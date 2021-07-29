Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
It's nearly impossibly to describe her value to the program.
Rockbridge County senior Jaydyn Clemmer has continued to develop as an all-around player every single season for the Wildcats during her four years with the program and it was on display in her final year in Lexington.
For her efforts this past season, Clemmer, a James Madison signee is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Volleyball Player of the Year.
The 5-foot-9 outside hitter was considered a "generational player" by her coach, Amanda McCoy, and helped guide Rockbridge County to four consecutive Valley District championships during her tenure there.
For her career, she finished with over 1,000 kills, 1,400 digs and 150 aces.
Clemmer's ability to contribute along the front line for the Wildcats and also move into a key role defensively made her a unique asset for her team.
After originally committing to Virginia Tech, Clemmer ultimately ended up switching to JMU due to familiarity with the school and the program.
This past season, Clemmer guided the Wildcats to the Region 3C championship game, where they came up short to Rustburg.
Clemmer was named to the Virginia High School League Class 3 all-state team in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was named to the Virginia High School Coaches Association all-state team this past year. She was Valley District Player of the Year twice and named All-Region 3C three times.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Football Team:
First Team
Gabby Atwell, Spotswood, Middle Hitter: The 5-foot-10 junior was one of the area's best players and did a little bit of everything for the Trailblazers.
Brynlee Burrill, Luray, Outside Hitter: The senior had 242 kills, 28 aces, 161 digs and 14 blocks for the VHSL Class 2 state runner-ups.
Jaydyn Clemmer, Rockbridge County, Outside Hitter: The two-time Valley District Player of the Year will continue her career at James Madison.
Ellie Cook, Fort Defiance, Outside Hitter: The impressive sophomore had 129 kills, 247 digs and 21 aces as a versatile tool for the Indians.
Maddie Dahl, Rockbridge County, Outside Hitter: The impressive 6-foot freshman was a force on the front line for the Wildcats last season.
Lani Goggin, Fort Defiance, Outside Hitter: The junior had 117 kills, 120 digs and 27 blocks and was the Shenandoah District Player of the Year.
Amelia Mitchell, Harrisonburg, Middle Hitter: The standout senior led the Blue Streaks with 234 kills and 27 blocks on the season.
Dayton Moore, Riverheads, Setter: The junior led the Gladiators with 561 assists and 116 digs and led her team to the state championship match.
Krissy Whitesell, Rockbridge County, Setter: The Rockbridge County junior captain recorded her 1,000th career assist during the 2020-21 season.
Emma Wigley, East Rockingham, Libero: The gritty senior did it all the dirty work and earned a reputation as a fiery leader for the Eagles.
Second Team
Trinity Belton, Luray, Setter
Cierra Bruce, Waynesboro, Setter
Brooke Cason, Wilson Memorial, Middle Hitter
Kiersten Garber, Fort Defiance, Outside Hitter
Maddie Gordon, Page County, Outside Hitter
Gabby Liccione, Staunton, Outside Hitter
Jaidyn McClung, Luray, Outside Hitter
Nala Shearer, Rockbridge County, Libero
Amelia Tomlinson, Riverheads, Outside Hitter
Maya Waid, Harrisonburg, Setter
Honorable Mention
Kendyl Argenbright, Riverheads, Middle Hitter
Molly Ballew, Wilson Memorial, Setter
Lindsay Bly, Luray, Middle Hitter
Baylee Burrill, Luray, Setter
Avery Chandler, Spotswood, Libero
Adrienne Cline, Eastern Mennonite, Outside Hitter
Emma Eckard, Turner Ashby, Outside Hitter
Margo Fox, East Rockingham, Outside Hitter
Kali Jones, Waynesboro, Outside Hitter
Emma Kurtz, Fort Defiance, Setter
Sydney Litwiller, Eastern Mennonite, Middle Hitter
Amaya Lucas, Buffalo Gap, Outside Hitter
Caris Lucas, Page County, Outside Hitter
Hadley May, Stuarts Draft, Outside Hitter
Cierra Minor, Wilson Memorial, Middle Hitter
Sydney Phillips, Riverheads, Outside Hitter
Madi Reeser, Fort Defiance, Outside Hitter
Mariela Ruiz, Waynesboro, Libero
Caroline Simoneti, Fort Defiance, Middle Hitter
Allison Sykes, Wilson Memorial, Outside Hitter
A.C. Swartz, Broadway, Middle Hitter
Teagan Via, Buffalo Gap, Outside Hitter
Madelyn Williams, Spotswood, Setter
Amber Witry, Waynesboro, Outside Hitter
