Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
It was a historical debut.
Spotswood freshman Taylor Myers broke onto the scene in a big way this year and is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The soft-spoken Myers dominated opponents from the moment she stepped on a course this year in her debut season at the varsity level for the Trailblazers.
Myers was undefeated for the regular season for Spotswood, won the City-County and Valley District championships, finished third in Region 3C and was also third at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet in April.
It was the best finish in school history for a girl runner from Spotswood.
Myers finished the season ranked eighth in the state of Virginia for all classifications and was just the second freshman to be ranked on the list.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Girls Cross Country Team:
First Team
Rachel Craun, Turner Ashby: The junior showed steady improvement throughout the course of the season and was one of the Valley's top runners.
Eliza Dana, Wilson Memorial: The senior was a consistent performer for the Green Hornets and ranked sixth at the Region 3C championships in Fluvanna.
Taylor Driver, Broadway: The freshman built a friendly rivalry with Myers throughout the course of the season and reached the VHSL Class 3 meet.
Taylor Myers, Spotswood: After a third-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 meet this year, future state titles are a real possibility for the Spotswood freshman.
Annie Poirot, Harrisonburg: The breakout freshman for the Blue Streaks ranked eighth in Region 5D and advanced to the VHSL Class 5 state meet.
Second Team
Lena Blagg, Harrisonburg
Trinity Neff, Fort Defiance
Delaney Stogdale, Fort Defiance
Megan Timmes, Rockbridge County
LeLe Warrick, Luray
Honorable Mention
Kelsey Back, Riverheads
Sierra Back, Riverheads
Nicole Black, Rockbridge County
Logan Braun, Fort Defiance
Sophia Clark, Stuarts Draft
Jesela Cooper, East Rockingham
Zoe Deeble, Spotswood
Quinn Franklin, Wilson Memorial
Grace Gardner, Spotswood
Juliet Good, East Rockingham
Rose Gutterman, Staunton
Sydney Hill, Waynesboro
Summer Kite, Page County
Olivia Kovesi, Buffalo Gap
Elizabeth McClung, Harrisonburg
Leah Peralta, Luray
Zoey Perry, Stuarts Draft
Christina Santiago, Stuarts Draft
Jessica Showalter, Broadway
Oivia Simpkins, East Rockingham
Emma Staley, Fort Defiance
Eliana Teshome, Turner Ashby
Berkeley Tyree, Riverheads
Natalie Watts, Broadway
Peyton Yowell, Riverheads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.