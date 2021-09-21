Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will finish being released this week. Athletes from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial that participated in their state competitions were nominated for this year’s team.
Leah Wood is a back-to-back state champion.
The Stuarts Draft junior won the pole vault at Virginia High School League Class 1/2 indoor track and field championships with a 10-foot-4-inch leap in March.
She's now the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Indoor Track And Field Athlete of the Year.
Wood won the state title in pole vault as a sophomore in 2020 after just picking up the sport and finished 13th during her freshman season in 2019. She defeated the next closest competitor by nearly three feet this past March and won by two feet as a sophomore.
The Draft standout will seek her third consecutive state championship this winter and is also a versatile standout for the Cougars on the outdoor scene as well, running in the 300 hurdles and several other events.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Indoor Track And Field Team:
First Team
Mariah Boston, Luray: As another senior standout, the Luray versatile athlete was fifth in the high jump and triple jump and seventh in the 55-meter dash.
Hannah Campbell, Luray: The Luray senior finished second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump at the VHSL Class 2 championships.
Eliza Dana, Wilson Memorial: The Green Hornets senior finished sixth in the 1000 and fourth in the 1600 at the VHSL Class 3 championships.
Caeleigh Freeman, Stuarts Draft: The versatile junior was second in 55 hurdles, third in the 55 dash and sixth in the shot put for the Cougars.
Jamie Milby, Spotswood: Capping off her career in strong fashion, the Spotswood senior finished with a leap of 4-08 to finish fourth at the state meet.
Taylor Myers, Spotswood: The standout freshman for Spotswood finished third in the 3200 with a time of 11:58 at the VHSL Class 3 championships.
Kriston Parr, Staunton: The sophomore for the Storm had a strong season, finishing fourth in the 55 hurdles, second in the 55 dash and ninth in triple jump.
Summer Wallace, Riverheads: The Gladiators sophomore won the 500, was runner-up in the high jump and sixth in the 300 at the VHSL Class 1/2 meet.
Leah Wood, Stuarts Draft: The junior standout captured her second consecutive VHSL Class 2 indoor pole vault state title with a leap of 10-04.
