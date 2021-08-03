080421_dnr_GirlsCrossCountryArt

Spotswood freshman Taylor Myers approaches the finish line during a race in April.

Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.

It was a historical debut.

Spotswood freshman Taylor Myers broke onto the scene in a big way this year and is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The soft-spoken Myers dominated opponents from the moment she stepped on a course this year in her debut season at the varsity level for the Trailblazers.

Myers was undefeated for the regular season for Spotswood, won the City-County and Valley District championships, finished third in Region 3C and was also third at the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet in April.

It was the best finish in school history for a girl runner from Spotswood.

Myers finished the season ranked eighth in the state of Virginia for all classifications and was just the second freshman to be ranked on the list.

Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Girls Cross Country Team:

First Team

Rachel Craun, Turner Ashby: The junior showed steady improvement throughout the course of the season and was one of the Valley's top runners.

Eliza Dana, Wilson Memorial: The senior was a consistent performer for the Green Hornets and ranked sixth at the Region 3C championships in Fluvanna.

Taylor Driver, Broadway: The freshman built a friendly rivalry with Myers throughout the course of the season and reached the VHSL Class 3 meet.

Taylor Myers, Spotswood: After a third-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 meet this year, future state titles are a real possibility for the Spotswood freshman.

Annie Poirot, Harrisonburg: The breakout freshman for the Blue Streaks ranked eighth in Region 5D and advanced to the VHSL Class 5 state meet.

Second Team

Lena Blagg, Harrisonburg

Trinity Neff, Fort Defiance

Delaney Stogdale, Fort Defiance

Megan Timmes, Rockbridge County

LeLe Warrick, Luray

Honorable Mention

Kelsey Back, Riverheads

Sierra Back, Riverheads

Nicole Black, Rockbridge County

Logan Braun, Fort Defiance

Sophia Clark, Stuarts Draft

Jesela Cooper, East Rockingham

Zoe Deeble, Spotswood

Quinn Franklin, Wilson Memorial

Grace Gardner, Spotswood

Juliet Good, East Rockingham

Rose Gutterman, Staunton

Sydney Hill, Waynesboro

Summer Kite, Page County

Olivia Kovesi, Buffalo Gap

Elizabeth McClung, Harrisonburg

Leah Peralta, Luray

Zoey Perry, Stuarts Draft

Christina Santiago, Stuarts Draft

Jessica Showalter, Broadway

Oivia Simpkins, East Rockingham

Emma Staley, Fort Defiance

Eliana Teshome, Turner Ashby

Berkeley Tyree, Riverheads

Natalie Watts, Broadway

Peyton Yowell, Riverheads

