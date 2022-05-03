As a baby-faced freshman defensive back during the 2018 season, there was a moment when an opposing fan started making comments to Aaron Nice.

“They told him he needed to squat more,” Stuarts Draft coach Nathan Floyd said.

Four years later, now in a 5-foot-11, 215-pound frame and with a reputation as one of the most physical linebackers in the area, that fan probably has regrets for speaking up that evening.

“Needless to say, he took it to heart and used it as motivation to improve his strength, power and speed,” Floyd said. “He hasn’t stopped [lifting] since.”

Nice, a senior who transitioned from defensive back to linebacker before his junior year, is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Football Defensive Player of the Year.

“My freshman and sophomore year, I was playing defensive back,” said Nice, who also played basketball and is a track and field standout for the Cougars in the spring. “Then, we graduated all of our linebackers and we needed some people to step in a play there. I put on a bunch of weight, made the transition. I think it was a lot of fun, a lot more time in the film room trying to get to know the opponent.”

Nice’s commitment to the weight room is what separates him from his peers, his coaches said. It’s paid off on the field, too, as the leader of the Draft defense.

This past season, Nice totaled 81 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and had three sacks. He also had three pass breakups and had a trio of forced fumbles.

“He’s been the heart and sole of Stuarts Draft for the past two seasons,” longtime Fort Defiance football coach Dan Rolfe said. “Whenever they needed a big play on offense or needed that stop on defense, he was always there.”

The transition from defensive back to linebacker came easy for Nice because of his high football IQ, Floyd said. As a leader and captain for the Cougars, Floyd said the coaching staff felt comfortable going to him to discuss game plans each year.

“I think Aaron’s best attributes were his accountability and he never took a shortcut,” Floyd said. “We could always count on Aaron to give his best no matter the circumstances. In a time when everyone wants and expects instant gratification, Aaron knew that success would take consistent work and dedication over time.”

Nice was a two-way player for the Cougars and earned plenty of recognition for his powerful ability to run the ball effectively on offense throughout his career.

But his dedication to the weight room and the physique he developed in recent years has made him a linebacker prospect when looking at the college level.

“Aaron Nice can make plays all over the field,” Buffalo Gap coach Brad Wygant said. “He can stop a trap, beat a puller on sweep and cover any area.”

Outside of playing the game itself, Nice has found a passion for the weight room.

“That’s probably my favorite thing to do, other than playing football,” Nice said. “I spend so much time there. Once I started getting in there, I saw a huge increase.”

Nice was a talented prospect when he first stepped foot on the field as a freshman for Draft, but has turned into a strong, physical force on the defensive end.

“There wasn’t really a certain time that I figured it out,” Nice said. “My whole life, it’s been my dream to go play in college somewhere. Since I was a kid, that’s what I wanted to do. It’s always been a huge part of my life as long as I remember.”

Thinking back on moments such as the one in 2018 when an opposing fan told him to get stronger, Nice said he’s appreciated everything that helped mold him.

From a speedy youngster that made plays in a variety of ways to a hard-nosed linebacker that will continue his career at Bridgewater next season, the Stuarts Draft senior captain has been making people eat their words for quite some time.

And the Cougars standout said he has the weight room to thank for doing so.

“It’s been everything to me,” Nice said. “I’ve had such a good time in our program, dedicated so much time to it. There’s been a lot of great people who have helped me along the way. Coach Floyd, all the other coaches, my teammates — they just mean so much to me. They push me each and every day to get better and really made me who I am.”