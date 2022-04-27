First Team

Jacob Amberg, Junior, Spotswood: The Valley District champion ran a season-best time of 16:09.00 at the Central High School Invitational in August, placed third at the Region 3C championship and finished fifth at the VHSL Class 3 race in Salem in November.

George Austin III, Senior, East Rockingham: The 2019 VHSL Class 2 state champion returned to the course in top form this season, posting a season-best time of 16:07.00 to win the Region 2B title while also capturing gold in the Bull Run District and finishing as runner-up in his return to the state meet at Green Hill Park in Salem.

Callaway Beckett, Sophomore, Clarke County: The sophomore stepped up when it mattered most, post a season-best time of 16:26.00 to finish as runner-up in Region 2B to go along with a second-place effort in the Bull Run District and a fifth-place showing in the VHSL Class 2 state meet in Salem at the end of the season.

Ramsey Corbin, Senior, Fort Defiance: The three-time individual state champion in indoor and outdoor track left quite the impression in his final year in cross country, finishing second in Region 3C and placing third with a season-best time of 16:07.50 at the VHSL Class 3 meet.

ALL-VALLEY BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Fort Defiance's Ramsey Corbin There was a stint in wrestling, a lengthy tenure on the football field and even an attempt at jiu-jitsu before Ramsey Corbin really found his …

Russell Kramer, Junior, Spotswood: The promising junior’s best performance came at the Central High School Invitational with a time of 16:33.00, but he also finished 15th in the Valley District, 11th in Region 3C and placed 24th at the VHSL Class 3 championship.

Second Team

Jackson Ellis, Freshman, Clarke County: As another young standout for Clarke County, the first-year runner finished third in Region 2B with a personal-best time of 16:48.00 while also finishing 10th in the Bull Run District and 13th at the VHSL Class 2 meet.

Jack Haverty, Junior, Harrisonburg: The leader for Harrisonburg put together a strong season, finishing second in the Valley District and 26th in a tough Region 5D field while also posting a season-best time of 17:14.00 at the third annual Town Park Invitational in October.

Ross Iudica, Junior, Spotswood: The junior seemed to get better as the season went along as he finished third in the Valley District, 40th in Region 3C and then bounced back to place 30th at the VHSL Class 3 meet and also had a season-best time of 16:55 at the Central High School Invitational in Woodstock in the early portion of the year.

Davey Johnson, Freshman, Luray: It was quite the debut for the freshman as he finished third in the Bull Run District, fourth in Region 2B with a season-best time of 16:49.00 and then capped it off with a 14th-place effort at the VHSL Class 2 meet in Salem in November.

Sam Tindall, Senior, Fort Defiance: The senior put a strong cap on his prep career, posting a season-best time of 17:02.35 at the Alleghany Invitational in September before finishing fourth in Region 3C and placing 44th at the VHSL Class 3 meet in Salem in November.

Third Team

Parker Blosser, Freshman, Fort Defiance: As one of the best young runners in the Shenandoah Valley, the first-year standout placed 10th in Region 3C and finished with a season-best time of 17:33.50 to finish 39th overall at the VHSL Class 3 meet in Salem in November.

Leorenzo Callo, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The senior saved his best for last, posting a personal-best time of 17:03.00 to finish fifth in Region 2B this year while also finishing 19th at the VHSL Class 2 meet.

Adam Groves, Junior, Waynesboro: With a personal-best time of 17:18.80, the junior finished 25th at the VHSL Class 3 meet in Salem, which followed up a sixth-place effort at the Region 3C championship.

Jack Parlee, Sophomore, Spotswood: As a versatile athlete, the sophomore had a big season for the Trailblazers as he finished 21st in Region 3C, 48th at the VHSL Class 3 meet and posted a season-best time of 17:05.00 at the Central High School Invitational in August.

Patrick Stapleton, Senior, East Rockingham: The senior leader for the Eagles posted a season-best time of 17:25.00 to finish 10th at the Region 2B championship while also earning 11th in the Bull Run District and finishing 28th overall at the VHSL Class 2 meet in Salem.