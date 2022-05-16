First Team
Bennett Bowers, Junior, Buffalo Gap: The 5-foot-11 guard is a legitimate college prospect and put together his best year yet as a junior with averages of 19.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game as a first-team All-Shenandoah District, All-Region 1B and All-Class 1 selection.
Trey Gillenwater, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: The smooth, bucket-getting guard for Eastern Mennonite averaged 21.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while guiding the Flames to their first state title as the VISAA Division III state co-player of the year in his final season.
Finn Irving, Junior, Wilson Memorial: The sharpshooting 6-foot-3 guard was the Shenandoah District player of the year, first-team All-Region 3C and second-team All-Class 3 with averages of 19.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and three steals per game as Wilson Memorial's best player.
Tyler Nickel, Senior, East Rockingham: One of the most decorated players in the history of the Shenandoah Valley, the 6-foot-8 wing averaged 34.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks as the VHSL Class 2 player of the year and became the state's all-time leading scorer.
Carmelo Pacheco, Senior, Spotswood: As one of the best players in program history, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 24.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists while being named to the All-Valley District, All-Region 3C and All-Class 3 first teams in addition to being regional player of the year.
Second Team
Conner Barnes, Senior, Broadway: With averaged of 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, the 6-foot-3 hard-nosed, blue-collar forward from Broadway was a first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C selection as the unheralded leader for a defensive-focused team.
Adam Hatter, Senior, Eastern Mennonite: The leader and point guard for the state champion Flames, the senior averaged 11.7 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game while earning all-state honors again to put a strong cap on one of the best careers in EMS program history.
Parker Sheetz, Senior, Central: The gritty 6-foot-6 post player for Central was the leader for one of the area's best teams, averaging a double-double of 12 points and eight rebounds per game as a first-team All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B and second-team all-state selection in Class 2.
Garret Spruhan, Senior, Turner Ashby: The versatile 6-foot-4 forward averaged 14.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, two blocks and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field as a first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C selection in his final high school season.
Tyreek Veney, Junior, Fort Defiance: The standout junior was one of the area's most pure scorers, filling up the stat sheet with 19 points, four rebounds and two assists per game as a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection in his first year as the go-to option for Fort Defiance on offense.
Third Team
Jadon Burgess, Junior, Harrisonburg: With a pair of Division I offers under his belt, the 6-foot-3 forward had a breakout season with averages of 14.4 points, 6.7 rebounds three assists and 2.4 steals per game as a first-team All-Valley District selection this season for Harrisonburg.
Walker Conrad, Sophomore, Strasburg: As an effective and efficient 6-foot-6 post player, the sophomore averaged 20.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while blocking 1.5 shots as a second-team All-Bull Run District and first-team All-Region 2B selection this past season for Strasburg.
Cooper Keyes, Senior, East Rockingham: As one of the area's best 3-point weapons, the 5-foot-10 guard's value went beyond the stat sheet, where he averaged 11 points, 3.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals per game as a first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection.
Manny Chapman, Sophomore, Staunton: As a shifty point guard and leader for Staunton, the 6-foot junior averaged 11.3 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals per gameand was first-team All-Shenandoah District and second-team All-Region 3C selection this season.
Camryn Pacheco, Freshman, Spotswood: The 6-foot-2 guard was the top freshman in the area, averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds as a first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selection and will be in contention for the best player in the area next year.
