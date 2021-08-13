Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
It went beyond the stat sheet for Page County's Maddie Gordon.
The senior infielder made play after play for the Panthers in the diamond, delivered clutch hits throughout the entirety of her high school career and lived up to the hype around her name that came in large thanks to her big sister.
Now, Gordon is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Softball Player of the Year.
Gordon, who will continue her playing career this year at Penn State, was one of two impressive Division I signees on the Page County roster this season.
She is also the younger sister of former James Madison softball standout Kate Gordon.
The Page senior provided a calming presence off the field as the lead-by-example captain of her squad, but also was as steady as it comes in the field.
Gordon turned three double plays as the third baseman for the Panthers this season.
At the plate, Gordon hit .457 with a .978 slugging percentage, seven home runs, 17 RBIs and stole nine bases. She was a first-team All-Region 2B selection.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Softball Team:
First Team
Kate Alger, Buffalo Gap, Pitcher: The Shenandoah District Player of the Year and Christopher Newport University signee struck out 188 batters and posted a 0.90 ERA.
Lilian Berry, Fort Defiance, Pitcher: The junior who is committed to Oregon State struck out 115 over 73 innings pitched, going 8-2 in the process with a 1.34 ERA.
Taylor Hankins, Page County, Pitcher: The James Madison signee recorded a remarkable 12-1 record, striking out 146 batters in 75 innings while posting a 0.47 ERA and walking six.
Taylor Adams, Turner Ashby, Catcher: The junior was one of the most vocal leaders for a young Turner Ashby squad and provided a strong presence behind home plate.
Emerson Adkins, Spotswood, Infielder: The Eastern Mennonite-bound senior led the area with a .600 batting average and 22 RBIs while posting a slugging percentage of .880.
Maddie Gordon, Page County, Infielder: The Penn State signee had a .457 batting average with a team-best seven home runs and 17 RBIs while swiping nine bases as well.
Gracie Moyers, Turner Ashby, Infielder: The senior was undoubtedly the face of this year's Turner Ashby team and was the Valley District Player of the Year.
Kendall Simmers, Turner Ashby, Infielder: The freshman had one of the better debut seasons in the area and showed off her power in the lineup for a young Turner Ashby squad.
Reagan Frazier, Wilson Memorial, Infielder: The junior batted .393 with five homers and 15 home runs for the Green Hornets and had a slugging percentage of .964.
Aliza Lokey, Broadway, Outfielder: The junior posted a .405 batting average with 18 stolen bases while making numerous big-time plays in center field for the Gobblers.
Sydney Lyons, Turner Ashby, Outfielder: The versatile multi-sport athlete continued to come into her own as a junior and played a key role for the Valley District champions.
Brooke Morris, Spotswood, Outfielder: The sophomore hit .470 with 25 runs scored while posting an on-base percentage of .597 and fielding percentage of .934.
Taylor Umberger, Page County, Oufielder: The junior had a breakout season for the Panthers, posting a .413 batting average and becoming a steady and reliable centerfielder.
McKenzie Tillman, Stuarts Draft, Utility: The sophomore was Stuarts Draft's best player with a .486 batting average and .969 fielding percentage and also spent time in the circle as well.
Second Team
Jaya Diggs-Hagwood, Wilson Memorial, Pitcher
Kaitlyn Fletcher, Spotswood, Pitcher
Lily Moyers, Turner Ashby, Pitcher
Emma Cude, East Rockingham, Catcher
Madi Armentrout, Stuarts Draft, Infielder
Makenzie Cyzick, Turner Ashby, Infielder
Allison Dean, Broadway, Infielder
Ashlyn Herring, East Rockingham, Infielder
Morgan Lucas, Page County, Infielder
Lindsay Atkins, Fort Defiance, Outfielder
Korinne Baska, Wilson Memorial, Outfielder
Eva Ochoa, Turner Ashby, Outfielder
Sydney Phillips, Riverheads, Outfielder
Taelor Ware, Spotswood Utility
Honorable Mention
Caroline Alger, Buffalo Gap, Utility
Madison Arbaugh, East Rockingham, Pitcher
Brooke Atkins, Fort Defiance, Catcher
Courtney Begoon, Fort Defiance, Infielder
Kaelee Blackwell, Rockbridge County, Outfielder
Elizabeth Blatz, Spotswood, Catcher
Anna Carter, Broadway, Infielder
Brooke Cason, Wilson Memorial, Outfielder
Emysja Caul, Staunton, Outfielder
Emma Cyr, Stuarts Draft, Outfielder
Cheyenne Deming, Riverheads, Catcher
Emily Eppard, East Rockingham, Outfielder
Faith Fisher, Waynesboro, Infielder
Grace Fravel, Broadway, Pitcher
Destiny Good, Riverheads, Pitcher
Savannah Goodloe, Fort Defiance, Outfielder
Kirsten Hensley, Page County, Catcher
Megan Holland, East Rockingham, Infielder
Camryn Johnson, Harrisonburg, Infielder
Haley Lambert, Turner Ashby, Pitcher
McKenna Mace, Fort Defiance, Infielder
Bethany Martz, East Rockingham, Infielder
Tana Merica, Page County, Utility
Kaitlyn Mininger, Waynesboro, Outfielder
Marissa Monger, Page County, Infielder
Kaitlyn Nazelrod, Turner Ashby, Outfielder
Harleigh Propst, Turner Ashby, Infielder
LeAnna Rankin, Wilson Memorial, Infielder
Kiersten Ransome, Fort Defiance, Infielder
Madi Reeser, Fort Defiance, Utility
Jocelyne Rinker, Page County, Utility
Harleigh Rodgers, Rockbridge County, Infielder
CiCi Rodriguez, Spotswood, Outfielder
Ashlyn Ross, Wilson Memorial, Infielder
Jordan Schulz, Fort Defiance, Outfielder
Ashlyn Smiley, Harrisonburg, Utility
Sarah Smith, East Rockingham, Outfielder
Bailey Talley, Buffalo Gap, Utility
