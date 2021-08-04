Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
In a year with challenges, there was one athlete that stood among the rest.
For East Rockingham freshman Haven Merica, cheerleading is a passion.
And this past season, with her high-flying stunts and bright smile on the mat throughout each performance, she became the face of the Eagles.
Now, she's the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Competitive Cheerleader of the Year.
In her first season with East Rockingham, she helped the Eagles stun three-time defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion Stuarts Draft.
East Rock won the Region 2B title and advanced to the state competition.
The Eagles maintained a long tradition of being one of the area's top teams and despite coming up short of a first-ever state title, made the community proud.
Merica was named the Region 2B Cheerleader of the Year.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Competition Cheer Team:
First Team
Laney Biddle, Turner Ashby: The senior was a three-time all-Valley District performer and one of Turner Ashby's most consistent athletes.
Leigha Dillard, Spotswood: The senior was a first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selection for the Trailblazers.
Vivian Grayson, Spotswood: As a sophomore, the Spotswood standout was selection to the All-Region 3C and All-Valley District first teams.
Elizabeth Healy, Harrisonburg: As the leader and captain of the Blue Streaks the senior was a three-year performer and will cheer at the college level.
Haven Merica, East Rockingham: The impressive freshman was consistent throughout the season and named the Region 2B Cheerleader of the Year.
Kaylee Mitchell, Fort Defiance: The senior was a leader for a solid Fort Defiance squad and earned first-team All-Region 3C honors.
Kelsey Patterson, Stuarts Draft: As one of Stuarts Draft's strongest leaders, the senior was a first-team All-Region 2B selection in her final year.
Natalie Pence, East Rockingham: The junior is a cheerleading veteran and one of East Rockingham's many talented pieces to this year's squad.
Bethesda Stewart, Stuarts Draft: The senior has been a consistent presence for the Cougars throughout her career and was a first-team all-region selection.
Tiara Stevens, Fort Defiance: The junior has been impressive since she first took the mat for the Indians and earned first-team All-Region 3C honors.
Second Team
Destiny Campbell, Page County
Jordan Driver, Broadway
Natalie Dunlap, Page County
Madelyn Fletcher, Luray
Grace Good, Spotswood
Hannah McMillian, Wilson Memorial
Dylan Obaugh, Riverheads
Abby Phillips, East Rockingham
Alayia Robinson, Staunton
Camila Washington, Spotswood
Honorable Mention
Trinity Baker, Rierheads
Emilee Beamish, Luray
Piper Brown, Turner Ashby
Kaydence Buchanan, Riverheads
Raegan Coffey, Stuarts Draft
Katie Crawford, Staunton
Courtney Cubbage, Luray
Alexis Davis, Riverheads
Marley Doyle, Stuarts Draft
Michaela Harbinson, Stuarts Draft
Emma Hutchinson, Fort Defiance
Brooke Johnson, Page County
Grace Jones, Stuarts Draft
Kira Kaznosky, Fort Defiance
Gena Lambert, East Rockingham
Zana Marshall, Stuarts Draft
Emily Martin, Luray
Katie Moyers, Turner Ashby
Kymberlie Roberson, Fort Defiance
Kendall Simmons, Spotswood
Madison Skievaski, Spotswood
Imani Puller, Luray
Reagan Voight, East Rockingham
