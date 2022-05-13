First Team

Zoli Khalil, Junior, Spotswood: The 6-foot highly-touted prospect out of Penn Laird was the VHSL Class 3 player of the year to go along with regional and district honors after a huge season that saw her put up career-best averages of 26.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals and two blocks per contest.

Leah Kiracofe, Senior, Turner Ashby: The do-it-all senior leader for Turner Ashby was instrumental to the team's success during her career, posting a double-double average of 14 points and 10 rebounds per game this past season while being named to the All-Valley District and All-Region 3C first teams.

Kiersten Ransome, Senior, Fort Defiance: As a multi-sport standout for Fort Defiance, the 5-foot-6 guard left her mark on the hardwood, averaging 22.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, six steals and 2.6 assists as a second-team all-state selection and finished with 1,510 points to set a program mark for her career.

Emilee Weakley, Senior, Luray: The 5-foot-11 guard is a two-time VHSL Class 2 state player of the year and finished this season with averages of 31 points, 12 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while ranking fourth in VHSL history in career points with 2,606 over her four-year tenure as Luray's most decorated player.

Emma Witt, Senior, Staunton: Statistically, the senior guard was one of the top scorers in the area with averages of 30.9 points, 13 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.5 assists as the Shenandoah District player of the year and was the heart and soul of the Staunton program during her career, finishing with 1,632 career points.

Second Team

Emma Bacon, Senior, Broadway: Another big-time scorer in the area, the 5-foot-11 guard put up the best numbers of her prep career with 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while playing nearly 32 minutes per game as a first-team All-Valley District selection that also thrived defensively.

Mariah Cain, Senior, Harrisonburg: As one of the most prolific scorers in the entire area, the standout guard put a strong cap on her prep career with averages of 15.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.8 steals per game while being named to the All-Valley District first team and All-Region 5D second team.

Jay Garcia, Senior, Harrisonburg: The hard-nosed post player for Harrisonburg had the best season of her prep career, posting 14.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 blocks per game as a first-team All-Valley District and first-team All-Region 5D selection that will play college basketball at nearby Bridgewater.

Jaidyn McClung, Junior, Luray: Known for her bounce and ability to get up and down the floor, the 5-foot-10 post developed into a natural scorer this season with averages of 11 points, 13 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and was named to the Bull Run District, Region 2B and VHSL Class 2 all-state first teams as a result.

Macy Smith, Sophomore, Strasburg: The sophomore standout for Strasburg has a breakthrough season for the Rams this year, playing her best basketball late in the season and averaging 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 steals per game while earning first-team All-Bull Run District and All-Region 2B honors this year.

Third Team

Ellie Brumback, Senior, Clarke County: The gritty, defensive 5-foot-6 guard was pivotal to Clarke County's postseason success this year as she averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 steals and four assists per game and was a first-team All-Bull Run and All-Region 2B and a second-team all-state selection in Class 2.

Brooke Cason, Senior, Wilson Memorial: As the unheralded leader for Wilson Memorial, the senior guard did a little bit of everything with averages of 15.2 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists, three steals and 2.6 blocks per game and was named to the All-Shenandoah District first team as a result of her success.

Mackenzie Sacra, Senior, Riverheads: The 5-foot-5 senior guard and leader for Riverheads put up impressive and consistent numbers with 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 steals and a pair of assists per game this season, earning first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 1B honors as a result of her play.

Bailey Talley, Sophomore, Buffalo Gap: Despite an injury that forced her on the sideline for the end of the season, the 5-foot-4 guard opened eyes this season with averages of 13.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game while earned first-team All-Shenandoah District and All-Region 1B honors.

Raevin Washington, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The 6-foot-3 center was a game-changer, defensively, averaging 6.1 blocks per game to go along with 12 points, 13 rebounds and three assists and set single-game and single-season program marks for blocked shots as a first-team All-Valley District selection.