Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
She's been filling up the record books since she first stepped on the court.
Emilee Weakley has been crowding the stat sheet since her freshman season at the varsity level for Luray, guided the Bulldogs to their first-ever Virginia High School League Class 2 state title this past winter and is, now, the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-10 guard was a scoring machine for Luray, averaging 27 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals per game and shot 50 percent from the field while hitting 33 percent from 3-point range. She was named the Class 2 Player of the Year by the Virginia High School Coaches Association for her efforts.
The junior standout had multiple games of 30-plus points this past season and has been a first-team all-state performer in back-to-back seasons for the Bulldogs.
Weakley earned her first Division I scholarship offer in June from Longwood.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Girls Basketball Team:
First Team
Abby Branner, Spotswood, Guard: The 5-foot-11 senior was an offensive force, averaging 22.1 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a block and three steals per game while leading the Trailblazers to the Class 3 state-title game.
Brynlee Burrill, Luray, Guard: The senior point guard for Luray was a first-team all-state selection and did it all on the court, averaging 11 points, six assists and six rebounds per game this season.
Zoli Khalil, Spotswood, Guard: The 6-foot sophomore took a major leap in her game as she averaged 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 55 percent from the field as one of Spotswood's most clutch players.
Amaya Lucas, Buffalo Gap, Forward: The Emory & Henry signee was a double-double machine for the Bison with averages of 20 points and 10 rebounds per game as the Shenandoah District Player of the Year.
Emilee Weakley, Luray, Guard: The legitimate Division I recruit and 5-foot-10 junior averaged 27.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists while leading the Bulldogs to their first-ever VHSL Class 2 state championship.
Second Team
Korinne Baska, Wilson Memorial, Guard
Leah Kiracofe, Turner Ashby, Forward
Kiersten Ransome, Fort Defiance, Guard
Addie Riner, Turner Ashby, Guard
Becca Shiflet, Turner Ashby, Guard
Honorable Mention
Averie Alger, Luray, Guard
Madi Armentrout, Stuarts Draft, Guard
Emma Bacon, Broadway, Guard
Lilian Berry, Fort Defiance, Forward
Cierra Bruce, Waynesboro, Guard
Mariah Cain, Harrisonburg, Guard
Brooke Cason, Wilson Memorial, Forward
Savanna Crawford, Riverheads, Guard
Madison Flint, Wilson Memorial, Guard
Jay Garcia, Harrisonburg, Forward
Hannah Grubb, Riverheads, Guard
Taylor Hankins, Page County, Forward
Leah Hilliard, Page County, Forward
MaKayla Kershner, Fort Defiance, Forward
Caris Lucas, Page County, Forward
Halie Mast, Eastern Mennonite, Guard
Hadley May, Stuarts Draft, Forward
Jaidyn McClung, Luray, Forward
Ashley Morani, Wilson Memorial, Guard
Jordan Schulz, Fort Defiance, Forward
A.C. Swartz, Broadway, Forward
Berkeley Tyree, Riverheads, Guard
Maya Waid, Harrisonburg, Guard
Keziah Williams, Staunton, Forward
Emma Witt, Staunton, Forward
