Ramsey Corbin always enjoyed running but when suddenly thrown into the heat of competition, it suddenly lost some appeal.

"I absolutely hated it," Corbin said with a laugh. "It stressed me out."

Now, the Fort Defiance senior standout has grown used to the intense, high-stake races that he's competed in over the years. In fact, he's found a way to thrive in them.

After another big season that ended with state gold, Corbin is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“To be honest, I absolutely hated races when I started out running," Corbin said. "I still see them as stressful. I enjoy them a little bit, but I don’t look forward to them, I guess. It’s just something I feel like I have to do.”

What started as a stress reliever for the Indians standout quickly turned into a full-fledged passion over the years.

After finishing third in the 1000 during his sophomore season of indoor track and field, Corbin said he began to develop a desire to finish the job and win a state title.

“It was during that race, where I got third, and I sort of felt like I still had a lot to give," Corbin recalled. "I wasn’t that far behind the first-place runner. So, that was my goal my junior year and that’s what I did.”

Corbin won the Virginia High School League Class 3 state title in the 1000 as a junior in 2021 and then followed it up with an outdoor title in the 800-meter race that spring.

This past indoor season, he made it back-to-back state titles in the 1000 with a time of 2:35.91 to win the indoor crown.

"Ramsey has had a fantastic high school career," Fort coach Stephen Metcalfe said. "He’s had some awesome leadership from veteran athletes early in his career to help put him on a path for success. Ramsey has several intangibles that set him apart from other athletes, excluding his talent. He is a very driven and determined competitor. The way he races is unique in that he can push his body to do more than what the mind tells you. He never shies away from the challenges that races and his competitors bring to the table. I have always been impressed by his work ethic and his mental strength."

Corbin is a year-round runner for the Indians, serving as the area's top cross country runner in the fall before transitioning to flatter grounds with indoor track.

“It’s a tough transition from cross country to track," Corbin admitted. "The first part of the [school year] is focused around cross country and long distances. With track, it’s mostly about speed and shorter distances. After those workouts, though, I still go home and run some. I guess that’s where my endurance comes from.”

The passion Corbin has for running is still evident when he talks, even if he said he doesn't plan to run competitively as a student at the University of Virginia in the fall.

“I really just like hanging out with the guys," Corbin said. "That’s my favorite part. It’s become repetitive throughout my high school career, but I’m running to enjoy it.”

The heat of competition once brought Corbin no joy with the sport, instead bringing him levels of stress he loathed.

Now, though, after experiencing historic amounts of success during those moments and finding a way to shine, the Fort Defiance senior said he's grateful for those times.

“I always try my best," Corbin said. "That just demonstrates I gave everything I have. I am really proud of myself and it is cool to win these things. It makes me happy.”