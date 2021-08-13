Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.