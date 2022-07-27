EDITOR'S NOTE: With outdoor track & field this year, due to the high number of impressive athletes and events, the Daily News-Record staff opted to choose two separate Track and Field Athletes of the Year for boys and girls. Running events will be released first with field events to follow.

First Team

Discus — Amanie Hogan, Junior, Strasburg: With a throw of 112-04.00 at the Apple Blossom Invitational, the junior standout earned the top mark in the area as she finished runner-up in the Bull Run District, won Region 2B and then placed fifth at the VHSL Class 2 state meet.

Shot Put — Abby Mikolay, Junior, Stuarts Draft: The junior finished with a personal-best throw of 40-00.00 to win the Shenandoah District and although she never hit that mark again, she still managed to earn wins at the Region 2B and VHSL Class 2 state championships this year.

High Jump — Summer Wallace, Junior, Riverheads: The versatile junior posted her season-best leap of 5-05.25 at the Augusta County Track Invitational in April and went on to capture gold in the Shenandoah District, Region 1B and VHSL Class 1 state championships by year's end.

Long Jump — Madison Doss, Freshman, Spotswood: Oddly enough, the freshman's best leap came in the first meet of her career as she hit 17-07.50 at a meet in Rockbridge County in April but she still managed to win the Valley District, place second in Region 3C and fifth in Class 3.

Triple Jump — Madison Doss, Freshman, Spotswood: The freshman was dominant in the jumping events, posting a personal-best mark of 27-10.50 at the Dogwood Track Classic in Charlottesville before winning the Valley District, finishing fourth in Region 3C and earning third in Class 3.

Pole Vault — Leah Wood, Senior, Stuarts Draft: As one of the most decorated athletes in Stuarts Draft history, the Liberty University signee capped her career with a personal-best mark of 12-00 at the Shenandoah District championships and also won the Region 2B and Class 2 titles.

2021-22 ALL-VALLEY GIRLS OUTDOOR FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Stuarts Draft's Leah Wood First stepping foot into the halls of Stuarts Draft High School, the soft-spoken Leah Wood said she hadn't even heard of pole vaulting.

Second Team

Discus — Sarah Burr, Junior, Strasburg: The junior's best throw of 111-09.00 came early in the year at a home meet but she capped the year strong with a third-place finish in the Bull Run District meet, a runner-up performance in Region 2B and was 17th in Class 2.

Shot Put — Emily Washington, Junior, East Rockingham: The best throw of her prep career came with a toss of 36-06.00 to finish as runner-up at the VHSL Class 2 meet after finishing second in Region 2B earlier in the year and bringing home first place at the Bull Run District meet.

High Jump — Ella Somers, Junior, Broadway: The high flyer for the Gobblers posted a Valley District-best mark of 5-05.00 at the district meet in mid-May to win gold and followed that up with a runner-up finish at the Region 3C championships and a third-place effort at the Class 3 meet.

Long Jump — Avrie Shifflett, Senior, Turner Ashby: The Eastern Mennonite signee saved her best for last, posting a mark of 17-06.00 to finish third at the VHSL Class 3 state meet after also earning third place at the Region 3C meet and finishing as runner-up in the Valley District.

Triple Jump — Macy Smith, Sophomore, Strasburg: The sophomore made a splash this season, posting a season-best leap of 35-01.50 to place third at the VHSL Class 2 state meet after winning Region 2B.

Pole Vault — Anna Callo, Freshman, Stuarts Draft: The freshman may wind up being the next big thing for the Cougars after posting a leap of 10-00.00 to finish second in the Shenandoah District and also finishing as runner-up at the Region 2B and VHSL Class 2 state meets this year.

Third Team

Discus — Emily Washington, Junior, East Rockingham: With a personal-best throw of 109-07.00, the junior captured the Bull Run District title and went on to place fifth in Region 2B and 16th in Class 2.

Shot Put — Leah Wood, Senior, Stuarts Draft: The standout senior for the Cougars showcased her versatility this season, posting a personal-best throw of 34-10.00 while finishing as runner-up in the Shenandoah District before finishing seventh in Region 2B and 10th at the Class 2 meet.

High Jump — Raevin Washington, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: The sophomore multi-sport standout posted a season-best leap of 5-04.00 to win the Region 3C championships and despite not hitting that mark again the next week, she still managed to capture VHSL Class 3 state gold.

Long Jump — Macy Smith, Sophomore, Strasburg: Her best leap was a mark of 17-02.00 in the VHSL Class 2 state meet to earn her a silver medal while she also won the Region 2B and Bull Run District titles.

Triple Jump — Adara Fox, Sophomore, Turner Ashby: Despite her personal-best leap of 34-05.00 coming early in the year, the sophomore still managed to capture second place in the Valley District, finish sixth in Region 3C and then ended the year with a 12th-place effort in Class 3.

Pole Vault — Summer Wallace, Junior, Riverheads: As the top performer for the Gladiators in a number of different events, the junior posted a season-best leap of 9-06.00 at the Shenandoah District meet to finish third and then won the Region 1B and VHSL Class 1 state titles.