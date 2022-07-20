EDITOR'S NOTE: With outdoor track & field this year, due to the high number of impressive athletes and events, the Daily News-Record staff opted to choose two separate Track and Field Athletes of the Year for boys and girls. Running events will be released first with field events to follow.

First Team

100-Meter Dash — Amari Carter, Sophomore, Waynesboro: One of the most electrifying athletes on the outdoor track and field scene this year, the sophomore broke onto the scene in a big way by winning the Shenandoah District and Region 3C titles, finishing sixth at the VHSL Class 3 meet and qualifying for nationals.

200-Meter Dash — Amari Carter, Sophomore, Waynesboro: The speedster was more than a one-hit wonder, performing equally as impressive in the 200 with a win at the Shenandoah District championships, a third-place effort at the Region 3C and he capped it all off with a sixth-place showing at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

400-Meter Dash — Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, Junior, Broadway: As one of the top performers on the area scene, the junior has his sights set on state gold next season after posting a personal-best time of 49.28 at the adidas Outdoor Nationals competition and placing third at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

800-Meter Run — Calvin Hulleman, Senior, Harrisonburg: The standout senior was impressive throughout the entire season and capped his career with the Blue Streaks in strong fashion, posting a personal-best time of 1:59.98 to place second in Region 5D and followed it up with a 12th-place effort at the Class 5 state meet.

1600-Meter Run — Evan Roney, Junior, Rockbridge County: As the top runner for the Wildcats, the junior posted his best time of the year (4:29.60) at the VHSL Class 3 state meet to finish seventh and was also runner-up in the Valley District.

3200-Meter Run — George Austin III, Senior, East Rockingham: It couldn't have been a more perfect ending to his decorated high school career for the senior standout as he captured state gold at the VHSL Class 2 state meet with a time of 9:48.49 and earned the second state championship of his high school career.

110-Meter Hurdles — Aaron Nice, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The Bridgewater College football signee put up the best performance of his career with a time of 15.36 to place third at the VHSL Class 2 meet, which came after he captured gold at the both the Region 2B and Shenandoah District competitions in weeks before.

300-Meter Hurdles — Aaron Nice, Senior, Stuarts Draft: Capping his career in style, the multi-sport athlete finally captured state gold and avenged a loss from the year before by posting a personal best time of 39.65 to win the event VHSL Class 2 state meet and also captured gold at the Region 2B and Shenandoah District meets.

Second Team

100-Meter Dash — Javante Chacon, Senior, Harrisonburg: One of the most overlooked sprinters in the area, the senior put up impressive numbers throughout his career and did the same this season with a personal-best time of 11.04.

200-Meter Dash — Jowell Gonzalez Santiago, Junior, Broadway: The junior's best time of the season came at the Broadway Valley Meet in early April as he finished with a time of 22.66, but he still went on to win the Valley District, finish as runner-up in Region 3C and placed 16th overall at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

400-Meter Dash — Josiah Wickline, Freshman, Harrisonburg: What a debut for the standout freshman for Harrisonburg as he broke onto the area scene in a big way with a personal-best time of 51.78 and an eighth-place effort in Region 5D.

800-Meter Run — Jedrek Sneary, Freshman, Eastern Mennonite: Another impressive freshman, the Eastern Mennonite standout made a splash with a time of 2:04.82 to win the Virginia Independent Conference and he followed that up with a third-place showing at the VISAA Division III state championships a week later.

1600-Meter Run — Adam Groves, Junior, Waynesboro: The cross country standout proved his success translates to the blacktop as well, winning the Shenandoah District title while also placing fourth with a personal-best time of 2:06.97 at the Region 3C meet and finishing 17th at the state competition.

3200-Meter Run — Russell Kramer, Junior, Spotswood: The junior's personal-best time of 9:48.91 took place at the Dogwood Track Classic in Charlottesville and it was just the start as he captured the Valley District and Region 3C titles before going on to place ninth at the VHSL Class 3 state meet in Lynchburg.

110-Meter Hurdles — Stuart Pirtle, Sophomore, Mountain View: As the top athlete for the Generals this past season, the sophomore was impressive with a win at the Bull Run District championships, a runner-up finish in Region 2B and a personal-best time of 15.74 that earned him fourth place at the VHSL Class 2 meet.

300-Meter Hurdles — Stuart Pirtle, Sophomore, Mountain View: Saving his best for last, the sophomore's personal-best time of 42.10 was good enough to finish fourth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet at James Madison, which was a solid way to end the year after finishing second in Region 2B and first in the Bull Run.

Third Team

100-Meter Dash — Jalin Quintanilla, Senior, Turner Ashby: The Alderson Broaddus football signee was a standout on the track this spring, posting a personal-best time of 11.10 in early April and capping the year with a runner-up finish in the Valley District, fifth place in Region 3C and 22nd at the Class 3 meet.

200-Meter Dash — Conner Mackey, Senior, Spotswood: The versatile multi-event standout for the Trailblazers opened the season with a personal-best time of 23.21 at the Sprint Into Spring Invitational at Eastern View and went on to place fourth in the Valley District and 10th at the Region 3C meet by season's end.

400-Meter Dash — Joseph Kerr, Junior, Broadway: With his best performance of the year coming in the final meet, the junior posted a time of 51.79 to place 11th at the VHSL Class 3 state meet and was fourth in Region 3C and won the Valley.

800-Meter Run — Davey Johnson, Freshman, Luray: The rising start for the Bulldogs finished with a personal-best time of 2:02.76 to place second at the VHSL Class 2 state championships and also was runner-up at the Region 2B meet and Bull Run District championships to complete a solid debut season on the track scene.

1600-Meter Run — Russell Kramer, Junior, Spotswood: With a personal-best time of 4:31.17 on his home track, the junior captured the Valley District championship after also gaining a pair of wins throughout the regular season.

3200-Meter Run — Peyton Kenee, Freshman, Spotswood: One of the up-and-coming talents in the Shenandoah Valley, the freshman made a splash in his debut season with a personal-best time of 10:28.04 at the Region 3C championships to earn a fifth-place effort after finishing as runner-up at the Valley District meet.

110-Meter Hurdles — Jacob Martz, Junior, Page County: The junior standout for the Panthers was competitive in a loaded district and region, finishing as the Bull Run District runner-up, third in Region 2B and fifth at the VHSL Class 2 meet.

300-Meter Hurdles — Spencer Blick, Junior, Clarke County: With a personal-best time of 42.74, the junior finished fifth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet and was also a third-place finisher at the Region 2B and Bull Run District championships.