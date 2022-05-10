When Ella Somers first came to an indoor track and field practice as a soft-spoken freshman with little-to-no experience in the sport, she expected to pole vault.

"They wanted me to do that because they thought I'd be good at it," Somers said, shaking her head. "I just wasn't."

Quickly, however, the Broadway coaches realized Somers had a unique ability that matched up with another event and she immediately began focusing on the high jump.

Now, two years later as the most recent Virginia High School League Class 3 girls indoor track and field state champion in the event, the Broadway junior is the 2021-22 Daily News-Record All-Valley Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“Just being able to jump vertically actually [is] a big [key to success]," Somers said. "I struggled with that for a few years, but I’ve always had good form. I’ve seen a lot of people whose form messes them up. Some people are just tall enough. Form definitely helps me, though. It gives me an advantage that I can bend my body the way that I do.”

Gobblers assistant coach Bradley Erney said Somers' flexibility, combined with natural talent, makes her special.

The junior has continuously showed improvement throughout her career and after the outdoor state meet last spring, she made it a goal to win the indoor title this year.

“I remember I wanted to win really badly," Somers said. "I told myself then, ‘This indoor season, I’m going to win.’ I did and I beat my [personal record], too. It felt good.”

Last summer, Somers worked out at the Sentara RMH Wellness Center and carried that work ethic into the preseason leading up to the start of indoor.

At the VHSL Class 3 state meet, she set a school record with a 5-foot-4 leap to bring home her first-ever state championship.

"She has really learned the technique and how to adjust to jumping on her own," Erney said. "That's a sign of a successful high jumper."

Winning the state title brought sudden, and unexpected, fame for Somers in a way that she said has changed her outlook on the sport and some of her long-term goals.

She previously said she had no intentions of participating in track and field beyond high school, but after experiencing success and getting attention on the recruiting trail following her win, she now views it as a path to a higher education.

“After seeing feedback from colleges and stuff, it definitely gives me encouragement to do even better," Somers said. "It wasn’t something I thought about doing until I started getting a lot of letters. Now, I’m thinking it could really help me get into some of the schools I want to go to.”

Somers' lone event in indoor and outdoor track is high jump and it's a rarity to see athletes focus on just on event nowadays in the sport, but it's paid off for the Class 3 state champion.

“I do a lot of yoga, stretch a lot and keep myself warm," Somers said. "My dad showed me some breathing exercises and those help me get my mind and thoughts together.”

When Somers first stepped foot into a Broadway track and field practice over two years ago, she never envisioned one day dominating the high jump the way she has this year.

In fact, she had no visions of doing the event at all.

But now, with a gold medal on her resume and at least three more postseason competitions ahead to potentially achieve more, she's confident she made the right choice.

“It’s harder to win a state championship in the outdoor season because a lot more people are doing it," Somers said. "I had doubts, but I’m hoping I can build up muscle and make a push.”