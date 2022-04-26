First Team
Jadyn Carter, Junior, Harrisonburg: During her junior campaign with the Blue Streaks, the first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 5D selection was a key role in her team’s success.
Addisyn Clark, Freshman, Rockbridge County: The freshman standout had quite the debut season for Rockbridge County, earning first-team all-state honors at the Class 3 level at year’s end.
Alexis Davis, Senior, Riverheads: As the face of the Riverheads cheer program, the senior had quite the season, earning first-team honors in the Shenandoah District, Region 1B and at the state level.
Eryn Fitzgerald, Senior, Stuarts Draft: After suffering a knee injury that kept her out for most of her junior campaign, the senior was named the VHSL Class 2 cheerleader of the year in her final season.
Perhaps it was a coincidence, but it was symbolic of Eryn Fitzgerald's value.
Caeleigh Freeman, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The well-respected senior earned first-team all-state, first-team All-Region 2B and first-team All-Shenandoah District honors as one of the Cougars’ top members.
Grace Good, Junior, Spotswood: The talented junior was a first-team selection across the board for Spotswood in the Valley District, Region 3C and at the Class 3 level this season.
Vivian Grayson, Junior, Spotswood: As arguably Spotswood’s top talent, the junior standout had the accolades to back it up as an all-district, all-region and all-state selection during a breakout year.
Leia Ingram, Junior, Spotswood: Another talented junior for the Trailblazers, the standout finished as a first-team selection in the Valley District and Region 3C and a first-team all-Class 3 honoree.
Zane Marshall, Junior, Stuarts Draft: As an integral piece to the Stuarts Draft routine, junior swept first-team honors across the Shenandoah District, Region 2B and Class 2 this season.
Hannah McNulty, Freshman, Fort Defiance: It was quite the debut for the freshman from Fort Defiance as she was placed on the Region 3C first team and was a second-team All-Class 3 selection.
Haven Merica, Sophomore, East Rockingham: Last year’s Bull Run District and Region 2B cheerleader of the year was electric again this season, earning first-team all-state honors at the Class 2 level.
Payton Miller, Freshman, Fort Defiance: As another talented freshman in the area, the Fort Defiance standout earned first-team all-district and all-region honors and was on the Class 3 second team.
Caydence Morris, Junior, Stuarts Draft: Another important part of Stuarts Draft’s success was the promising junior, who also earned first-team honors in the Shenandoah District, Region 2B and Class 2.
Timberlyn Moore, Sophomore, Harrisonburg: The sophomore with big-time potential showed off this season, earning first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 5D honors and second-team All-Class 5.
Dylan O’Baugh, Senior, Riverheads: The standout senior leader for Riverheads was earned first-team honors in the Shenandoah District, Region 1B and at the Class 1 level this past season.
Bryna Roderick, Senior, Spotswood: As one of the leaders for the Valley District champion Trailblazers, the senior was a first-team selection in the district, Region 3C and on the Class 3 all-state team.
Ashlyn Sattva, Sophomore, Harrisonburg: The first-team All-Valley District selection was one of the promising young talents in the area and a key role in the Blue Streaks’ success this season.
Tiara Stevens, Junior, Fort Defiance: The standout junior was a first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 3C selection and was named to the Class 3 all-state second team.
Reagan Voight, Junior, East Rockingham: The second-team All-Class 2 selection was big for East Rockingham, being named to the Bull Run District and Region 2B first teams this past season.
Camila Washington, Junior, Spotswood: As another integral piece to Spotswood’s successful season, the junior was a first-team selection across the board in the Valley District, Region 3C and Class 3.
Second Team
Lilly Alger, Junior, Luray: The junior’s season was a strong one as she earned first-team All-Bull Run District honors and helped guide her team to a second-place finish at the district competition.
Lillie Belle Merica, Junior, East Rockingham: As another strong performer for East Rockingham, the junior was a second-team All-Class 2 selection and earned first-team honors in Region 2B.
Jenna Brackman, Senior, Staunton: The senior leader for the Storm was the team’s only first-team representative in the Shenandoah District and played a key role in guiding the team throughout the year.
Courtney Cubbage, Sophomore, Luray: As one of the top sophomores in the area, the sophomore was named to the All-Bull Run District first team before the Bulldogs’ season was cut short.
Malachi Davis, Senior, Page County: As the top performer for Page County, the senior finished the season as a first-team selection in the Bull Run District and Region 2B and earned second-team All-Class 2.
Madison Dofermire, Junior, Strasburg: The standout junior was one of two Strasburg cheerleaders to be named to the All-Bull Run District first team this past season in a third-place team effort.
Jordan Driver, Senior, Broadway: The senior standout, known for her high-flying abilities in gymnastics, was a first-team All-Valley District selection for the Gobblers in her final season.
Chase Hite, Junior, Fort Defiance: As one of the top athletes for Fort Defiance, the junior was a second-team all-state selection in Class 3 and first-team in the Shenandoah District and Region 3C.
