Take a look at Taylor Myers' far-from-complete resume and it's impressive.

The standout sophomore runner has had quite the start to her prep career with Spotswood, earning two consecutive trips to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet as part of her many high-level accomplishments.

But for Myers, she's still got a ways to go before she shows any satisfaction.

“I was definitely happy with it, but this season wasn’t quite what I wanted," Myers said. "I had some goals that I didn’t achieve, but it was still a solid year."

Myers, who earned her second career top-10 performance at the state meet, is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

The soft-spoken sophomore that seems to grow a bit each time she steps on the course has been dominant on the area cross country scene since her arrival.

As a freshman, Myers reached the state meet and had a strong showing. She followed that up with a ninth-place effort at Green Hill Park in Salem this year.

For a runner with such long strides, she said her height can be useful.

“I definitely think it helps, works to my advantage a little bit," Myers said.

Myers has won the Valley District the past two seasons and finished third in Region 3C each year. Although she finished higher at the state meet as a freshman, she set a new personal record with a time of 18:45.00 at the Central High School Invitational as a sophomore and improved her time at states by a couple of seconds.

"Taylor is a runner who loves to train as well as compete and this directly correlates to her success," longtime Spotswood cross country coach Sue Rinker said. "She is very coachable and does all the big, and little, things it takes to be a successful cross country and distance runner. She also has a passion for the sport and follows it all all levels from middle school to the elite level."

One of Myers' biggest rivals during her first two years on the course has been fellow sophomore Taylor Driver of Broadway, who placed 10th at states.

Driver, who actually edged Myers for the Region 3C title and finished as runner-up in the Valley District race, has developed an admirable level of respect for her peer.

"We have always been each other's biggest competitors since middle school and I think it's crazy to look back and see the growth in our careers," Driver said. "Taylor is such a strong runner and she has helped me push through some of my hardest races. I think people consider us to have a rivalry, but I think it has and will continue to be just two runners supporting each other and our teams."

As the leader of the pack for the Trailblazers, Myers played a key role in helping the girls team earn its first collective trip to the VHSL Class 3 meet in Salem this past season.

Rinker said the program has had many talented teams over the years, but there was never a girls squad that was able to make the jump to the state level.

"Taylor was the leader that helped the team earn that opportunity to compete at the state championships," said Rinker, whose team finished fourth overall.

While her success in races is what gets her noticed, it's the work behind the scenes and on her own time that Myers said is a pivotal part of her success.

“I do a lot of training on my own," Myers said. "I’m really focused on my training because I know being committed to that will pay off eventually.”

That commitment to the sport is why Myers is quick to brush off any hype thrown her away after falling short of her own lofty expectations this season.

The sophomore put together one of the more impressive overall years in recent history for a Shenandoah Valley girls runner, but that's not enough, according to her.

Myers is still focused on adding more to her already lengthy prep resume.

“It definitely motivates me," Myers said. "Every good race I have motivates me to go back and train even harder. Even the bad races, I take it and use it as motivation to do better the next time.”