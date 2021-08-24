Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
It was the type of season any senior would dream of.
Stuarts Draft's Mark Gordon had, undoubtedly, his best season this past spring.
Now, he's the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Boys Tennis Player of the Year.
Gordon, a senior, played in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys tennis singles tournament and also in the doubles bracket with teammate Eric Young.
In both tournaments, Gordon ultimately finished as the runner-up.
Gordon posted an 11-3 overall mark in singles matches as a senior and combined with Young to go 12-3 on the season.
Despite several other strong performers on the area tennis scene, such as Wilson Memorial's Chase Pullin, Gordon ultimately went the furthest as an individual.
Gordon will play next season at Bridgewater College and finished his prep career with over 60 career wins despite his junior season being lost to COVID-19.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Boys Tennis Team:
First Team
Corey Beshoar, Harrisonburg: The sophomore standout reached the Class 5 doubles state tournament with partner Keenan Glago.
Ben Clatterbuck, Turner Ashby: The Valley District singles runner-up advanced to regionals and was one of the best players in the entire area.
Mark Gordon, Stuarts Draft: The senior was consistent all season long en route to earning a trip to the Class 2 singles and doubles tournament.
Matthew Johnson, East Rockingham: The senior was the runner-up in Region 2B and finished one win why of advancing to the Class 2 singles tournament.
Chase Pullin, Wilson Memorial: The junior finished 13-0 in both singles and doubles matches and was also the Region 3C runner-up in both as well.
Grayson Wood, Waynesboro: The junior won the Valley District singles championship and advanced to the Region 3C tournament once again.
Second Team
Ryan Brunk, Eastern Mennonite
Matthew Feldman, Rockbridge County
Jackson Fendley, Spotswood
Keenan Glago, Harrisonburg
Josh Hughes, Broadway
Alfonso Romero, Spotswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.