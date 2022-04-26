Perhaps it was a coincidence, but it was symbolic of Eryn Fitzgerald's value.

The Stuarts Draft competition cheer standout suffered a season-ending knee injury that forced her on the sidelines for the entire 2020-21 COVID-shortened season.

Without their junior leader, the Cougars, who won three straight state titles from 2017-2019, missed out on a return trip to states after finishing as runner-up in Region 2B.

"During the rehab, I hated having to sit there and not be able to participate," said Fitzgerald, now a senior at Stuarts Draft. "It really made me appreciate actually being able to do it, which made this season mean so much more.”

The Cougars bounced back this year, winning their fourth Virginia High School League Class 2 state title in five seasons with Fitzgerald leading the way.

Now, she is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Competition Cheerleader of the Year.

"Eryn is a talented flyer and tumbler," Draft coach Tammy Carter said. "Her ability to push herself in these areas and strive to improve made her a star."

With Fitzgerald back for her senior season, the Cougars returned back to form as the Shenandoah District, Region 2B and eventual Class 2 state champions.

Although Fitzgerald is known for her high-flying abilities on the mat, combined with strong tumbling, it's her energetic personality that holds value for her coaches and teammates.

“Eryn never missed the opportunity to better her skills," Carter said. "A true leader leads by example and Eryn defines the meaning of a leader. By pushing her own limits and dedicating herself to improve, her passion was contagious.”

Fitzgerald has been cheerleading for a local all-star program since she was in second grade and joined the Cougars at the varsity level as a freshman.

During her time at Stuarts Draft, she's racked up three state championship wins.

"To step in our program and to allow her own personal skills be on that level as a freshman was a driving force in our success," Carter said. "Then, she continued to lead by example and encourage her teammates. You can't teach passion or force someone to have genuine love for their teammates. Those are invaluable."

This past season, Fitzgerald's value for the Cougars was proven as she was the Shenandoah District, Region 2B and VHSL Class 2 cheerleader of the year.

Finishing the year off with a third state title was the perfect cap on her career, she said.

“It was crazy because with this past year’s team, it wasn’t as easy as years before," Fitzgerald said. "We had a lot of new people with less experience, so we really had to work hard for it but it was all worth it in the end.”

When Fitzgerald suffered her knee injury a year ago, Carter said it would have been easy, and understandable, for the standout to step away from the mat.

Instead, the talented athlete came to every practice and every competition. She encouraged teammates, provided advice and brought a new value to the team.

"She was selfless and the true definition of a team member," Carter said.

Although her junior campaign was difficult, Fitzgerald now says she wouldn't trade that setback for anything. Ultimately, she said it taught her lessons.

“It’s changed the way I look at things," Fitzgerald said. "It really teaches you to appreciate things. You build amazing bonds and friendships, appreciate life.”

Outside of cheer, Fitzgerald said she's pretty "laid back" and doesn't enjoy too much attention or spotlight, but that's not the case during competitions.

As the area's top talent, the Stuarts Draft senior often steals the show.

"I love it," Fitzgerald said with a smile. "The adrenaline it brings feels so good."

When the Cougars didn't win the state title during Fitzgerald's junior season, she didn't think it was because she was missing and her team didn't make excuses.

But for an athlete that's brought so much to the program since she first stepped foot in the school as a freshman, it was a fitting result to represent just how much she was missed.

Now, as she heads to James Madison to begin a post-cheer life, Fitzgerald said the lessons she learned — good and bad — are something she'll hold forever.

“You really have to learn to not let the difficult times outshine the good times," Fitzgerald said. "When it gets difficult, it’s hard to see that. But, man, it’s so worth it in the end.”