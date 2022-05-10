First Team
55-Meter Dash — Makenzie Cyzick, Senior, Turner Ashby: The senior multi-sport standout posted a season-best time of 7.83 at the Fred Hardy Invitational, won the Valley District and was seventh in Region 3C.
300-Meter Dash — Summer Wallace, Junior, Riverheads: The versatile standout posted a season-best time of 42.93 while finishing fourth overall at the VHSL Class 1 championship meet in March.
500-Meter Dash — Summer Wallace, Junior, Riverheads: In another big-time performance, the junior posted a season-best time of 1:22.10 at a Fort Polar Bear Meet and also won the Region 1B title.
1000-Meter Run — Taylor Myers, Sophomore, Spotswood: As one of the area’s top long-distance runners, the sophomore showed off her versatility by winning the Valley District with a time of 3:16.61.
1600-Meter Run — Taylor Myers, Sophomore, Spotswood: The top runner in the area came close to capturing a state title, finishing as runner-up at the VHSL Class 3 meet with a season-best time of 5:09.12.
3200-Meter Run — Taylor Myers, Sophomore, Spotswood: The sophomore posted a season-best time of 11:25.79 at the Liberty Premier Invitational in January and ranked fifth at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
55-Meter Hurdles — Caeleigh Freeman, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The senior put up her best efforts late in the season, posting a time of 9.76 to win the Region 2B title and also won the Shenandoah District crown.
Long Jump — Avrie Shifflett, Senior, Turner Ashby: The senior’s best jump of the season came with a leap of 16-07.50 to win the Valley District and she also finished fifth in Region 3C and at the Class 5 meet.
Triple Jump — Aurora Schwaner, Junior, Staunton: The versatile junior’s leap of 34-08.50 at the East Coast Elite Invitational was the best for an athlete that ranked second in Region 3C and ninth in Class 3.
High Jump — Ella Somers, Junior, Broadway: In her only event of the season, the junior shined as she finished with a leap of 5-04.00 to win the VHSL Class 3 state title after already winning the region and district.
When Ella Somers first came to an indoor track and field practice as a soft-spoken freshman with little-to-no experience in the sport, she exp…
Pole Vault — Leah Wood, Senior, Stuarts Draft: With a leap of 11-06.00 to set a new personal record, the senior capped her career in style with a win at the VHSL Class 2 state championship meet in March.
Shot Put — Abby Mikolay, Junior, Stuarts Draft: The junior’s best throw came with a 33-06.00 toss early in the season, but she followed it up by winning the district and region, and finishing fifth at the Class 2 meet.
Second Team
55-Meter Dash — Ysabel Fernandez, Junior, Riverheads: The junior quickster put up a season-best time of 7.89 at the VHSL Class 1 state meet and was runner-up at the Region 1B competition in early February.
300-Meter Dash — Aurora Schwaner, Junior, Staunton: The best performance of the season for the junior standout came with a blistering time of 44.60 at a Fort Polar Bear Meet in early December.
500-Meter Dash — Kaity Ruiz, Junior, Fort Defiance: With a time of 1:23.46, the junior placed eighth at the VHSL Class 3 meet after finishing as runner-up in Region 3C and winning the Shenandoah District.
1000-Meter Run — Abby Lane, Sophomore, Fort Defiance: With her best time of the year (3:16.64) coming at the VHSL Class 3 state meet, the sophomore had a strong year that included winning Region 3C.
1600-Meter Run — Kate Kirwan, Senior, Harrisonburg: In her final indoor season, the senior posted a season-best time of 5:28.18 to finish fourth in Region 5D and placed 12th at the VHSL Class 5 meet.
3200-Meter Run — Rachel Craun, Senior, Turner Ashby: The consistent senior posted a season-best time of 12:10.67 to finish eighth at the VHSL Class 3 meet after finishing third in Region 3C and the Valley.
55-Meter Hurdles — Jasmine Redifer, Sophomore, Waynesboro: The impressive sophomore was fifth in Region 3C with a time of 10.27 and also brought home gold at the Shenandoah District championships.
Long Jump — Aurora Schwaner, Junior, Staunton: The junior posted a season-best leap of 16-07.50 at the East Coast Elite Invitational, won the Shenandoah District and finished 12th at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
Triple Jump — Makenzie Cyzick, Senior, Turner Ashby: The Fred Hardy Invitational provided the senior’s best jump with a leap of 33-05.00 before she won the Valley District and placed 10th at the Region 3C meet.
High Jump — Summer Wallace, Junior, Riverheads: The leader for Riverheads finished with a leap of 5-03.00 to win the Region 1B championship and then finished third at the VHSL Class 1 meet.
Pole Vault — Summer Wallace, Junior, Riverheads: With a leap of 9-00.00, the junior standout finished as runner-up at the VHSL Class 1 competition and also placed third in the Region 1B championship meet.
Shot Put — Emily Washington, Junior, East Rockingham: With a season-best throw of 33-02.00, the junior finished fourth at the VHSL Class 2 meet and also was runner-up in Region 2B this season.
Third Team
55-Meter Dash — Avrie Shifflett, Senior, Turner Ashby: The speedy senior for Turner Ashby finished second in the Valley District with a season-best time of 7.90 and also placed 10th at the Region 3C meet.
300-Meter Dash — Olivia King, Senior, Harrisonburg: With a time of 44.98 at the Walter Bass Invitational in January, the senior put a strong cap on her prep career and finished 11th overall at the Region 5D meet.
500-Meter Dash — Taylor Driver, Sophomore, Broadway: The cross country standout had a strong indoor season, winning the Valley District with a season-best time of 1:24.72 and placing fourth in Region 3C.
1000-Meter Run — Annie Poirot, Sophomore, Harrisonburg: The standout sophomore posted a season-best time of 3:17.85 at the Walter Bass Invitational and later finished seventh at the Region 5D meet.
1600-Meter Run — Taylor Driver, Sophomore, Broadway: After finishing as runner-up at the Valley District meet with a time of 5:30.99, the sophomore placed ninth overall at the VHSL Class 3 championships.
3200-Meter Run — Ashland Dickel, Freshman, Spotswood: The Valley District champion was also runner-up in Region 3C and posted a season-best time of 12:13.78 to place ninth at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
55-Meter Hurdles — Veronica Martinez, Senior, Fort Defiance: The senior came up with her best efforts late in the year, finishing third in the Shenandoah and seventh in Region 3C with a time of 10.33.
Long Jump — Summer Wallace, Junior, Riverheads: Saving her best for last, the junior standout finished with a personal-best jump of 16-03.00 to capture the VHSL Class 1 championship in March.
Triple Jump — Taylor Driver, Sophomore, Broadway: The best leap of the season for the sophomore came with a jump of 31-08.00 at the Fort Polar Bear Meet, but she showed consistency throughout the season.
High Jump — Margo Fox, Senior East Rockingham: As one of the top athletes in the area, the senior’s leap of 4-10.00 was good enough to finish as runner-up in Region 2B and fifth at the VHSL Class 2 meet.
Pole Vault — Anna Callo, Freshman, Stuarts Draft: With a personal-best leap of 9-00.00, the freshman placed fourth at the VHSL Class 2 meet after finishing second in Region 2B and the Shenandoah.
Shot Put — Katie Miller, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The sophomore finished with a toss of 31-04.00 to finish second in the Valley District and was third in Region 3C and 13th at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
