Daily News-Record All-Valley Defensive Football Team
First Team
Kyle Coffey, Sophomore Defensive End, Stuarts Draft: The 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore was big time for the Stuarts Draft defense, earning first-team All-Region 2B honors after finishing the season with 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks.
Noah Smiley, Senior Defensive End, Riverheads: The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive end known for his physicality was a force for Riverheads in all aspects, earning the title of VHSL Class 1 defensive player of the year during his senior season.
Taylin Henderson, Junior Defensive Lineman, Waynesboro: The 6-foot-2, 255-pound junior was Waynesboro’s best player on defense with 61 tackles, five tackles for a loss and six sacks during a season that opened the eyes of those around the area.
Nathan Lopez, Sophomore Defensive Lineman, Central: The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was Central’s leading tackler with 118 this past season and was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team as a result of his strong season.
Jayson Williams, Senior Defensive Lineman, Stuarts Draft: As one of the leaders for a stingy Stuarts Draft defense, the 6-foot-2, 285-pound senior finished the season as a first-team All-Region 2B and second-team all-state selection in Class 2.
Cayden Cook-Cash, Sophomore Linebacker, Riverheads: As good as the sophomore was on offense, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was just as impressive on the other side with a high IQ and physical play that led him to earning first-team All-Class 1.
Tyler Forbes, Sophomore Linebacker, Central: The 5-foot-9, 220-pound sophomore was a first-team all-state linebacker at the Class 2 level, finishing with 108 tackles in a big-time season for Central this past year.
Guillermo Lopez Mejia, Senior Linebacker, Harrisonburg: As the Valley District defensive player of the year, the 5-foot-10 senior was big for Harrisonburg’s defense with 98 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and four interceptions this season.
Aaron Nice, Senior Linebacker, Stuarts Draft: Considered one of the best players in the Shenandoah Valley, the 5-foot-11, 215-pound linebacker had a major impact as he was a first-team All-Class 2 selection and the Region 2B defensive player of the year after racking up 81 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles.
Symeon Balser, Senior Defensive Back, Stuarts Draft: The athletic ball hawk in the Stuarts Draft secondary was a first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 2B selection after finishing with 56 tackles, three tackles for loss and three interceptions.
Cordell Broy, Senior Defensive Back, Clarke County: As one of the most athletic players in the Shenandoah Valley, the senior had a big-time season in his return to the field with 27 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Landon Lightner, Senior Defensive Back, Riverheads: The athletic senior was a first-team all-state defensive back at the Class 1 level and a game changer, defensively, as a 6-foot-2, 140-pound defensive back that can get all over the field with success.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Senior Defensive Back, Broadway: As the leader for Broadway on both sides of the ball, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior wasn’t afraid to put his helmet on a defender with 75 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
Blake Jones, Junior Punter, Waynesboro: The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback was a solid option in special teams, too, for Waynesboro with an average of 37 yards per kick this season while downing nine different punts inside the opposing 20-yard line.
Cordell Broy, Senior Punt Returner, Clarke County: Teams quickly became weary of kicking to the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior this season as he finished with 10 punt returns for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his limited touches.
Dain Booker, Senior All-Purpose, Clarke County: The first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection finished with 9 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a sack and a defensive score in his senior season.
Second Team
Jeremy Burns, Senior Defensive End, Clarke County: The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior was a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection after totaling 43 tackles during his senior season and knocking down two pass attempts.
Alex Spitler, Senior Defensive End, Harrisonburg: The 6-foot-1 senior became one of Harrisonburg’s most consistent players on defense, finishing with 81 tackles and 18 tackles for a loss as a first-team All-Valley District selection in his final year.
Isaac Hartless, Senior Defensive Lineman, Riverheads: The speed 5-foot-8, 160-pounder used his quickness to his advantage along the defensive line and was named to the VHSL Class 1 all-state first team as a result of his success.
Gage Kile, Senior Defensive Lineman, Broadway: The 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior played a key role in stopping the run game consistently for Broadway.
Ethan Mitchell, Senior Defensive Lineman, East Rockingham: The 6-foo2, 250-pound captain for East Rockingham finished with 60 tackles, 40 assisted tackles and 14 tackles for a loss as one of the team’s best defensive players this season.
Cole Burton, Senior Linebacker, Riverheads: The 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior brought toughness and physicality to the Riverheads defense throughout the season, being named to the VHSL Class 1 all-state second team as a result.
Carson Chinn, Freshman Linebacker, Clarke County: The standout 6-foot-, 170-pound freshman is one of the best bright talents in the area after earning second-team All-Region 2B honors with 109 total tackles in his debut season.
Colby Shaw, Sophomore Linebacker, Strasburg: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore with a bright future for Strasburg opened eyes this season with his play as one of the best linebackers throughout Region 2B and the Bull Run District this season.