Alexa Knight, Senior, Turner Ashby: The leader and captain for Turner Ashby put together a strong senior campaign that included first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C honors.
Madison Marston, Junior, Central: As arguably Central’s top athlete this past season, the junior was the Falcons’ lone representative on the All-Bull Run District first team.
Jade Mullins, Junior, Page County: The first-team All-Bull Run District and second-team All-Region 2B selection was an integral piece to the Page County routine throughout the season.
Ashley Morris, Senior, Clarke County: As the lone member of Clarke County on the All-Bull Run District first team, the senior put together a strong cap to her high school career.
Alyssa Pettijohn, Senior, Rockbridge County: The senior leader for Rockbridge County earned a big honor this season as one of three first-team All-Region 3C selections for her team.
Aurora Rinehart, Junior, Strasburg: As another key piece for Strasburg this past season, the junior earned first-team All-Bull Run District honors and was impressive on the mat.
Kendall Simmons, Junior, Spotswood: The junior had a solid overall season as she earned second-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C honors for the district champion Trailblazers.
Kaitlyn Snead, Sophomore, Wilson Memorial: As arguably Wilson Memorial’s top cheerleader, the sophomore earned first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 3C honors this year.
Madisyn Trout, Senior, Rockbridge County: The Rockbridge County standout had a strong senior season, finishing with first-team honors in the Valley District and Region 3C this season.
Emily Washington, Junior, East Rockingham: The junior put together a strong resume this season, finishing with second-team honors in the Bull Run District and Region 2B.
Chi’yere Williams, Freshman Wilson Memorial: The first-year athlete for Wilson Memorial came up big in the postseason, earning second-team All-Region 3C honors as a freshman.
Legacy Wright, Freshman, Harrisonburg: The talented freshman with a bright future for Harrisonburg finished as a first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 5D selection in her debut season.
Third Team
Madison Bowyer, Senior, Staunton: As another senior leader for Staunton this past season, Bowyer had a strong finish to her career with the Storm as a second-team All-Shenandoah District selection.
Hayley Clinton, Junior, Wilson Memorial: The impressive junior was big for Wilson Memorial this season, earning first-team All-Shenandoah District and second-team All-Region 3C honors.
Allee Coffman, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The standout sophomore put together a strong year for Turner Ashby, earning second-team honors in the Valley District and Region 3C.
Brianna Cooper, Senior, Central: As one of the key leaders for Central this season, the senior capped off her career in style with second-team All-Bull Run District honors at year’s end.
Caitlin Couper, Junior, Luray: As a leader for Luray, the junior was a key element to the team’s success and was rewarded by being named to the All-Bull Run District second team at season’s end.
Sofia Coppola, Junior, Stuarts Draft: As another first-team All-Shenandoah District selection for the Cougars, the junior was a major piece in Stuarts Draft’s championship routine this season.
Autumn Fulk, Senior, Broadway: The senior finished off her high school career in strong fashion, earning second-team All-Valley District honors at the league competition.
Olivia Hebb, Junior, Fort Defiance: The talented junior came up big when it mattered most, earning second-team All-Region 3C honors and helping her team advance to the state competition.
Angely Hernandez, Senior, Broadway: As one of the leaders for Broadway throughout the season, the senior was rewarded by being named to the All-Valley District second team at season’s end.
Lilliana Hernandez, Junior, Turner Ashby: The junior was a consistent presence for Turner Ashby, earning first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C honors this season.
Erika Hildebrand, Freshman, Buffalo Gap: Buffalo Gap was led by a freshman this past season and she put together quite the debut, earning second-team All-Shenandoah District honors in her first year.
Abigail Jones, Freshman, Strasburg: The second-team All-Bull Run District selection was one of many youngsters coming up big for the Rams this season, as they finished third in the district competition.
Kaitlyn Knight, Senior, Luray: As another key piece for Luray and one of few seniors, the standout was named to the All-Bull Run District second team after her squad’s runner-up finish.
Rose Losh, Senior, Waynesboro: The unheralded leader for a young Waynesboro team finished as the team’s lone representative on the All-Shenandoah District team with her second-team selection.
Bethany Lucas, Sophomore, Page County: The sophomore with a bright future had quite the season for the Panthers, earning second-team honors in the Bull Run District and Region 2B.
Alec McLaren, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: As one of many talented sophomores for the Indians, the sophomore earned second-team All-Region 3C honors this past season.
Maya Sarco, Junior, Harrisonburg: The multi-sport standout for the Blue Streaks had a solid season on the mat, earning second-team All-Valley District honors as one of her team’s top performers.
Averi Starkey, Freshman, Strasburg: The big-time freshman for the Rams had a strong first season on the varsity level, earning second-team All-Bull Run District honors.
Copper Stepp, Junior, East Rockingham: As a second-team All-Bull Run District and second-team All-Region 2B selection, the junior was another pivotal piece to the team’s deep postseason run this year.
Marcella Wallin, Sophomore, Rockbridge County: The sophomore put together a solid overall season, earning first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C honors.
