Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
His contributions helped take his team to uncharted territory.
Spotswood senior Edwin Joya had one of the most decorated careers in the program history.
Now, he's the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
Joya, a four-year starter for the Trailblazers, had solid numbers with three goals and eight assists for Spotswood.
But it was his contributions beyond the stat sheet that helped the Trailblazers reach the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship for the first time ever.
Joya dominated as a midfielder for Spotswood and played with composure that was praised consistently from his coaches.
Joya's ability to defend at a high level and finding open teammates proved to be pivotal to the success of the Trailblazers.
The senior held offers to play from Mary Baldwin, Bridgewater and Richard Bland.
Here's the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Boys Soccer Team:
First Team
Brad La Grua, Wilson Memorial, Forward: The Wilson Memorial standout was a lethal scorer and the Shenandoah District Player of the Year.
Jared Melina, Page County, Forward: The senior stood out each time he took the field and was the Bull Run District Player of the Year.
Ben Sullivan, Turner Ashby, Forward: The standout freshman finished with four goals and five assists in his debut season for the Knights.
Esau Zalaya, Spotswood, Forward: The senior scored 13 goals and had three assists as a physical player with a dominating finish.
Matthew Watson, Staunton, Forward: The senior led the Storm with nine goals and three assists in his first year with the program.
Alex Escarraman, Harrisonburg, Midfielder: The senior finished with three goals and three assists in just seven games of action.
Edwin Joya, Spotswood, Midfielder: The senior standout for the Trailblazers finished with a trio of goals and eight assists for Spotswood.
Ian Joya, Spotswood, Midfielder: Despite missing four games due to injury, the freshman had eight goals and nine assists for the Trailblazers.
Charles Otteni, Staunton, Midfielder: The junior was instrumental to Staunton's success with 17 goals and a trio of assists on the year.
Caleb Weeks, Waynesboro, Midfielder: The talented midfielder was a pivotal key for the Little Giants this season.
Jimmy Kivlighan, Staunton, Defender: The junior was a first-team All-Region 2B selection and two goals and three assists.
Mubeen Mehdi, Spotswood, Defender: The junior finished with four goals and four assists as a versatile back defender.
Sam Parrot, Wilson Memorial, Defender: The standout for the Green Hornets earned first-team All-Shenandoah District honors.
Patrick Sullivan, Turner Ashby, Defender: The senior scored nine goals and had five assists as the Turner Ashby captain.
Connor Williams, Spotswood, Defender: The senior leads helped manage the field for Spotswood with his IQ and tactical execution.
Andrew Foltz, Spotswood, Goalkeeper: The senior standout led a stout Trailblazers defense with 12 shutouts for the season.
Albert Correa, Fort Defiance, At-Large: The senior scored six goals and dished out 27 assists in 10 games for the Indians.
Brayan Cruz Macedo, Broadway, At-Large: The experienced junior had nine goals and an assist as the focal point of the Broadway offense.
Second Team
Jose Ariel Andrade, Spotswood, Forward
Alex Durso, Wilson Memorial, Forward
Ab Knight, Riverheads, Forward
Isai Rodriguez, Harrisonburg, Forward
Daniel Shulgan, Harrisonburg, Forward
Marcos Chapa, Wilson Memorial, Midfielder
William Cormier, Staunton, Midfielder
Christian Correa, Fort Defiance, Midfielder
Jonathan Monroy Ponce, Fort Defiance, Midfielder
Aidan Rodney, Rockbridge County, Midfielder
Kyle Maust, Turner Ashby, Defender
Cooper Robson, Riverheads, Defender
Thomas Shulgan, Harrisonburg, Defender
Harrison Wallace, Staunton, Defender
Liam Wright, Staunton, Defender
Walker Darby, Staunton, Goalkeeper
Angel Cortez, East Rockingham, At-Large
Daniel Romero, Harrisonburg, At-Large
Honorable Mention
Owen Albertson, Spotswood, Midfielder
Luke Alger, Fort Defiance, Forward
Nate Avalos, Turner Ashby, Midfielder
Anthony Ball, Waynesboro, Forward
Bryce Dennison, Stuarts Draft, Forward
Zeke Esteban, Fort Defiance, Midfielder
Henry Gutschall, Fort Defiance, Forward
Wyatt Herman, Fort Defiance, Defender
Andy Hostetter, Waynesboro, Defender
Andrew Kreps, Turner Ashby, Midfielder
Alexander Kuntz, Staunton, Defender
Seamus Looney, Rockbridge County, Defender
Miles Mayhew, Spotswood, Defender
Caleb Mayr, Rockbridge County, Forward
Kendrick McCarty, Staunton, Forward
Henry Melvin, Staunton, Midfielder
Mitch Miller, Wilson Memorial, Midfielder
Jose Nunez Vargas, Broadway, Midfielder
Darren Owens, Fort Defiance, Goalkeeper
Spencer Patterson, Fort Defiance, Forward
Collin Pelina, Wilson Memorial, Midfielder
Canaan Pierce, Page County, Midfielder
Christian Pittman, Wilson Memorial, Forward
Benjamin Reilly, Fort Defiance, Defender
Edwin Rios, Harrisonburg, Midfielder
Alex Rojo, Harrisonburg, Defender
Cole Sailer, Wilson Memorial, Midfielder
Jared Smith, Turner Ashby, Goalkeeper
Marino Spirollari, Turner Ashby, Defender
BC Sommerville, Fort Defiance, Defender
Alexander Velasquez, East Rockingham, At-Large
Nathan Wright, Page County, Forward
