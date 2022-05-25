After a historic season in which Spotswood set a program record for most wins in a single season, the Trailblazers dominated the All-Valley District baseball team this week.
Trailblazers senior two-way standout Noah Burtner was named the league’s player of the year while his coach, Marcus Davis, is the coach of the year after a 19-1 overall campaign.
Burtner is represented on the All-Valley District first team as a pitcher and outfielder and is joined by teammates Andrew Baugher (P), Ben Moyer (P), Dalton Nicely (2B) and Luke Keister (SS).
Broadway’s Hunter Deavers (1B), Ryan Anderson (3B), Ryan Martin (OF), Sy Crider (C) and Noah Hertzler (OF) also earned first-team honors along with the Turner Ashby duo of Micah Matthews (OF) and Brandon Pettit (DH) and Harrisonburg standout Evan Bert as a utility player.
Deavers and Bert also made the second team as pitchers while Broadway’s Drew Spiggle was the other arm. Spotswood placed Dawson Russell (C), Trevor Shifflett (3B), Elijah Grogg (3B) and Brady Hoover (DH) on the second team to round out a strong overall showing.
Turner Ashby’s Grayson Smith (SS) and Caden Swartley (Utility) were also second-team selections with Broadway’s Landen Stuhlmiller (OF), Harrisonburg’s Dylan Burnette (OF) and Rockbridge County’s Austin Higgins (1B), Derek Smith (2B) and Will Murdock (OF).
In other All-Valley District news:
TA’s Cyzick Earns Top Softball Honors
Turner Ashby senior Makenzie Cyzick is the Valley District softball player of the year.
The senior third baseman was joined on the all-district first team by teammates Haley Lambert (P), Lily Moyers (P), Taylor Adams (C), Harleigh Propst (1B), Katelyn Nazelrod (2B), Kendall Simmers (SS), Sydney Lyons (OF) and Reaghan Warner (OF) after winning the district title.
Other first-team members included Spotswood’s Taelor Ware (P), Brooke Morris (OF), Elizabeth Blatz (DP) and Charley Bentley (Utility) and Broadway’s Aliza Lokey (OF).
The second team was a bit more balanced with TA being represented by Eva Ochoa (OF) and Molly Griffin (DP) while Spotswood’s Ciera Rodrgiuez (SS) and Nichole Workman (OF), Broadway’s Savannah Janzen (P), Jacklyn Williams (2B) and Jasmine Gett (OF), Rockbridge County’s Margaret Dudley (P) and Kelsie Caldwell (OF) and Harrisonburg’s McKenna Dayton (C), Rylee Stroop (1B), Ashlyn Smiley (P) and Maribel Tirado (Utility) made up the rest.
Blue Streaks first-year coach Derek Smiley was named the league’s coach of the year.
Broadway Standout Named Top Player
Broadway standout Brayan Cruz was named the Valley District boys soccer player of the year.
He was joined on the first team by teammate Leyden Mongold, along with Spotswood’s Kyle Dutt, Miles Mayhew, Daniel Romanchuk and Yoel Molina, Harrisonburg’s Tyler Miller, Steve Carranza, Micah Tongen and Izaack Cruz and Turner Ashby’s Kyle Maust, Noah Miller, Bennett Wilburn, Fredy Montoya-Hernandez, Ben Sullivan and Omar Calixto Celestino.
The second team, meanwhile, consisted of Harrisonburg’s Miguel Osorto, Braeden McGrath, Amilcar Rivas and Daniel Romero, Spotswood’s Aiden Grefe, Mo Atom, Daniel Posada, Bryan Molina and Elton Shabani, TA’s Aiden Polson, Alex Molina and Yaman Aadi, Broadway’s Sam Witmer and Rockbridge County’s Seamus Looney, Cole Boller-Pinkham and Brian Kendall.
Knights coach Simon Timbrell, meanwhile, was named the district’s coach of the year.
Thorpe Earns Top Girls Soccer Honor
Spotswood senior Riley Thorpe was officially honored as the Valley District girls soccer player of the year while Rockbridge County coach B.J. Flack is the league’s coach of the year.
Thorpe, a forward, was joined on the all-district first team by teammates Nicole Syptak, Madison Mayes and Maggie Thorpe, along with Harrisonburg’s Quetzali Arteaga-Vazquez, Galilea Santiago-Henriquez, Abigail Fornadel, Olivia King and Esmeralda Cardoso-Rodriguez, Turner Ashby’s Harlee Pangle, Reese Pangle, Belinda Campos and Katelyn Lough, the Rockbridge duo of Madelyn Jones and Maliyah Hicklin and Broadway standout Michelle Arnold.
As for the second team that was an impressive group as well, consisting of Harrisonburg’s Addison Fornadel and Hannah O’Fallon, Spotswood’s Lily Cresawn, Fiona Thompson and Katelyn Kim, Turner Ashby’s Cameron Smith, Molly Beckwith and Ella Sanders, Broadway’s Taylor Driver, Jamie Hinegardner and Anakaren Lopez Aguas and Rockbridge’s Jenasie Winterton, Grace Shaw, Karmen Vest, Sophie Vaught and Sophia Perlozzo.
