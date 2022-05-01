Standing at 6-foot-2 with a 195-pound frame that seemingly adds a bit more size each morning he wakes up, Cayden Cook-Cash's size doesn't go unnoticed.

And so, naturally, the soft-spoken Riverheads sophomore doesn't waste time trying to pretend he's anything he's not when talking about his strengths.

“I’m more of a power back," Cook-Cash said. "I’m not about that elusive stuff.”

The standout running back for the Gladiators is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Football Offensive Player of the Year after a special sophomore season.

With 1,626 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, the second-year starter opened eyes as a legitimate Division I recruit and one of the best players in the state for his class.

“Cayden could have started for us as an eighth grader," said longtime Riverheads coach Robert Casto, who retired after the season. "He has tremendous skill and an understanding of the game. He can do almost anything on the football field. He has great speed, strength. We give him and the ball and he makes a play.”

Cook-Cash and his family first moved to the Greenville area when he was in fifth grade, but his history and passion for the game of football started long before then, he said.

Growing up, Cook-Cash participated in many different sports and has still been an all-state wrestler during the winter season for Riverheads the past two years.

“It’s a huge difference," Cook-Cash said. "When you incorporate all the stuff you do for wrestling into football, it really does help. It is definitely beneficial."

But it's on the field where Cook-Cash has found his calling and as one of the better individual talents that the Gladiators have had during their dominant run at the Class 1 level over the past two decades, he's got college aspirations.

“It’s kind of cool being in a program like this, where there’s big expectations and a lot of winning," Cook-Cash said about playing for the six-time defending Class 1 state champions. "There’s no real pressure with it. You just play the game and I know the team will come together as one. There’s no real pressure with it."

Pressure doesn't seem to bother Cook-Cash, anyways, even if there was any that came with the task of stepping into arguably the program's most important spot.

The Gladiators, under Casto, have developed a reputation for their ground-and-pound attack offensively and have been a revolving door for stout running backs over the years with a variety of players playing at the college level.

But Cook-Cash's unique combination of physical strength, natural size and his speed has put him on a different level than previous players and it's showing.

"There wasn't a single game I saw on film where he didn't leave you sitting there watching in awe," Fort Defiance coach Dan Rolfe said. "Whether it was one of his runs where it appears he is pinned and the next thing you know, he is racing down the sideline with no one able to catch him or one of the incredible hits."

Cook-Cash was a two-way standout for Riverheads — actually, he was a big-time performer in special teams, too — but offensively is where his impact was felt the most.

"He has tremendous length for his age but still runs the ball with power, making it difficult to bring him down," Waynesboro coach Brandon Jarvis said.

Buffalo Gap coach Brad Wygant added: "He's a perfect mix of speed and strength."

Cook-Cash was an all-state selection as a freshman in 2020, but knew he'd have a much bigger role for the Gladiators in his second season at the varsity level.

“I figured I’d play a lot more in different positions," Cook-Cash said. "I knew I’d have to step up. I had to step up as a leader. The previous seniors were so great to me. Now, it’s my turn to step up and be that person for all of the underclassmen.”

This past season, Cook-Cash did just that as he was named the VHSL Class 1 offensive player of the year and was a first-team all-state selection once again.

“Cayden is the hardest worker on our team — both in the season and his out-of-season preparation," Casto said. "He is a legitimate Division I player.”

With his physical frame that continues to grow seemingly every time he steps on the field, Cook-Cash has reason to believe he can play at the college level.

But for the soft-spoken sophomore that wasted no time expressing what his strengths, he remains confident that his recruitment process will follow suit.

“I’ve always loved the sport," Cook-Cash said. "I’ve always had a passion for it.”

Cook-Cash has been a straight-to-the-point type of player since he stepped foot into the Riverheads program as an eighth-grade kid just three years ago.

Now his play, and production, are reflecting that blue-collar mentality on the field.

“If I get out there, I get out there," Cook-Cash said. "I don’t really pay attention to publicity and stuff. I just play the game and let the rest take care of itself.”