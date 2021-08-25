Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
It was a season in which she checked off quite a few goals that she had set from the start.
Spotswood junior Meg Dunaway won a Valley District girls tennis singles and doubles championship this season.
Now, she can add the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Tennis Player of the Year to her resume.
The Trailblazers standout was atop the leader board for a team that was dominant throughout the season.
Not only did she win singles and doubles championships, but also led Spotswood to a team title as well and unbeaten regular season.
Dunaway finished as the Region 3C runner-up in both the singles and doubles tournament brackets.
She finished the regular season unbeaten in singles play against Valley District opponents.
The Trailblazers, as a team, finished one win shy of reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament.
Spotswood's only loss came to state powerhouse Western Albemarle in the regional championship match.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Girls Tennis Team:
First Team
Meg Dunaway, Spotswood: The junior was a Valley District singles and double champion and the leader for the area's best overall team.
Grace Knighton, Page County: The senior standout won the Region 2B singles and doubles championships and advanced to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
Katlyn Massie, Fort Defiance: The senior went 9-2 in her singles and doubles matches and will play next year at Mary Baldwin University.
Jamison Meadows, East Rockingham: The junior finished 12-1 on the season and won the Bull Run District singles championship.
Anna Phillips, Turner Ashby: The senior suffered just three losses this season and advanced to the Region 3C semifinals.
Selah Wangler, Wilson Memorial: The senior was 11-2 in singles matches this season and won the Shenandoah District singles championship.
Second Team
Felicity Copenhaver, Broadway
Jeslyn Liu, Harrisonburg
Avery Nguyen, Waynesboro
Emma Staton, Riverheads
Libby Trainum, Fort Defiance
Raygan Wade, Spotswood
