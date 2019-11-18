Volleyball

All-Region 2B Teams

Player of the Year: Sage Fox, East Rockingham

First Team

Sage Fox, East Rockingham

Abi Tanner, Madison County

Delanie Wigley, East Rockingham

Elizabeth Wallace, Clarke County

Lauren Nofsinger, Strasburg

Brynlee Burrill, Luray

Maggie Butters, Madison County

Delainey Stickley, Strasburg

Emma Wigley, East Rockingham

Lindsay McDaniel, Madison County

Second Team

Csayjah Barber, Staunton

Gabbi Liccione, Staunton

Amaya Lucas, Buffalo Gap

Emily Link, Stuarts Draft

Meredith DeLong-Maxey, Buckingham County

Taylor Slaven, Stuarts Draft

Sydney Fix, Staunton

Brittany Mongold, Buffalo Gap

Kellsye Miller, Staunton

Leah Sherrill, Buffalo Gap

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.