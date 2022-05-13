Each day since her senior season came to an end inside the Stuart C. Siegel Center in downtown Richmond, the painful memory of that day has came to her mind.

After blowing a fourth-quarter lead and falling in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state championship to Central-Wise in March, it was hard for Luray standout guard Emilee Weakley to find the words afterward to express herself in the immediate aftermath when talking to members of the media.

"There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it," Weakley said.

But now, nearly two months since coming up short of winning the second state crown of her high school career, the 5-foot-11 guard said she has found some peace.

As the most decorated player in the history of the Bulldogs program, Weakley is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

“It just means so much," Weakley said. "I couldn’t have done any of it without my team, my family, my coaches. It’s a little unreal to look back and think about some of the accomplishments on a team level and a personal level. I’m super proud of the players I played with. I miss it already. I think about the [2021-22] state championship all the time. … I think about all the things that could’ve gone different to bring a new outcome. I really miss it, but I like to reflect back and think about how blessed I was to go to high school and play and meet so many wonderful people.”

Weakley was beloved by her Luray teammates during her time with the program and while serving as the area's top player, her leadership is what held the most value.

As a competitor, the senior was known as a "bulldog" by her teammates for her tense personality and desire to compete at a high level both in games and practices.

But off the court, she took underclassmen under her wing, built tight-knit bonds with various teammates over the years and inspired a younger generation of future Bulldogs.

“She put our program on the map," Luray sixth-year coach Joe Lucas said about his standout player. "She’s part of a group that leaves an amazing legacy. Before her class came along, we weren’t really seen as a girls basketball power and weren’t really established. They brought positive momentum to our program. Our girls look at her and are inspired. We have record numbers now attending camps. People would come to games and ask about Emilee Weakley or want to see Emilee Weakley. There are a lot of kids who look up to her, admire her from afar a bit.”

This past season, Weakley averaged 31 points, 12 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game and was named player of the year in the Bull Run District, Region 2B and at the Class 2 level around the state, marking a strong finish to an incredible career.

"The game plan during the later part of her career was to try and hang on as long as you can, because ultimately she was going to impact the game," veteran East Rockingham coach Paul Comer said about Weakley. "She was a dynamic scorer who made those around her better and that’s about the best compliment you can give a player. She’s set a high standard for our league and what you can do with hard work and determination. She’s been one of the best we’ve ever had to prepare for and we’re looking forward to following her college career.”

Page County's E.J. Wyant is another Bull Run District coach that is familiar with Weakley, noting the team thought she was one-dimensional going into her freshman year but the standout guard quickly worked to improve her game. That's something the Panthers coach said always impressed him.

"There are no shortcuts in the game of basketball," Wyant said. "It's a game that rewards those who put in the work. Emilee has put in the work to improve her game year after year. ... She developed into an all-around player who could hurt you in the paint and outside the paint. A lot of student-athletes have a million-dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic, but not Emilee. For that, I commend and respect her. The results speak for themselves. She plays with a lot of heart and passion. She is also tough as nails. She is fast and very athletic. If you let her get going in transition and into the paint, she's impossible to stop.”

Despite falling to the Warriors in this year's Class 2 title game, Weakley still put together quite the resume with three straight trips to the state championship.

The Bulldogs fell short during Weakley's sophomore campaign in 2019-20 before avenging that loss with a state-title win over Gate City during the 2020-21 season.

“Emilee was a special athlete that comes around rarely in your coaching career," Comer said. "The thing I remember about her most is her relentless work ethic and motor on the court. She is a winner on and off the court and I’ve been blessed to watch her game evolve over her high school career."

Weakley finished her high school career not only as the leading scorer in program history for the Bulldogs, but with the fourth-most points in VHSL girls basketball history.

The standout senior finished with a total of 2,606 points for her career.

"No matter the situation she walks into, she’s going to find a way to get on the court and make an impact," Lucas said. "She’ll be an impact player wherever she goes. … She’s not a kid whose highlight film or watching her do things in a gym will blow you away, but does things to impact the game and will help a team win. She’s relentless, plays really hard and has a drive that translates to any level.”

Previously committed to — and signed with — Shepherd University in West Virginia, the senior reopened her commitment after SU coach Jenna Eckleberry accepted a job as the new women's basketball coach at Frostburg State.

Since hitting the recruiting trail again, Weakley has visited Eckleberry at FSU and has interest in going there but has also heard from Buffalo, Samford, Merrimack, Presbyterian and Bradley. She said she anticipates going on a few more official visits to some of those programs before making a final decision for her future.

“Most of the time, I tell them I have a drive to want to be better," Weakley said when discussing what she brings to the table. "I’ll do everything I can, personally, to play. I have a drive and can be a leader. I bring competitiveness, for sure. I always want to win. Those are some things, but it’s weird to talk about myself.”

Weakley had a special ability to get to the charity stripe throughout her career, frustrating opponents because of how quickly she'd put teams in early foul trouble.

But it's something that Lucas said she deserves praise for because it was a strength that she took as a freshman and continued to build upon as she got older.

“I think other players can learn from her, in terms of, ‘Just be great at what you’re good at,’" Lucas said. "She took what she was really good at, which was being physical, living at the free throw line and getting in the paint, and she thrived at it. She was able to impact the game without trying to be anything but herself.”

The innate ability to get in the lane comes from Weakley's soccer background, she claimed.

Her mother, Amy, is the girls soccer coach at Luray and her older sisters both played. She said growing up with them and dealing with the physicality and maturity they showed while playing with her on the field made her develop a natural toughness.

"I would be at practice playing against them and I was so much smaller, I had to find a way to fight back," Weakley said. "Being the youngest in the family, too, I just naturally have that drive to want to be stronger and better. Driving [to the hoop] has always been my favorite thing to do in basketball. I love contact, love finishing. I guess I’ve just always had it in me to have the power to finish.”

Two months after falling in the state title game, the memory still pains Weakley.

But she's finally starting to reflect a bit, she said, and all of the historic accomplishments throughout her career do hold special meaning to her.

“Absolutely," Weakley said. "Seeing how girls basketball at Luray has transformed means a lot. When people think about the girls basketball team, you think of it in a positive manner. That means a lot to me because people remember how you make them feel. They won’t just remember our accomplishments, but how we were off the court. That added to our game — our personalities and how we got along."

The positive feelings Weakley has about her time at Luray had been hard to find following a disappointing result in Richmond just a couple of months ago.

But they're starting to bring a smile to the standout senior's face now as she looks back. And Weakley said that grin is only going to get bigger as she reflects more.

"It was special," Weakley said. "At the end of the day, we came together, we played hard. At the end of the day, we all came together with the same goal."