Fort Defiance's Ellie Cook (left) is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

 Isaiah Lassiter / Special to the DN-R

Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.

In clutch moment after clutch moment, it was Ellie Cook stepping up.

The multi-sport athlete for Fort Defiance delivered for the area's best team all season long.

Now, she's the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Cook, a sophomore, served as the primary scoring threat for a team that reached the Region 3C championship game.

Cook finished with 28 goals and five assists on the season for the Indians and served as a vocal leader.

She was also named the Shenandoah District Player of the Year.

Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Soccer Team:

First Team

Ellie Cook, Fort Defiance, Forward: The versatile sophomore led the Indians with 28 goals and five assists.

Ashley Iscoa, Harrisonburg, Forward: The senior finished with 11 goals and five assists and will play next season at Eastern Mennonite.

Avery Nussbaum, Eastern Mennonite, Forward: The Eastern Mennonite standout led her team with 13 goals and a trio of assists.

Allison Quick, Stuarts Draft, Forward: The speedy forward was electric offensively for the Cougars and one of the area's rising stars.

Emilee Weakley, Luray, Forward: The basketball standout also thrives on the soccer pitch as one of the area's top scorers this season.

Michelle Arnold, Broadway, Midfielder: The talented junior held down the Broadway defense and provided leadership in the locker room.

Hannah Lovinger, Turner Ashby, Midfielder: The senior was a two-year captain and finished with six goals and eight assists.

Adriana Shields, Fort Defiance, Midfielder: The talented sophomore finished with eight goals and 11 assists.

Ella Thomasson, Wilson Memorial, Midfielder: The talented midfielder was a pivotal piece for a strong Wilson Memorial team this year.

Riley Thorpe, Spotswood, Midfielder: The junior finished with 11 goals and two assists as a multi-positional player this season.

NaaDeDee Amadi, Wilson Memorial, Defender: The defender was one of the most importance pieces for the Green Hornets this year.

Abby Fornadel, Harrisonburg, Defender: The junior played a pivotal piece on the defense of the Valley District tournament champions.

Jessica Monroy-Ponce, Fort Defiance, Defender: The sophomore was the best defender on a team that allowed six goals all season.

Sofia Vargas, Rockbridge County, Defender: The sophomore did it all for the Wildcats and became one of the Valley District's top players.

Olivia Yurish, Staunton, Defender: The talented defender was one of the top players in the Shenandoah District this season.

Meredith Bowers, Turner Ashby, Goalkeeper: The senior finished her career with seven career shutouts and will play at Lynchburg next year.

Grace Mowery, Turner Ashby, At-Large: The senior finished with 22 goals and 12 assists over her career as the primary scorer for the Knights.

Kate Ledford, Waynesboro, At-Large: The junior midfielder provided consistency and leadership as Waynesboro's best player last year.

Second Team

Jordan Bowersox, Wilson Memorial, Forward

Savannah Copenhaver, Broadway, Forward

Olivia King, Harrisonburg, Forward

Carley Piller, Wilson Memorial, Forward

Emma Shuey, Staunton, Forward

Ainslee Fortner, Spotswood, Midfielder

Halie Mast, Eastern Mennonite, Midfielder

Cecilia Mendoza, Spotswood, Midfielder

Galilea Santiago Henriquez, Harrisonburg, Midfielder

Rylee Shank, Fort Defiance, Midfielder

Sarah Drooger, Eastern Mennonite, Defender

Amelie Le Strat, Wilson Memorial, Defender

Maggie Lorenz, Stuarts Draft, Defender

Addie Reich, Wilson Memorial, Defender

Morgan Simons, Spotswood, Defender

Allison Nester, Fort Defiance, Goalkeeper

Maggie Thorpe, Spotswood, At-Large

Ayden Jones, Fort Defiance, At-Large

Honorable Mention

Averie Alger, Luray, Defender

Kelsey Back, Riverheads, Forward

Maddie Baska, Stuarts Draft, Defender

Avery Bradley, Buffalo Gap, Forward

Amber Cason, Wilson Memorial, Defender

Abby Clayton, East Rockingham, Forward

Savanna Crawford, Riverheads, Forward

Rylan Criscione, East Rockingham, Forward

Loretta Dredger, Spotswood, Defender

Ysabel Fernandez, Riverheads, Forward

Jenna Flesher, Fort Defiance, Midfielder

Dylan Gregory, Spotswood, Goalkeeper

Trinity Hasse, Luray, Goalkeeper

Elizabeth Kurtz, Fort Defiance, Forward

Emily Lang, Fort Defiance, Defender

Madison Mayes, Spotswood, Defender

Amelia Mitchell, Harrisonburg, Goalkeeper

Olivia Rhodes, East Rockingham, Forward

Yanali Rivas-Ruiz, Wilson Memorial, Midfielder

Aurora Schwaner, Staunton, Midfielder

Penny Shelton, Riverheads, Midfielder

Anna Smith, Stuarts Draft, Midfielder

Addison Sorrels, Fort Defiance, Defender

Delaney Stogdale, Fort Defiance, Midfielder

Nicole Syptak, Spotswood, Defender

Amber Thorpe, Luray, Midfielder