Troy Thompson, Junior Linebacker, Stuarts Draft: The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder was a first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 2B selection with 100 tackles, nine tackles for loss and an interception in a big-time role for Stuarts Draft this season.
Will Booker, Sophomore Defensive Back, Clarke County: As a first-team All-Region 2B and All-Bull Run District selection, the 6-foot-3, 165-pounder finished the season with 45 tackles, four interceptions, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
Jadon Burgess, Junior Defensive Back, Harrisonburg: The Division I basketball recruit had a solid season on the gridiron as the 6-foot-3 defensive back finished as a first-team All-Valley District selection with 58 tackles and an interception.
Caleb Daugherty, Senior Defensive Back, Central: The 6-foot-1, 175-pound multi-sport athlete finished with six interceptions to lead the Central secondary and was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state second team as a senior.
Sam Shickel, Senior Defensive Back, Turner Ashby: The speedy senior had a solid season in the secondary for Turner Ashby, finishing with a team-high four interceptions to go along with 31 tackles during his final year with the program.
Chris LeBlanc, Junior Punter, Clarke County: The first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B selection was a difference maker in special teams, averaging 36 yards per kick on 21 punts throughout the season and also making three field goals.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Senior Punt Returner, Broadway: The speedy two-way standout for Broadway used his athleticism to his advantage on special teams, finishing with over 400 return yards as the Gobblers’ primary punt returner this past season.
Bryce Hildebrand, Senior All-Purpose, Buffalo Gap: The 5-foot-9 defensive back finished the season with 74 tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception as a versatile tool for the Buffalo Gap coaching staff to use defensively.
Third Team
Landen Dahnert, Senior Defensive End, Luray: With 39.5 tackles, including six for a loss, to go along with three sacks and a blocked kick, the 5-foot-7, 195-pound senior was one of the top players on defense for Luray throughout his senior campaign.
Brade Smith, Senior Defensive End, Broadway: As speedy edge option for the Broadway defense, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior finished the season with 47 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Kevin Knight, Junior Defensive Lineman, Turner Ashby: The 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior improved each week throughout the season for Turner Ashby, posting 33 tackles, three sacks, nine tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Dale Waybright, Senior Defensive Lineman, Strasburg: The 6-foot, 235-pound hard-nosed lineman was a first-team All-Bull Run District and second-team All-Region 2B selection with 69 tackles, four tackles for a loss and a forced fumble this season.
Clay Welsh, Senior Defensive Lineman, Clarke County: The 6-foot-3, 305-pound senior was a first-team All-Region 2B selection after finishing the season with 36 tackles, a sack, three passes knocked down and a pair of quarterback hurries.
Noah Burtner, Senior Linebacker, Spotswood: As a first-team All-Valley District and second-team All-Region 3C selection, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior posted 95 total tackles, one forced fumble and six tackles for a loss during his senior campaign.
Peyton Dunn, Sophomore Linebacker, Staunton: As the best player for the Staunton defense this past season, the sophomore led the team with 140 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, a pair of sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Dylan Eppard, Senior Linebacker, Turner Ashby: As one of the top linebackers in the Valley District, the senior led Turner Ashby with 94 total tackles this season and also had seven tackles for a loss, three fumble recoveries and a defensive score.
Brady Jenkins, Junior Linebacker, Luray: The versatile 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior was electric on the defensive side for Luray, finishing with 48.5 tackles this year.
Aidan Miller, Senior Defensive Back, Riverheads: The versatile 5-foot-8, 130-pound defensive back was a big key to Riverheads’ success on the defensive side, putting together quite the year to be named to the VHSL Class 1 all-state second team.
Riley Miller, Senior Defensive Back, Fort Defiance: As the senior leader and captain for a young Fort Defiance team, the defensive back finished with 90 total tackles, two forced fumbles, a pair of interceptions and 10 tackles for a loss.
Ryan Roller, Junior Defensive Back, Strasburg: As a second-team All-Region 2B and first-team All-Bull Run District selection, the 5-foot-9, 155-pound junior finished with 58 total tackles, one forced fumble and five interceptions for Strasburg.
Jalin Quintanilla, Senior Defensive Back, Turner Ashby: The athletic, speedy defensive back for Turner Ashby had 17 tackles and an interception in nine games.
Bryce Dennison, Sophomore Punter, Stuarts Draft: The Stuarts Draft soccer standout has turned into a solid special teams tool for Stuarts Draft, finishing with 10 punts for an average of 38 yards and earning second-team All-Region 2B honors.
Cayden Cook-Cash, Sophomore Punt Returner, Riverheads: Despite his size, the sophomore running back and linebacker also played a huge role in special teams and was undoubtedly one of the most physically imposing returners in the area.
Brody Carr, Senior All-Purpose, Broadway: The versatile 6-foot-1, 170-pounder did a little bit of everything for Broadway, finishing the season with 71 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a senior.
