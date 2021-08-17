Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
In clutch moment after clutch moment, it was Ellie Cook stepping up.
The multi-sport athlete for Fort Defiance delivered for the area's best team all season long.
Now, she's the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Cook, a sophomore, served as the primary scoring threat for a team that reached the Region 3C championship game.
Cook finished with 28 goals and five assists on the season for the Indians and served as a vocal leader.
She was also named the Shenandoah District Player of the Year.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Soccer Team:
First Team
Ellie Cook, Fort Defiance, Forward: The versatile sophomore led the Indians with 28 goals and five assists.
Ashley Iscoa, Harrisonburg, Forward: The senior finished with 11 goals and five assists and will play next season at Eastern Mennonite.
Avery Nussbaum, Eastern Mennonite, Forward: The Eastern Mennonite standout led her team with 13 goals and a trio of assists.
Allison Quick, Stuarts Draft, Forward: The speedy forward was electric offensively for the Cougars and one of the area's rising stars.
Emilee Weakley, Luray, Forward: The basketball standout also thrives on the soccer pitch as one of the area's top scorers this season.
Michelle Arnold, Broadway, Midfielder: The talented junior held down the Broadway defense and provided leadership in the locker room.
Hannah Lovinger, Turner Ashby, Midfielder: The senior was a two-year captain and finished with six goals and eight assists.
Adriana Shields, Fort Defiance, Midfielder: The talented sophomore finished with eight goals and 11 assists.
Ella Thomasson, Wilson Memorial, Midfielder: The talented midfielder was a pivotal piece for a strong Wilson Memorial team this year.
Riley Thorpe, Spotswood, Midfielder: The junior finished with 11 goals and two assists as a multi-positional player this season.
NaaDeDee Amadi, Wilson Memorial, Defender: The defender was one of the most importance pieces for the Green Hornets this year.
Abby Fornadel, Harrisonburg, Defender: The junior played a pivotal piece on the defense of the Valley District tournament champions.
Jessica Monroy-Ponce, Fort Defiance, Defender: The sophomore was the best defender on a team that allowed six goals all season.
Sofia Vargas, Rockbridge County, Defender: The sophomore did it all for the Wildcats and became one of the Valley District's top players.
Olivia Yurish, Staunton, Defender: The talented defender was one of the top players in the Shenandoah District this season.
Meredith Bowers, Turner Ashby, Goalkeeper: The senior finished her career with seven career shutouts and will play at Lynchburg next year.
Grace Mowery, Turner Ashby, At-Large: The senior finished with 22 goals and 12 assists over her career as the primary scorer for the Knights.
Kate Ledford, Waynesboro, At-Large: The junior midfielder provided consistency and leadership as Waynesboro's best player last year.
Second Team
Jordan Bowersox, Wilson Memorial, Forward
Savannah Copenhaver, Broadway, Forward
Olivia King, Harrisonburg, Forward
Carley Piller, Wilson Memorial, Forward
Emma Shuey, Staunton, Forward
Ainslee Fortner, Spotswood, Midfielder
Halie Mast, Eastern Mennonite, Midfielder
Cecilia Mendoza, Spotswood, Midfielder
Galilea Santiago Henriquez, Harrisonburg, Midfielder
Rylee Shank, Fort Defiance, Midfielder
Sarah Drooger, Eastern Mennonite, Defender
Amelie Le Strat, Wilson Memorial, Defender
Maggie Lorenz, Stuarts Draft, Defender
Addie Reich, Wilson Memorial, Defender
Morgan Simons, Spotswood, Defender
Allison Nester, Fort Defiance, Goalkeeper
Maggie Thorpe, Spotswood, At-Large
Ayden Jones, Fort Defiance, At-Large
Honorable Mention
Averie Alger, Luray, Defender
Kelsey Back, Riverheads, Forward
Maddie Baska, Stuarts Draft, Defender
Avery Bradley, Buffalo Gap, Forward
Amber Cason, Wilson Memorial, Defender
Abby Clayton, East Rockingham, Forward
Savanna Crawford, Riverheads, Forward
Rylan Criscione, East Rockingham, Forward
Loretta Dredger, Spotswood, Defender
Ysabel Fernandez, Riverheads, Forward
Jenna Flesher, Fort Defiance, Midfielder
Dylan Gregory, Spotswood, Goalkeeper
Trinity Hasse, Luray, Goalkeeper
Elizabeth Kurtz, Fort Defiance, Forward
Emily Lang, Fort Defiance, Defender
Madison Mayes, Spotswood, Defender
Amelia Mitchell, Harrisonburg, Goalkeeper
Olivia Rhodes, East Rockingham, Forward
Yanali Rivas-Ruiz, Wilson Memorial, Midfielder
Aurora Schwaner, Staunton, Midfielder
Penny Shelton, Riverheads, Midfielder
Anna Smith, Stuarts Draft, Midfielder
Addison Sorrels, Fort Defiance, Defender
Delaney Stogdale, Fort Defiance, Midfielder
Nicole Syptak, Spotswood, Defender
Amber Thorpe, Luray, Midfielder
