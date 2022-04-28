First Team
Taylor Driver, Sophomore, Broadway: The standout sophomore put together another strong overall season, placing 10th at the VHSL Class 3 meet in Salem with a season-best time of 19:19.60 while also capturing a Region 3C championship and finishing as the runner-up at the Valley District championship in late October.
Kate Kirwan, Senior, Harrisonburg: In her final season at Harrisonburg, the senior went out strong as she finished 31st at the VHSL Class 5 meet, 17th in Region 5D and posted a season-best time of 19:23.90 at the Knights Cross Invitational.
Abby Lane, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: The top sophomore from the Shenandoah District had quite the season, finishing fourth in Region 3C and posting a personal-best time of 19:40.60 to finish 14th at the Class 3 championship in Salem in November.
Taylor Myers, Sophomore, Spotswood: As the area’s top runner for a second straight season, the sophomore was ninth at the VHSL Class 3 meet, placed third in Region 3C and won the Valley District while also posting a blistering time of 18:45 at the Central High School Invitational early in the year for her best run of the season.
Annie Poirot, Sophomore, Harrisonburg: As another standout sophomore from the Valley District, the Harrisonburg standout led her team with a 16th-place showing at the VHSL Class 5 state meet in November and also finished sixth in Region 5D, fifth in the district and posted a season-best time of 19:36.00 at the City/County Championships at Grottoes Town Park in late September.
Second Team
Nicole Black, Sophomore, Rockbridge County: As the top runner for Rockbridge County this season, the sophomore posted a season-best time of 19:47.25 at the Alleghany Invitational in September and then finished fourth in the Valley District, was runner-up in Region 3C and placed 18th overall at the VHSL Class 3 meet in Salem.
Rachel Craun, Senior, Turner Ashby: The senior put a strong cap on her prep career, posting a season-best time of 19:39.00 at the Central High School Invitational while also finishing third in the Valley District, eighth in Region 3C and 40th in Class 3.
Ashland Dickel, Freshman, Spotswood: Known for competing with her twin sister, Marika, most of the season, the standout freshman had the slight edge with a personal-best time of 20:17.80 to finish 27th at the VHSL Class 3 meet, which went with a sixth-place effort in the Valley District and a 27th-place showing in Region 3C.
Claire Keefe, Sophomore, Strasburg: With a time of 20:10.10, the sophomore had her best performance at the VHSL Class 2 meet as she finished fourth overall to add to a runner-up finish in Region 2B and a second-place effort in the Bull Run District as well.
Emma Staley, Junior, Fort Defiance: The junior standout put together quite the season for a strong Fort Defiance team, finishing fifth in Region 3C before posting a personal-best time of 19:42.90 and placing 16th at the VHSL Class 3 meet in Salem.
Third Team
Marika Dickel, Freshman, Spotswood: As one of two standout freshmen for Spotswood, Marika was less than half a second behind her twin sister, Ashland, and posted a season-best time of 20:18.20 at the VHSL Class 3 meet to earn 28th, which followed up finishing seven in the Valley District and 11th in Region 3C this season.
Asia Hoover, Sophomore, Central: The sophomore was putting up her best times late in the season, posting a personal-best 20:24.00 to finish fourth at the Region 2B championship before finishing eighth at the VHSL Class 2 meet a week later.
Quinn Franklin, Sophomore, Wilson Memorial: The top runner for Wilson Memorial had her best effort of the season at the VHSL Class 3 meet, finishing with a time of 20:21.00 to finish 31st after placing seventh at the Region 3C championship.
Teya Starley, Freshman, Clarke County: The standout freshman had a big-time debut, finishing fourth in the Bull Run District, fifth in Region 2B and posting a season-best time of 20:19.10 to place seventh at the VHSL Class 2 meet in Salem.
Megan Timmes, Junior, Rockbridge County: The junior posted a season-best time of 20:28.40 at the Alleghany Invitational in September and then finished 11th in the Valley District, 17th in Region 3C and 55th overall at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
