Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
His debut season couldn't have gone any better.
After missing out on the chance to play on the varsity squad as an eighth grader when the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Eastern Mennonite freshman Ryan Slonaker finally had a chance to make a splash this spring.
And, man, did he. The Flames standout shot a four-under-par 68 to win the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III individual state championship in May and is the Daily News-Record 2020-21 Golfer of the Year.
All season long, Slonaker's consistency was on display as he helped the Flames finish second as a team at the state tournament for just the second time.
Coincidentally, it was Slonaker's older brother, Meade, that brought home the program's first-ever individual state title when he won with a 73 in 2019.
Since his state championship, however, the work hasn't stopped.
Ryan Slonaker shot a two-over-par 74 to win the 14-15 age division at the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship in Miami, Fla. last weekend.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Golf Team:
First Team
Garret Huffman, Rockbridge County: The senior was the Valley District Player of the Year and finished 14th at the VHSL Class 3 state championship.
Grant Pennybacker, Eastern Mennonite: The junior earned all-state honors for the Flames and was the second-best golfer on a very deep squad.
Ryan Slonaker, Eastern Mennonite: The impressive freshman captured an individual state title and has his sights set on winning three more.
Darien Smith, Spotswood: As the best golfer on the best team in the Valley District, the senior had an 18-hole scoring average of 75.5 this season.
Mason Wyatt, Staunton: The senior standout was the Shenandoah District Player of the Year and finished fourth at the VHSL Class 2 championship.
Second Team
Ryan Asfa, Spotswood
Andrew Baugher, Spotswood
Toby Corriston, Harrisonburg
Schuyler Harmison, Eastern Mennonite
Adam Hatter, Eastern Mennonite
Honorable Mention
Carter Atkins, Spotswood
Connor Chapman, Spotswood
Chase Clem, East Rockingham
John Elam, Staunton
Madison Flint, Wilson Memorial
Emily Hamp, Waynesboro
Ben Hutcheson, Broadway
Matthew Johnson, East Rockingham
Andrew Lantz, Eastern Mennonite
Drew Mozingo, Fort Defiance
Paul Russell, Rockbridge County
Ryan Simpson, Turner Ashby
Grayson Wright, Wilson Memorial
