Class 2 meet at JMU.
Jo'-el Howard, Stuarts Draft: The Stuarts Draft senior capped his career with a fifth-place finish in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump.
Clay Kelly, Riverheads: It was quite the finish to the Riverheads senior's career as he won the VHSL Class 1 1600 and 3200-meter races.
Kyan Kirby, Waynesboro: The senior standout for Waynesboro finished as the runner-up in the VHSL Class 3 high jump with a leap of 6-04.00.
Jacob Martz, Page County: The sophomore standout for Page County was fifth in the 300 hurdles and 110 hurdles at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Michael Michael, Staunton: The junior for Staunton was seventh in the 400-meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 meet in Harrisonburg.
Aaron Nice, Stuarts Draft: The Stuarts Draft junior was runner-up in the 300 hurdles and third in the 110 hurdles at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Micah Sanders, Staunton: The impressive Staunton freshman was second in the 100 and fourth in the 200 at the VHSL Class 2 meet in Harrisonburg.
AJ Shifflett, Page County: The Page County junior finished with a throw of 123-00 to finish sixth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet in Harrisonburg.
Michael Smith, Waynesboro: The Waynesboro senior earned all-state status with fifth-place finishes in the discus throw and the shot put.
Blake Turpen, Page County: The junior from Page County finished third in the VHSL Class 2 discus throw with a toss of 125-09.
Nolan Tyree, Riverheads: The freshman earned all-state honors in his debut season for Riverheads, finishing sixth in the VHSL Class 1 pole vault.
Jayden Watkins, Stuarts Draft: The Stuarts Draft multi-sport senior was third in the pole vault and shot put and seventh in the discus at the state meet.
