First Team
55-Meter Dash — Micah Sanders, Sophomore, Staunton: The speedy sophomore made quite the debut with a blistering time of 6.62, which was a season best, at the Walt Cormack Memorial in December.
300-Meter Dash — Riley Claytor, Senior, Fort Defiance: The standout senior for the Indians posted a season-best time of 37.75 to win the Shenandoah District and placed seventh at the Region 3C meet.
500-Meter Dash — Tyler Miller, Freshman, Harrisonburg: In his debut season, the freshman put together quite the campaign with a season-best time of 1:09.76 to finish 11th at the VHSL Class 5 meet.
1000-Meter Dash — Ramsey Corbin, Senior, Fort Defiance: With multiple state titles on his resume, the senior added one more with a time of 2:35.91 to win the Class 3 state title after finishing second in Region 3C.
1600-Meter Dash — George Austin III, Senior, East Rockingham: The leader for East Rockingham was limited during indoor season, but still managed to finish second in the VHSL Class 2 state title with a time of 4:38.81 and also finished second at the Region 2B championships earlier.
3200-Meter Dash — Russell Kramer, Junior, Spotswood: The standout junior runner continued his impressive year with a season-best time of 4:44.50 to win the Valley District championship in February.
55-Meter Hurdles — Aaron Nice, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The athletic senior put together a strong indoor campaign, posting a personal-best time of 8.45 to finish fourth at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Long Jump — Shan Auguste, Senior, Harrisonburg: The standout senior’s best jump was 20-03.00 at the Region 5D Sub-Regional and he went on to place third in the region and ninth in Class 5 this season.
Triple Jump — Shan Auguste, Senior, Harrisonburg: With a season-best leap of 42-07.50, the senior placed fifth at the VHSL Class 5 state meet, which came after he previously won the Region 5D title.
High Jump — Conner Mackey, Senior Spotswood: With an impressive leap of 5-10.00, the senior standout won the Valley District, was seventh in Region 3C and placed sixth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.
Pole Vault — Walker Knicely, Junior, Broadway: As the top pole vaulter in the area, the junior posted a personal-best mark of 11-09.00 to finish fourth at the VHSL Class 3 meet after finishing third in Region 3C.
Shot Put — Casper Rao, Senior, Broadway: The senior’s best throw came with a 43-02.00 toss at the Fred Hardy Invitational, but he went on to win the Valley District, placed third in Region 3C and 13th in Class 3.
Second Team
55-Meter Dash —Javante Chacon, Senior, Harrisonburg: The speedy senior posted a season-best time of 6.76 to place second at the Region 5D Sub-Regional and was Harrisonburg’s top sprinter.
300-Meter Dash — Dylan Burnette, Senior, Harrisonburg: The speedy senior finished with a time of 37.84 at the Walter Bass Invitational in January and went on to place 14th at the Region 5D championships.
500-Meter Dash — Sam Tindall, Senior, Fort Defiance: With a time of 1:10.19, which was a personal record, the senior placed eighth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet to put a strong cap on his indoor track career.
1000-Meter Dash — Calvin Hulleman, Senior, Harrisonburg: The senior’s best time (2:39.54) came at the Walter Bass Invitational, but he went on to finish fourth in Region 5D and placed 14th at the Class 5 meet.
1600-Meter Dash — Evan Roney, Junior, Rockbridge County: The cross country standout posted a personal-best time of 4:40.27 to finish eighth at the VHSL Class 3 meet after finishing third in Region 3C.
3200-Meter Dash — George Austin III, Senior, East Rockingham: As one of the area’s top runners, the senior managed to still finish fourth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet despite being a key member of the East Rockingham boys basketball team throughout the same season.
55-Meter Hurdles — Qua’ran Patterson, Sophomore, Waynesboro: The athletic sophomore posted a personal-best time of 8.68 to finish fourth at the Region 3C meet in February and he also finished as runner-up at the Shenandoah District championships the week before.
Long Jump — Jack Parlee, Sophomore, Spotswood: With a leap of 19-10.75, the sophomore finished sixth at the Region 3C championships with a personal-best performance and also won the Valley District title.
Triple Jump — Sam Briggs, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The impressive sophomore had a personal-best leap of 42-06.75 to win the Valley District and was seventh in Region 3C and eighth in Class 3.
High Jump — Tanner Miller, Senior, Fort Defiance: As another talented senior for Fort Defiance, the standout’s leap of 5-10.00 at the VHSL Class 3 meet earned him a ninth-place finish to close his career.
Pole Vault — Wyatt Herman, Senior, Fort Defiance: The high-flying senior had his best performance of his career at the Region 3C meet with a mark of 10-06.00 to finish as runner-up after winning the Shenandoah.
Shot Put — Aaron Nice, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The Bridgewater College football commit was impressive in his other sport, tossing a season-best throw of 42-05.50 to finish fifth at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Third Team
55-Meter Dash — Sam Shickel, Senior, Turner Ashby: Another Bridgewater College football commit, the senior’s season-best time of 6.80 won him the Valley District title and he went on to finish fifth in Region 3C.
300-Meter Dash — Weston Powell, Junior, Fort Defiance: The junior standout finished with a season-best time of 37.90 to place fifth at the Region 3C championships in early February.
500-Meter Dash — Dylan Burnette, Senior, Harrisonburg: The multi-sport standout posted a season-best time of 1:11.55 to finish as the runner-up at the Region 5D sub-regional in early February.
1000-Meter Dash — Sam Tindall, Senior, Fort Defiance: As another multi-sport standout in the sport, the senior finished with a personal-best time of 2:47.70 to win the Shenandoah District.
1600-Meter Dash — Jakob Gerlach, Junior, Eastern Mennonite: The junior standout’s best performance came at the VISAA Division III state meet witb a time of 4:41.13 to earn him an 11th-place finish.
3200-Meter Dash — Brock Smith, Sophomore, East Rockingham: The sophomore posted a season-best time of 10:58.73 at the Liberty High School Opener in early December and finished fourth in Region 2B.
55-Meter Hurdles — Jeffrey McLaughlin, Freshman, Fort Defiance: The impressive freshman’s time of 10.15 earned him a fifth-place finish in both the Shenandoah District and Region 3c.
Long Jump — Javante Chacon, Senior, Harrisonburg: With a leap of 19-09.50 at the Region 5D sub-regional, the senior qualified for the regional meet and went on to place seventh overall once he got there.
Triple Jump — John Hurd, Sophomore, Stuarts Draft: With a season-best mark of 41-02.00, the sophomore won the Shenandoah District and Region 2B and finished fifth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.
High Jump — Luke Garber, Senior, Broadway: The athletic senior’s best leap (5-10.00) came in a runner-up finish at the Region 3C championships and he went on to finish 10th at the Class 3 competition.
Pole Vault — Austin Casarrubius, Junior, Turner Ashby: With a personal-best leap of 10-00, the junior finished as runner-up in the Valley District and went on to place ninth at the Region 3C championships.
Shot Put — Edgar Briones, Senior, Stuarts Draft: It was a strong finish to his prep career as the senior’s toss of 42-04.00 was a personal record and earned him a sixth-place finish at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.
