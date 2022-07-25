EDITOR'S NOTE: With outdoor track & field this year, due to the high number of impressive athletes and events, the Daily News-Record staff opted to choose two separate Track and Field Athletes of the Year for boys and girls. Running events will be released first with field events to follow.

First Team

Discus — Dillon Taylor Jr., Senior, Spotswood: Despite not being able to make it back-to-back state titles in the event, the senior still dominated throughout the year as he opened the season with a toss of 164-09.00 at the Gary Bugg CoEd Classic and went on to win the Valley District and Region 3C and finish as runner-up in Class 3.

Shot Put — Dillon Taylor Jr., Senior, Spotswood: The senior standout had his best throw of the season in his final meet, finishing with a toss of 54-01.50 to win the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship after already capturing gold in the weeks before at the Region 3C and Valley District meets, respectively.

High Jump — Maaliah Cabell, Junior, Staunton: The high-flying junior appeared primed to win a state title after posting an impressive leap of 6-09.25 at a Shenandoah District regular-season meet in early May, but ended up with golds in the district and Region 3C championships before placing eighth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

Long Jump — Maaliah Cabell, Junior, Staunton: With a personal-best leap of 21-11.00, the junior finished fifth in the VHSL Class 3 state championships after finishing as the runner-up in Region 3C and winning the Shenandoah District. He also went on to place 12th at the adidas Outdoor Nationals event in mid-June for the Storm.

Triple Jump — Shan Auguste, Senior, Harrisonburg: The versatile senior capped his high school career with Harrisonburg in style with a personal-best leap of 43-07.00 at the Sprint Into Spring Invitational at Eastern View in April and eventually went on to put up a third-place effort at the Region 5D qualifier to end his season in May.

Pole Vault — Walker Knicely, Junior, Broadway: The area's top pole vaulter lived up to the hype in his junior season, posting a season-best leap of 12-06.00 to win the Valley District title, which was his fourth victory of the outdoor track and field season.

Second Team

Discus — Aaron Nice, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The Bridgewater College football signee posted his season-best throw of 148-03.00 at the Dogwood Track Classic in Charlottesville and went on to win the Shenandoah District and Region 2B before eventually placing third at the VHSL Class 2 meet at Sentara Park in June.

Shot Put — Christopher Wylie, Junior, East Rockingham: With a season-best toss of 51-11.00, the junior pulled off a bit of an upset and set himself up for a bright future by winning the VHSL Class 2 state championship to complete a trifecta of gold medals at the state, regional and district level this season in a breakout year for the Eagles.

High Jump — Mason Lawhorne, Senior, Waynesboro: It was quite the senior season for the Waynesboro standout, whose personal-best leap of 6-04.00 helped him win the Shenandoah District before finishing third in Region 3C and fifth in Class 3.

Long Jump — Dain Booker, Senior, Clarke County: The Clarke County standout's best leap came with a mark of 21-00 to win the Bull Run District in May and he went on to also capture gold in Region 2B and place 11th at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.

Triple Jump — John Hurd, Sophomore, Stuarts Draft: What a year for the impressive sophomore for Stuarts Draft as he posted a season-best leap of 43-03.50 early in the year and went on to finish fourth in the Shenandoah District, finished as the runner-up at the Region 2B meet and was seventh at the Class 2 level.

Pole Vault — Austin Casarrubius, Junior, Turner Ashby: Slowly improving more and more throughout the year, the junior finished as the runner-up in the Valley District and his personal-best leap of 11-06.00 was good enough for sixth in Class 3 this year.

Third Team

Discus — DeAndre Clark, Senior, Waynesboro: After finishing second in the Shenandoah District, the senior posted a personal record with a throw of 142-05.00 to also finish second in Region 3C and went on to place 15th at adidas Outdoor Nationals.

Shot Put — Zach Dysart, Senior, Central: Putting a strong cap on his prep career, the senior's best throw was 46-06.00 in a runner-up finish at the Region 2B meet but he also finished fifth at the VHSL Class 2 championships and third in the Bull Run.

High Jump — Jacob Martz, Junior, Page County: As one of the top track and field athletes in the area, the junior posted a leap of 6-03.00 early in the season and went on to win the Bull Run District and Region 2B and finish fourth at the Class 2 meet.

Long Jump — Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, Junior, Broadway: The junior had a breakout season for the Gobblers, posting a personal-best leap of 20-10.00 and winning the Valley District, finishing third in Region 3C and 20th at the Class 3 meet.

Triple Jump — Sam Briggs, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: It was a big-time season for the sophomore from Turner Ashby as he posted a personal-best leap of 42-07.00 to finish third in Region 3C and was also second in the Valley District and 12th in Class 3.

Pole Vault — Levi Byer, Senior, Riverheads: Capping his high school career in style, the senior posted a personal-best leap of 11-00.00 to finish as the runner-up at the VHSL Class 1 state meet after winning Region 1B and the Shenandoah District.