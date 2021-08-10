Editor’s note: The 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area teams will be released over the coming weeks as we prepare for the new school year. Coaches and administrators from Buffalo Gap, Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Fort Defiance, Harrisonburg, Luray, Page County, Riverheads, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Staunton, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial nominated and voted for athletes before consulting with staff from the DN-R for the final teams.
At this point, his legacy is already cemented.
Riverheads junior Jude Robson captured the second state championship of his career this past season, has reached the state tournament all three years of his high school career and even beat a nationally-ranked opponent in the offseason.
Now, Robson is the 2020-21 Daily News-Record Wrestler of the Year.
The Gladiators standout defeated Grundy's Michael Taylor for the Virginia High School League Class 1 120-pound state title in February for his second straight win at the state competition. He has lost just one match in the past two years.
Robson currently boasts a 99-3 record for his career and was one of five state runner-ups for the Gladiators, who finished second as a team at the state meet.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-21 Daily News-Record All-Area Wrestling Team:
First Team
Cooper Brandt, Wilson Memorial, 106: The freshman made quite the debut, winning the Shenandoah District and Region 3C championships this season.
Gracin Lam, Spotswood, 113: The talented senior won the Region 3C title, surpassed 100 wins for his career and reached the state tournament once again.
Jude Robson, Riverheads, 120: The junior went a perfect 17-0 while capturing his second VHSL Class 2 state title and reaching the state tournament for a third time.
Camden Cook-Cash, Riverheads, 126: The senior went 16-3 and finished as the Class 1 state runner-up after winning a state title in 2020.
Brian Habel, Wilson Memorial, 132: The junior captured the Shenandoah District and Region 3C titles and was the Class 3 state runner-up.
Seth Showalter, Waynesboro, 138: The junior continued to add to his impressive resume with a Region 3C championship win this season.
Patrick Sullivan, Turner Ashby, 145: The veteran senior was a three-time Valley District champion and two-time Region 3C winner during his career.
Asher Coffey, Stuarts Draft, 152: The senior finished second at the Class 2 state championship and won the Region 2B title while finishing 15-2 for the year.
Nick Marando, Rockbridge County, 160: The senior finished fourth in Class 3 and was one of the many veteran leaders for the Wildcats this season.
Seth Youngblood, Rockbridge County, 170: The senior had a strong cap on his high-school career with a fourth-place showing at the Class 3 championships.
Cayden Cash, Riverheads, 182: The freshman was impressive all year long for the Gladiators and finished third at the Class 1 state championships.
Reid Garrison, Broadway, 195: The talented senior finished the season with an 18-1 record and finished as the Class 3 state runner-up in his class.
Brice Hall, Rockbridge County, 220: The sophomore had a breakout season, finishing fourth at the Class 3 championships as one of four RCHS state placers.
David Allio, Rockbridge County, 285: The senior Virginia Military Institute football signee finished third in the heayweight division in Class 3 this year.
Second Team
Wyatt Fitzgerald, Fort Defiance, 106
Matthew Cox, Broadway, 113
Brayden Estes, Wilson Memorial, 120
Garret Moyers, Broadway, 126
Jackson Allebaugh, Riverheads, 132
Tucker Towle, Rockbridge County, 138
Coy Brown, Fort Defiance, 145
Jackson Wells, Broadway, 152
Tanner Baugher, East Rockingham, 160
Chase Wilson, Wilson Memorial, 170
Derek Wakefield, Wilson Memorial, 182
Michael Smith, Waynesboro, 195
Coby Sprouse, Wilson Memorial, 220
Cameron Sprouse, Wilson Memorial, 285
Honorable Mention
Matt Ford, Spotswood, 106
Ashton Mitchell, Fort Defiance, 113
Jay Bowman, Turner Ashby, 120
Trenton Hill, Turner Ashby, 126
Josh Hartman, Spotswood, 132
Caleb Mullen, Wilson Memorial, 138
Bryce Hildebrand, Buffalo Gap, 145
Cody Cash, Riverheads, 152
Drake Garrison, Broadway, 160
Mark Yoder, Buffalo Gap, 170
Kyle Coffey, Stuarts Draft, 182
Luke Bailey, Wilson Memorial, 195
Andrew Richardson, Buffalo Gap, 220
Connor McCall, Stuarts Draft, 285
