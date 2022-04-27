There was a stint in wrestling, a lengthy tenure on the football field and even an attempt at jiu-jitsu before Ramsey Corbin really found his calling.

"Around the first year of high school," the Fort Defiance senior said, "I started to realize, man, that isn't really my thing. Those were some pretty intense sports."

What Corbin always knew was his thing was music — in particular, '80s rock.

And the one way Corbin was able to combine his love for listening to old-school tunes with getting some much-needed exercise was by going for a run. Eventually, that evolved into a passion for running cross country.

Four years later, after a decorated career with the Indians that includes multiple trips to the state meet, Corbin is the the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

“It started around elementary school," Corbin said. "I mostly just ran as a stress reliever. I’d always just listen to music while I ran. I really like that. I just really enjoy chilling out after a long day. It’s just my way of unwinding, really."

What started as a simple way to get some stress off his shoulders proved to be a special talent for Corbin that brought him historic success during his career.

The Fort Defiance senior won multiple state titles in indoor and outdoor track and field throughout his career and although he never did bring home a first-place finish in cross country, he was equally as impressive over the years there.

"His accomplishments are well-deserved and have been amazing to witness," Indians cross country coach Stephen Metcalfe said. "As humble of a person as Ramsey is, the successes and accolades could not go to a better person."

Corbin reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet all four years during his high school career, improving each season and slowly moving up the board.

This past year, Corbin set a personal record with a time of 16:07.50 and earned the highest finish at the state meet in his career with a third-place effort.

"The real thing I enjoy has always been running," Corbin said. "I just like to chill and it's a lot less stressful. I guess, in a way, I'm still running for the fun of it."

Part of the fun for Corbin over the years has been the relationships he developed through the sport, he said, and the impact he's made on teammates.

"His personality with the team has always had a quirkiness to it but [it is] one that his coaches and teammates have always enjoyed," Metcalfe said. "He’s a very intelligent and insightful student athlete, focused and driven."

Parker Blosser was a freshman on the Fort roster this season and reached the state meet himself, following a similar trajectory as Corbin. Blosser finished 39th in his debut year while Corbin was 41st back in 2018 during his freshman season.

"I feel lucky to have been able to run with Ramsey over the past year," Blosser said. "He has been a great leader for our team, pushes everyone to their full potential. He leads us by his example more than with his words."

After giving various high-contact sports a shot throughout his early-teen years, Corbin, who will head to the University of Virginia next season but won't run competitively, found an athletic activity that allowed him to stay true to who he was.

And although it began as a simple way to ease some tension, the combination of his historic success with the lifelong memories created has helped formed a passion for Corbin that will last a lifetime.

“I guess running is it," Corbin said. "I’m fairly good at it and I just enjoy doing it on my own. The competitive part gets stressful, but I do enjoy just doing it and having fun with it. I think I'll always enjoy that."