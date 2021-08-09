081021_dnr_GirlsHoopsArt

Luray guard Emilee Weakley drives toward the hoop during the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinal against King William in February.

 Cody Elliott / DN-R

Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.

She's been filling up the record books since she first stepped on the court.

Emilee Weakley has been crowding the stat sheet since her freshman season at the varsity level for Luray, guided the Bulldogs to their first-ever Virginia High School League Class 2 state title this past winter and is, now, the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The 5-foot-10 guard was a scoring machine for Luray, averaging 27 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals per game and shot 50 percent from the field while hitting 33 percent from 3-point range. She was named the Class 2 Player of the Year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association for her efforts.

The junior standout had multiple games of 30-plus points this past season and has been a first-team all-state performer in back-to-back seasons for the Bulldogs.

Weakley earned her first Division I scholarship offer in June from Longwood.

Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Girls Basketball Team:

First Team

Abby Branner, Spotswood, Guard: The 5-foot-11 senior was an offensive force, averaging 22.1 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a block and three steals per game while leading the Trailblazers to the Class 3 state-title game.

Brynlee Burrill, Luray, Guard: The senior point guard for Luray was a first-team all-state selection and did it all on the court, averaging 11 points, six assists and six rebounds per game this season.

Zoli Khalil, Spotswood, Guard: The 6-foot sophomore took a major leap in her game as she averaged 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 55 percent from the field as one of Spotswood's most clutch players.

Amaya Lucas, Buffalo Gap, Forward: The Emory & Henry signee was a double-double machine for the Bison with averages of 20 points and 10 rebounds per game as the Shenandoah District Player of the Year.

Emilee Weakley, Luray, Guard: The legitimate Division I recruit and 5-foot-10 junior averaged 27.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while leading the Bulldogs to their first-ever VHSL Class 2 state championship.

Second Team

Korinne Baska, Wilson Memorial, Guard

Leah Kiracofe, Turner Ashby, Forward

Kiersten Ransome, Fort Defiance, Guard

Addie Riner, Turner Ashby, Guard

Becca Shiflet, Turner Ashby, Guard

Honorable Mention

Averie Alger, Luray, Guard

Madi Armentrout, Stuarts Draft, Guard

Emma Bacon, Broadway, Guard

Lilian Berry, Fort Defiance, Forward

Cierra Bruce, Waynesboro, Guard

Mariah Cain, Harrisonburg, Guard

Brooke Cason, Wilson Memorial, Forward

Savanna Crawford, Riverheads, Guard

Madison Flint, Wilson Memorial, Guard

Jay Garcia, Harrisonburg, Forward

Hannah Grubb, Riverheads, Guard

Taylor Hankins, Page County, Forward

Leah Hilliard, Page County, Forward

MaKayla Kershner, Fort Defiance, Forward

Caris Lucas, Page County, Forward

Halie Mast, Eastern Mennonite, Guard

Hadley May, Stuarts Draft, Forward

Jaidyn McClung, Luray, Forward

Ashley Morani, Wilson Memorial, Guard

Jordan Schulz, Fort Defiance, Forward

A.C. Swartz, Broadway, Forward

Berkeley Tyree, Riverheads, Guard

Maya Waid, Harrisonburg, Guard

Keziah Williams, Staunton, Forward

Emma Witt, Staunton, Forward

Contact Cody Elliott at 574-6284 or celliott@dnronline.com | Follow Cody on Twitter: @VTCody

