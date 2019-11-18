Volleyball
All-Region 2B Teams
Player of the Year: Sage Fox, East Rockingham
First Team
Sage Fox, East Rockingham
Abi Tanner, Madison County
Delanie Wigley, East Rockingham
Elizabeth Wallace, Clarke County
Lauren Nofsinger, Strasburg
Brynlee Burrill, Luray
Maggie Butters, Madison County
Delainey Stickley, Strasburg
Emma Wigley, East Rockingham
Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County
Second Team
Csayjah Barber, Staunton
Gabbi Liccione, Staunton
Amaya Lucas, Buffalo Gap
Emily Link, Stuarts Draft
Meredith DeLong-Maxey, Buckingham County
Taylor Slaven, Stuarts Draft
Sydney Fix, Staunton
Brittany Mongold, Buffalo Gap
Kellsye Miller, Staunton
Leah Sherrill, Buffalo Gap
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.