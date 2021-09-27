Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will finish being released this week. Athletes from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial that finished in the top eight of their state competitions were nominated for this year’s team.
Margo Fox's junior season was filled with accomplishments.
There wasn't any bigger, however, than winning the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship in the high jump in June at James Madison.
The East Rockingham standout and versatile multi-sport athlete is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Outdoor Track And Field Athlete of the Year.
Fox, who also thrives in volleyball and swimming and diving for the Eagles, won the high jump with a leap of 5-foot-2 at the state meet at Sentara Park.
The ERHS junior also finished second in the pole vault with a jump of eight feet, behind Stuarts Draft's Leah Wood, and was third overall in the long jump.
Fox won the Region 2B high jump while finishing second in the pole vault and long jump and fifth in the shot put and 200. She also ran in the 4x400 relay.
At the Bull Run District meet in Strasburg, Fox won the high jump, long jump and pole vault, was second in the 200 and third in the shot put. For her efforts at the district competition, she was name Female Athlete of the Meet.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Outdoor Track And Field Team:
First Team
Kelsey Back, Riverheads: The Riverheads junior had a strong showing in the 800-meter run, finishing seventh at the VHSL Class 1 meet at JMU.
Mariah Boston, Luray: The senior from Luray finished fourth in the long jump, fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the 200-meter dash at the state meet.
Hannah Campbell, Luray: The versatile senior finished fifth in the triple jump, sixth in the long jump and seventh in the 400 at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Emysja Caul, Staunton: The Staunton junior's time of 13.61 was good enough to earn her an eighth-place finish in the VHSL Class 2 100-meter dash.
Eliza Dana, Wilson Memorial: The senior for Wilson Memorial put a strong cap on her career with a seventh-place finish in the VHSL Class 3 800.
Peyton Downey, East Rockingham: The junior from East Rockingham finished eighth in the pole vault with a leap of 5-foot-6 at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Margo Fox, East Rockingham: The junior standout did a little bit of everything for the Eagles, earning all-state honors in three separate events.
Abby McKolay, Stuarts Draft: The Stuarts Draft sophomore finished with a throw of 33-05.00 to finish third in the VHSL Class 2 shot put.
Brianna Morgan, East Rockingham: The East Rockingham junior finished with a toss of 100-03.00 to place sixth in the VHSL Class 2 discus throw.
Taylor Myers, Spotswood: The freshman had quite the debut at the state meet, finishing third in the Class 3 3200 and fifth in the 1600.
Kriston Parr, Staunton: The sophomore placed eighth in the 100-meter dash at the VHSL Class 2 championships for the Storm.
Makenzie Sacra, Riverheads: A fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash was a strong end to the season for the junior standout from Riverheads.
Aurora Schwaner, Staunton: The Staunton sophomore was second in the long jump, fourth in the 200 and seventh in the 100 at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Ella Somers, Broadway: The sophomore's 4-foot-10 leap was good enough to earn her seventh place in the high jump at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
Bethesda Stewart, Stuarts Draft: The Cougars senior finished her prep career with a fourth-place showing in the Class 2 100 hurdles.
Berkeley Tyree, Riverheads: The Riverheads senior capped off her career fittingly with a fifth-place finish in the discus at the VHSL Class 1 meet.
Summer Wallace, Riverheads: The versatile sophomore won the 400 and the long jump and was also all-state in three other events at the Class 1 level.
Emily Washington, East Rockingham: The East Rockingham sophomore's throw of 31-01.00 was good enough to earn her seventh place in the shot put.
Raevin Washington, Turner Ashby: The freshman made quite the splash for Turner Ashby, finishing third in the high jump at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
Leah Wood, Stuarts Draft: The junior standout won the pole vault while finishing second in the triple jump and third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Olivia Yurish, Staunton: The Storm senior earned sixth-place finishes in the 400 and the pole vault at the VHSL Class 2 championships at JMU.
